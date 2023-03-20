Carroll County 2023 softball preview: Blend of youth and experience evident county-wide as teams aim for county, state titles

Roster turnover is a given in sports. With players graduating and others transferring, teams potentially look drastically different year in and year out.
For this year’s Carroll County softball field, each coach brings a balanced roster to the table. A lot of teams enter 2023 with rosters filled with a bevy of returning starters and key contributors returning after winning double-digit games and making some deep playoff runs last year.
Each program is also prepared to introduce a couple of talented newcomers ready to come in and make an impact. This year’s softball field looks to be wide open with some teams returning as many as eight starters from last year.
Softball was strong in the county last season and 2023 should be more of the same.
South Carroll in 1A and Century in 2A were state semifinalists with the Cavaliers returning one of the county’s top pitchers in Maddie Karns and Century returning one of the top hitters in Emma Zuckerman.
Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley and Liberty all posted winning records last season and all featured dangerous offenses that routinely posted 10 or more runs a game.
Here is a team-by-team look at the field heading into 2023:
Century
Coach: Kim Perdue, second season
Last season: 16-7, Carroll County champion, Class 2A semifinalist
Top returners: Senior Emma Zuckerman; sophomore Caylee Clark (3B).
Newcomers to watch: N/A.
Outlook: Century produced one of the best seasons in program history last year, but has a lot of holes to fill. The biggest is in the circle as the Knights need to replace the 2022 Carroll County Times Player of the Year Hannah Zabik. Zuckerman and Clark will keep the Knights’ offense strong, but new faces will need to step up for Century to repeat as county champs.
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Stephen Turner
Last season: 11-6, regional semifinalist
Top returners: Juniors Emma Tawney and Emma Taff; sophomore Jasmine Kline.
Newcomer to watch: Freshman Piper Beahm.
Coach’s outlook: “With only two graduating seniors last year we are returning a core group of 8 players. The team works hard and looks forward to competing every day.”
Liberty
Coach: Chris Szocik
Last season: 13-7, regional finalist
Top returners: Seniors Lilah McCain and Lina Harbert; junior Kaelin Ault; sophomore Erin Martin.
Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Hannah Devincent.
Coach’s outlook: “We should be in contention for the county and state titles this year.”
Manchester Valley
Coach: Michael Hernandez
Last season: 11-7, regional semifinalist
Top returners: Senior Makenna Deane; junior Kasey Thomas.
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Kaylee Lettau, Hailey Fachinne and Sylvee Elliot.
Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to a very competitive season with a blend of youth and experience.”
South Carroll
Coach: Brenda Strohmer
Last season: 10-11, state semifinalist, 1A North region I champions
Top returners: Seniors Maddie Karns and Sam Rice.
Newcomers to watch: Juniors Katie Abel and Katie Markus.
Coach’s outlook: “Our expectations are high this year to return to the state games and be competitive in the county. We have a good group of core players returning.”
Westminster
Coach: April Sexton
Last season: 6-11, regional quarterfinalist
Top returners: Senior Katelyn Barber; junior Kayla Garland.
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Ryleigh Winebrunner; freshman Libby Green.
Coach’s outlook: “Westminster is hoping to utilize the experience of the returning players and this year’s new talent to strengthen their fielding and build on their offense from last year.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Felicia Knill
Last season: 2-16
Top returning players: Senior Waverly Moffett.
Newcomers to watch: N/A
Outlook: The Falcons struggled last season and need to build up some of their younger players, but Moffett is a solid foundation piece to build around after being one of the county’s best hitters in 2022.