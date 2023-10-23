Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Oct. 16-21)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Manchester Valley's Barbara Guest advances the ball toward the Liberty goal in the second quarter of a game on Sept. 21. The Mavericks went 11-0 this season, only allowing one goal all year. They are this week's Carroll County Times Team of the Week. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

Manchester Valley field hockey

Already with the county championship locked up, the Mavericks closed out the regular season with three nonconference wins last week. Manchester Valley picked up wins over Linganore (6-0), North Harford (3-0) and Middletown (5-0).

Advertisement

The Mavericks closed the regular season 11-0 with a combined score of 64-1. They haven’t allowed a goal since their game against South Carroll on Sept. 14 and will carry a streak of nine straight shutouts into the postseason.

Honorable mentions

Advertisement

Westminster football: The Owls won their sixth straight game Friday, rallying to beat Liberty, 21-17, in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. The win sets up a winner-take-all game against rival Winters Mill for the conference championship.

Century girls soccer: The county champion Knights scored a pair of big nonconference wins, beating River Hill, 1-0, on Monday and Towson, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Liberty boys soccer: The Lions picked up valuable momentum ahead of the playoffs with three wins last week. They went out of conference to beat Pikesville and Boonsboro, both by 3-0 scores. On Thursday, they beat South Carroll to close the regular season.

Five-star players

Ella Boyce, South Carroll, girls soccer: Boyce scored the game’s only goal as the Cavaliers beat Liberty, 1-0, on Thursday. Boyce’s tally came with 13 minutes left in what was until that point a scoreless game.

Arjun Singh, Liberty, boys soccer: The Lions goalkeeper came up big in three wins last week. Singh had six saves Monday to shutout Pikesville, 10 the next day in another shutout of Boonsboro, and nine Thursday in a key conference win, 3-1 over South Carroll.

South Carroll's Anthony Rodrigues, shown in this file photo, rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Century. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Anthony Rodrigues, South Carroll, football: The sophomore has taken over as the Cavs’ feature running back and is making the most of his opportunity. Friday against Century, Rodrigues ran 30 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-14 win. South Carroll won its second straight game.

Lana O’Donnell, Francis Scott Key, girls soccer: O’Donnell scored multiple goals in two Eagles wins last week. She tallied two goals Tuesday against Catoctin and Thursday against Williamsport.

Camden Deming, Winters Mill, boys soccer: Deming’s first goal of the season came at a great time. A high-scoring affair Tuesday between the Falcons and Frederick went to overtime, where Deming knocked in the golden goal in Winters Mill’s 5-4 win.

Advertisement

Westminster's Emma Reaves, shown in this file photo, had matches with 13 and 11 kills last week. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

13 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 19 vs. Century (3)

11 - Emme Powers, Liberty, Oct. 16 vs. Century (4)

11 - Kaelyn Bowyer, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Winters Mill (3)

Advertisement

11 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 17 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Most assists in a match

32 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 16 vs. Century (4)

25 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 19 vs. South Carroll (5)

22 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Oct. 17 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

21 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Oct. 19 vs. Century (3)

Advertisement

Most digs in a match

21 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Oct. 19 vs. Westminster (3)

19 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Oct. 19 vs. South Carroll (5)

14 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 17 vs. Century (3)

13 - Gabby Wink, South Carroll, Oct. 17 vs. Winters Mill (3)

Most aces in a match

Advertisement

8 - Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Oct. 19 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

6 - Abhi Yadlapalli, Century, Oct. 16 vs. Liberty (4)

6 - Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 19 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Liberty's Lucas Britos, center, scored five goals combined in Liberty's three games last week, including two games with two goals. (Doug Kapustin/Carroll County Times)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Oct. 17 vs. Frederick

Advertisement

2 - Lucas Britos, Liberty, Oct. 16 vs. Pikesville

2 - Lucas Britos, Liberty, Oct. 17 vs. Boonsboro

2 - Austen Veach, Liberty, Oct. 19 vs. South Carroll

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Camryn Gillis, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

Advertisement

2 - Keira Milam, Winters Mill, Oct. 17 vs. Frederick

2 - Lana O’Donnell, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

2 - Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 17 vs. Catoctin

2 - Gracee Weinrich, Winters Mill, Oct. 17 vs. Frederick

2 - Harli Hamlett, Century, Oct. 18 vs. Towson

2 - Natalie Furr, Winters Mill, Oct. 19 vs. Poly

Advertisement

2 - Lana O’Donnell, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 19 vs. Williamsport

Manchester Valley's Amanda Herrold, shown at left in this file photo, had a hat trick in the Mavericks' win over Linganore. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

3 - Amanda Herrold, Manchester Valley, Oct. 16 vs. Linganore

3 - Kaitlin Clements, Winters Mill, Oct. 18 vs. Thomas Johnson

2 - Kate McAlonan, Westminster, Oct. 18 vs. Frederick

Advertisement

2 - Tori Williamson, Winters Mill, Oct. 18 vs. Thomas Johnson

2 - Emma Gleespen, Manchester Valley, Oct. 19 vs. Middletown

The week ahead

The county high school football game of the year is Friday. Neighboring rivals Winters Mill (8-0) and Westminster (7-1) will meet at Westminster, with both coming in at 5-0 in the county.

The county cross country championships are set for Thursday afternoon at Carroll Community College with new champions guaranteed to be crowed as both of last year’s champions, Century’s Peyton Dill and Westminster’s Hannah Toth, graduated.

Also, the MPSSAA regional playoffs start in soccer and field hockey. Brackets will be released Monday and Tuesday with the first few rounds starting later in the week.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.