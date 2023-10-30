Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Oct. 23-28)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The South Carroll golf team won the Class 2A/1A state title Wednesday with a two-round score of 633, 25 shots better than Poolesville. The Cavaliers are this week's Carroll County Times Team of the Week. (Timothy Dashiell)

Team of the Week

South Carroll golf

A year after finishing as state runner-up with a team full of sophomores and freshmen, that same group came back to dominate the Class 2A/1A field to become state champions. At the two-day event at the University of Maryland Golf Course, South Carroll totaled a 633, 25 shots clear of second-place Poolesville.

Individually, Patrick Carl and Michael Valerio led the team. Carl shot a 79 and Valerio a 78 on Tuesday, but fired 75 and 76, respectively, Wednesday to finish at 154 and in a tie for fifth. Also for South Carroll, Laur shot rounds of 83 and 79, and Chase Loden shot 78 and 85.

Honorable mentions

Westminster football: The Owls were involved in a three-way split of the Carroll County championship last year. This year they left no doubt. They closed an undefeated run through the county with a 34-10 win over Winters Mill on Friday.

Century girls cross country: Century had the top three finishers at Thursday’s county championship meet — Taylor Colson, Emily Mitroka and Natalie Holcombe. They totaled 22 points, 49 ahead of Liberty.

Manchester Valley boys cross country: The Mavericks won their first county championship Thursday, led by Logan Amis who was second overall. Gavin Boer and Christian Childs were also top 10 finishers and the Mavericks beat Liberty by two points.

Five-star players

Mason Lee, Century, boys soccer: Lee scored a hat trick with three goals, while assisting on another goal, during the Knights’ 5-1 regional semifinal win over Williamsport on Friday.

Addie Fowble, South Carroll, field hockey: In a scoreless regional semifinal game against Century on Thursday, Fowble scored the first goal with just over nine minutes left. She added a second goal a few minutes later.

Grant Bernstein, Liberty, boys soccer: Bernstein led Liberty to a spot in Tuesday’s regional championship game with a pair of great performances. Bernstein had two goals in each of the Lions’ first two playoff wins.

Century's Taylor Colson led throughout the Carroll County girls cross country championship race, winning by 1 minute, 28 seconds. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Taylor Colson, Century, cross country: Colson set a fast pace at the county championship meet, getting to the front of the pack quickly and never looking back. She won in 20:27.15, nearly a minute and 28 seconds ahead of Mitroka.

Ryan Hartranft, Century, cross country: Hartranft greatly improved on his eighth-place showing at last year’s county meet, taking home the title as a junior. Hartranft finished in 16:44.96, beating Amis by 28 seconds.

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 24 vs. Winters Mill (4)

13 - Emme Powers, Liberty, Oct. 24 vs. Century (3)

11 - Keara Zaranaski, Westminster, Oct. 24 vs. Winters Mill (4)

Most assists in a match

27 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 24 vs. Century (3)

23 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Oct. 24 vs. Winters Mill (4)

Most digs in a match

18 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 26 vs. Linganore (3)

15 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty (3)

15 - Kamryn Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 26 vs. Linganore (3)

14 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Oct. 24 vs. Century (3)

13 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty (3)

Most aces in a match

10 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Oct. 24 vs. Liberty (3)

9 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 26 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

8 - Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 24 vs. Harford Tech (3)

7 - Brooke Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 24 vs. Harford Tech (3)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Mason Lee, Century, Oct. 27 vs. Williamsport

2 - Grant Bernstein, Liberty, Oct. 25 vs. Loch Raven

2 - Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 25 vs. Walkersville

2 - Dayton Siegler, Manchester Valley, Oct. 25 vs. South Hagerstown

2 - Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 27 vs. Williamsport

2 - Grant Bernstein, Liberty, Oct. 28 vs. Pikesville

2 - Lucas Britos, Liberty, Oct. 28 vs. Pikesville

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Ashley Schwartz, Liberty, Oct. 25 vs. Pikesville

2 - Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Oct. 27 vs. South Carroll

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

2 - Addie Fowble, South Carroll, Oct. 26 vs. Century

The week ahead

Every fall sport is now into the postseason. Football and volleyball regional playoff brackets are expected to be released Monday as those sports get set to start their respective playoffs this week.

There’s three of local vs. local regional championship games on tap for Tuesday. Francis Scott Key and South Carroll field hockey meet in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, which was won by the Cavaliers. Also, Century and Winters Mill boys soccer is set to face off for a spot in the state playoffs. Also in boys soccer, South Carroll travels to Liberty for a 1A regional final.

Meanwhile, area runners look to qualify for states at Thursday’s regional meets.

Weekly reading

