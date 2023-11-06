Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Manchester Valley's James Herndon, left, and Isaiah Ferebee celebrate a touchdown during Friday's first-round playoff win at Westminster. The Mavericks avenged a regular-season loss to the Owls. Manchester Valley football is this week's Carroll County Times Team of the Week. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

Manchester Valley football

The Mavericks pulled one of the biggest upsets from the first round of the regional football playoffs, winning at Carroll County champion and region No. 3 seed Westminster, 23-15. The win avenged a 19-7 loss to the Owls during the regular season.

Manchester Valley leaned on its running back tandem of Kingston Canby and Isaiah Ferebee, running behind a physical offensive line. Canby and Ferebee each scored touchdowns in the game and Braden Fritz kicked three field goals. The Mavericks jumped ahead 17-7 at halftime, stretched the lead to 20-7 after three quarters and prevented any fourth-quarter rally.

Honorable mentions

Century boys soccer: The Knights have secured a spot in the Class 2A state semifinals with a couple big wins. First, the Knights beat Winters Mill on Tuesday, 9-3, to win the regional championship. They kept their hot streak going in Saturday’s state quarterfinal, beating Hereford, 2-0.

Liberty boys soccer: The Lions are in the 1A state semifinals. They picked up a 5-1 win over South Carroll in Tuesday’s regional final, led by Lucas Britos’ hat trick. They followed with a 1-0 shutout of International High School at Langley.

Manchester Valley, field hockey: The Mavericks kept their unbeaten season going with a 12-0 regional final win over Damascus on Tuesday, and a 5-0 state quarterfinal win over Huntingtown on Thursday.

South Carroll field hockey: The Cavaliers avenged a regular season loss to Francis Scott Key with a 3-0 regional win on Tuesday. South Carroll earned a trip back to the state semifinals with a 3-0 win over Middletown in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Century's Nick McGhin scored five goals combined in two playoff wins for the Knights last week. (Jake Shindel)

Five-star players

Nick McGhin, Century, boys soccer: McGhin scored two goals in a 2-0 victory for the Knights in a state quarterfinal Saturday at Hereford. He was coming off a hat trick in the regional final victory over Winters Mill.

Manchester Valley's Braden Fritz kicked three field goals in a playoff win over Westminster on Friday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Braden Fritz, Manchester Valley, football: The Mavericks’ kicker was a valuable weapon during their first-round playoff win over Westminster, kicking three field goals in the 23-15 victory.

Taylor Fique, Manchester Valley, field hockey: Fique notched a season-high four goals in the Mavericks’ regional final win over Damascus on Tuesday.

Austen Veach, Liberty, boys soccer: Veach had a big week for the Lions in the playoffs. He scored two goals in the regional final win over South Carroll, and followed up scoring the game’s only goal against International School at Langley in the quarterfinals.

Westminster's Emma Reaves has 20 kills in a four-set win over Oakdale in the playoff opener. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Emma Reaves, Westminster, volleyball: Reaves led the Owls to their first-round playoff win, in which they rallied from a set down to beat Oakdale, 3-1. Reaves slammed 20 kills in the win.

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

20 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Nov. 2 vs. Oakdale (4)

10 - Gabby Zajaczkowski, Century, Nov. 2 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Most assists in a match

34 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Nov. 2 vs. Oakdale (4)

22 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Nov. 2 vs. Catoctin (3)

19 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Nov. 2 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Most digs in a match

34 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Nov. 2 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

14 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Nov. 2 vs. Catoctin (3)

Most aces in a match

7 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Nov. 2 vs. Catoctin (3)

7 - Keara Zaranski, Westminster, Nov. 2 vs. Oakdale (4)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Lucas Britos, Liberty, Oct. 31 vs. South Carroll

3 - Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 31 vs. Winters Mill

2 - Austen Veach, Liberty, Oct. 31 vs. South Carroll

2 - Nick McGhin, Century, Nov. 3 vs. Hereford

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

4 - Taylor Fique, Manchester Valley, Oct. 31 vs. Damascus

2 - Rowan Miller, South Carroll, Oct. 31 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 - Shelby Wurzburger, Manchester Valley, Oct. 31 vs. Damascus

2 - Emma Gleespen, Manchester Valley, Nov. 2 vs. Huntingtown

The week ahead

The upcoming week is a busy week of playoff action. Manchester Valley and South Carroll field hockey are playing in state semifinals Wednesday with a chance to advance to Saturday’s finals. Manchester Valley is playing Glenelg in a rematch of last year’s state title game. South Carroll matches up against Patuxent.

Liberty and Century boys soccer are each playing in state semifinals Saturday. The Lions play Harford Tech at noon Saturday at Bel Air, while the Knights are in Glen Burnie facing Queen Anne’s.

Also on Saturday is the state cross country finals, while the state volleyball playoffs continue throughout the week and second-round football playoffs are set for Friday.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.