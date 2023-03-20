Carroll County 2023 softball preview: Blend of youth and experience evident county-wide as teams aim for county, state titles

The South Carroll softball team welcomes Sam Rice at home plate after she homered in the sixth inning of the Cavaliers' regional championship win over Liberty on May 18. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Roster turnover is a given in sports. With players graduating and others transferring, teams potentially look drastically different year in and year out.

For this year’s Carroll County softball field, each coach brings a balanced roster to the table. A lot of teams enter 2023 with rosters filled with a bevy of returning starters and key contributors returning after winning double-digit games and making some deep playoff runs last year.

Each program is also prepared to introduce a couple of talented newcomers ready to come in and make an impact. This year’s softball field looks to be wide open with some teams returning as many as eight starters from last year.

Softball was strong in the county last season and 2023 should be more of the same.

South Carroll in 1A and Century in 2A were state semifinalists with the Cavaliers returning one of the county’s top pitchers in Maddie Karns and Century returning one of the top hitters in Emma Zuckerman.

Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley and Liberty all posted winning records last season and all featured dangerous offenses that routinely posted 10 or more runs a game.

Here is a team-by-team look at the field heading into 2023:

Emma Zuckerman drives a ball of the tee during a practice last season. Zuckerman hit five home runs and drove in 23 runs for the Knights last season. She finished the season with a .354 batting average. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Century

Coach: Kim Perdue, second season

Last season: 16-7, Carroll County champion, Class 2A semifinalist

Top returners: Senior Emma Zuckerman; sophomore Caylee Clark (3B).

Newcomers to watch: N/A.

Outlook: Century produced one of the best seasons in program history last year, but has a lot of holes to fill. The biggest is in the circle as the Knights need to replace the 2022 Carroll County Times Player of the Year Hannah Zabik. Zuckerman and Clark will keep the Knights’ offense strong, but new faces will need to step up for Century to repeat as county champs.

FSK's Emma Tawney makes a catch at second to turn a triple play during a game last season against Liberty. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Stephen Turner

Last season: 11-6, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Juniors Emma Tawney and Emma Taff; sophomore Jasmine Kline.

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Piper Beahm.

Coach’s outlook: “With only two graduating seniors last year we are returning a core group of 8 players. The team works hard and looks forward to competing every day.”

Liberty's Kaelin Ault homers in the fifth inning of the Lions' regional championship game against South Carroll. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty

Coach: Chris Szocik

Last season: 13-7, regional finalist

Top returners: Seniors Lilah McCain and Lina Harbert; junior Kaelin Ault; sophomore Erin Martin.

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Hannah Devincent.

Coach’s outlook: “We should be in contention for the county and state titles this year.”

Manchester Valley pitcher Makenna Deane was 10-6 with 126 strikeouts last season. She also hit .483. (Dylan Slagle)

Manchester Valley

Coach: Michael Hernandez

Last season: 11-7, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Senior Makenna Deane; junior Kasey Thomas.

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Kaylee Lettau, Hailey Fachinne and Sylvee Elliot.

Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to a very competitive season with a blend of youth and experience.”

Maddie Karns struck out 123 in 119 innings with only 20 walks last season leading the Cavaliers to the Class 1A state semifinals. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll

Coach: Brenda Strohmer

Last season: 10-11, state semifinalist, 1A North region I champions

Top returners: Seniors Maddie Karns and Sam Rice.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Katie Abel and Katie Markus.

Coach’s outlook: “Our expectations are high this year to return to the state games and be competitive in the county. We have a good group of core players returning.”

Westminster's Kayla Garland singles in the fourth inning of a game against Manchester Valley last season. (Dylan Slagle)

Westminster

Coach: April Sexton

Last season: 6-11, regional quarterfinalist

Top returners: Senior Katelyn Barber; junior Kayla Garland.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Ryleigh Winebrunner; freshman Libby Green.

Coach’s outlook: “Westminster is hoping to utilize the experience of the returning players and this year’s new talent to strengthen their fielding and build on their offense from last year.”

Winters Mill coach Felicia Knill high-fives player Waverly Moffett between innings during a game last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill

Coach: Felicia Knill

Last season: 2-16

Top returning players: Senior Waverly Moffett.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: The Falcons struggled last season and need to build up some of their younger players, but Moffett is a solid foundation piece to build around after being one of the county’s best hitters in 2022.