Carroll County high school sports stat leaders (Sept. 25)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday. Editor’s note: Not all teams have submitted updated stat reports.

Girls soccer

Goal leaders

Advertisement

1. Hannah DeVincent (L), 8

T2. Keira Milam (WM), 6

Advertisement

T2. Gracee Weinrich (WM), 6

T4. Addyson Davis (SC), 4

T4. Aver Asom (L), 4

T6. Ella Boyce (SC), 2

T6. Harli Hamlett (C), 3

T6. Taylor Lee (WM), 3

T6. Hannah Neske (WM), 3

T6. Reagan Ramsey (G), 3

Advertisement

T6. Abby Rieger (FSK), 3

Assist leaders

1. Hannah DeVincent (L), 6

T2. Addyson Davis (SC), 3

T2. Chloe Kang (L), 3

T2. Hannah Neske (WM), 3

Advertisement

T5. Bella Coccio (C), 2

T5. Sarah Forman (C), 2

T5. Adrienne Petroski (L), 1

T8. 21 players with 1

Boys soccer

Goal leaders

1. Grant Miller (MV), 7

Advertisement

T2. Nick McGhin (C), 6

T2. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 6

4. Ben Solomon (SC), 5

5. Cohen Blevins (SC), 4

T6. Jackson Barioto (C), 3

T6. Jackson Daneker (MV), 3

Advertisement

T8. Lino Collin Jr. (MV), 2

T8. Alik Gigiuere (SC), 2

T8. Christian Kuhleman (C), 2

T8. Mason Lee (C), 2

T8. Alex Martinez (MV), 2

T8. Ben Phillips (MV), 2

Advertisement

Assist leaders

1. Dayton Siegler (MV), 6

2. Ben Solomon (SC), 4

T3. Ryan Bauer (C), 3

T3. Lino Colin Jr. (MV), 3

T3. Maddox Shuman (WM), 3

Advertisement

T6. Camden Deming (WM), 2

T6. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 2

T7. 13 players tied with 1

Field hockey

Goal leaders

1. Caitlyn Erlichman (WM), 5

T2. Kaitlyn Clements (WM), 4

Advertisement

T2. Alayna Enoff (SC), 4

T2. Kate McAlonan (W), 4

T2. Layla Lagunas (MV), 4

6. Taylor Fique (MV), 3

T7. Cici Coco (WM), 2

T7. Addie Fowble (SC), 2

Advertisement

T7. Isabella Garcia-Wasson (C), 2

T7. Barbara Guest (MV), 2

T7. Amanda Herrold (MV), 2

T7. Bella Mazan (FSK), 2

T7. Ava Piluk (W), 2

T7. Jena Stambaugh (FSK), 2

Advertisement

T7. Tori Williamson (WM), 2

T7. Shelby Wurzburger (MV), 2

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email tdashiell@baltsun.com or amaluso@baltsun.com.