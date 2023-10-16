Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Oct. 9-14)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Century goalkeeper Megan Taltavull boots the ball away from her net during Tuesday's game against Liberty. Century's tie with the Lions solidified its fifth straight county championship. Taltavull has anchored a defense that has only given up three goals in six county games. Century girls soccer is this week's Carroll County Times Team of the Week. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

Century girls soccer

The Knights successfully defended the county title they’ve held since before the pandemic, closing out their county run with a 1-1 tie against Liberty on Tuesday. After already defeating the other five county programs, Century only needed a tie against neighboring rival Liberty to secure its fifth straight championship.

Bella Coccio assisted Harli Hamlett on a goal to start the scoring in the second half. Even though Liberty got an equalizer, it wasn’t enough to knock the Knights off the top of the mountain. In its six county games, the Century defense has only allowed a total three goals.

Honorable mentions

South Carroll golf: The Cavaliers continued their impressive play with a dominant victory at the county championships at Westminster National. Michael Valerio and Patrick Carl led the team with 78s. Jack Laur shot an 80 and Chase Loden followed with an 81. The team total of 317 was 19 shots better than second-place Westminster.

Westminster boys soccer: The Owls closed out county play with a 3-0 win over Westminster on Monday to hold on to first place. BJ Murray, Will Donovan and Abbott Houle scored goals. The Owls finish 5-1 in the conference, the same mark as Manchester Valley, but Westminster has the head-to-head over the Mavericks.

South Carroll football: The Cavaliers won their first game of the season Friday. A week after nearly upsetting Winters Mill in overtime, South Carroll was back in OT against the Lions. This time, Caleb Evans hit Jake Miller for a touchdown and Cannon Hunter kicked through the winning extra point.

Century's Ryan Durborow, shown in this file photo, won Friday's Carroll County Tournament. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Five-star players

Ryan Durborow, Century, golf: Durborow’s 76 Friday at Westminster National was two shots better than anyone else at the Carroll County tournament. Durborow shot a 40 on his front nine, but closed with a 36 on the back.

Emma Gleespen, Manchester Valley, field hockey: Gleespen scored five combined goals in two games for the Mavericks. Gleespen scored twice in a win over Pikesville, then followed with a hat trick two days later against Tuscarora.

Westminster's Raquan Warfield, shown in this file photo, scored three touchdowns in the Owls' win over Century. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Raquan Warfield, Westminster, football: Warfield had a breakout game in Friday’s win over Century, as the running back totaled three touchdowns for the Owls.

Grace Maerten, Liberty, volleyball: The Lions’ senior setter has been a steadying force for a younger lineup. This week she had 21 assists in a four-set win Monday against Poly. She next totaled 35 assists in a five-set win over Winters Mill on Thursday.

Liberty setter Grace Maerten had 35 assists in a five-set victory over Winters Mill on Thursday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Ben Phillips, Manchester Valley, boys soccer: Phillips helped the Mavericks make a big statement, scoring an overtime winner in a 1-0 victory against last year’s 3A state champion, Tuscarora, who also sits atop the 3A West Region I playoff standings, where Manchester Valley came into the week third.

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

15 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 12 vs. Walkersville (3)

14 - Emme Powers, Liberty, Oct. 12 vs. Winters Mill (5)

12 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 12 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

12 - Gabby Zajaczkowski, Century, Oct. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)

Elaina Murphy's 15 kills in South Carroll's win over Walkersville was the most from a Carroll County player this week. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Most assists in a match

35 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 12 vs. Winters Mill (5)

22 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Oct. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)

22 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Oct. 12 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

21 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 9 vs. Poly (4)

Most digs in a match

36 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Oct. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)

28 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Oct. 10 vs. Winters Mill (3)

21 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Oct. 12 vs. Winters Mill (5)

Most aces in a match

6 - Haley Frazier, South Carroll, Oct. 12 vs. Walkersville (3)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Cannon Hunter, South Carroll, Oct. 9 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 - Ben Solomon, South Carroll, Oct. 12 vs. Walkersville

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Bryce Sarver, Liberty, Oct. 12 vs. Frederick

2 - Peyton Davis, Gerstell, Oct. 13 vs. Concordia Prep

2 - Reagan Ramsey, Gerstell, Oct. 13 vs. Concordia Prep

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

3 - Emma Gleespen, Manchester Valley, Oct. 11 vs. Tuscarora

The week ahead

County schedules are wrapping up in soccer and field hockey, while volleyball still has a county champion to decide. Westminster and South Carroll both sit 8-1 in county play and have split their two head-to-head meetings. South Carroll hosts Winters Mill on Tuesday and is at Liberty on Thursday, while Westminster hosts Francis Scott Key on Tuesday and is at Century on Thursday.

Some interesting nonconference matchups this week include Manchester Valley boys soccer traveling to North Harford on Monday. South Carroll girls soccer, last season’s Class 1A state runner-up, hosting Glenelg on Tuesday. The Gladiators lost to Century is last season’s 2A championship game.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.