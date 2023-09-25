Carroll County high school sports stat leaders (Sept. 25)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday. Editor’s note: Not all teams have submitted updated stat reports.
Girls soccer
Goal leaders
1. Hannah DeVincent (L), 8
T2. Keira Milam (WM), 6
T2. Gracee Weinrich (WM), 6
T4. Addyson Davis (SC), 4
T4. Aver Asom (L), 4
T6. Ella Boyce (SC), 2
T6. Harli Hamlett (C), 3
T6. Taylor Lee (WM), 3
T6. Hannah Neske (WM), 3
T6. Reagan Ramsey (G), 3
T6. Abby Rieger (FSK), 3
Assist leaders
1. Hannah DeVincent (L), 6
T2. Addyson Davis (SC), 3
T2. Chloe Kang (L), 3
T2. Hannah Neske (WM), 3
T5. Bella Coccio (C), 2
T5. Sarah Forman (C), 2
T5. Adrienne Petroski (L), 1
T8. 21 players with 1
Boys soccer
Goal leaders
1. Grant Miller (MV), 7
T2. Nick McGhin (C), 6
T2. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 6
4. Ben Solomon (SC), 5
5. Cohen Blevins (SC), 4
T6. Jackson Barioto (C), 3
T6. Jackson Daneker (MV), 3
T8. Lino Collin Jr. (MV), 2
T8. Alik Gigiuere (SC), 2
T8. Christian Kuhleman (C), 2
T8. Mason Lee (C), 2
T8. Alex Martinez (MV), 2
T8. Ben Phillips (MV), 2
Assist leaders
1. Dayton Siegler (MV), 6
2. Ben Solomon (SC), 4
T3. Ryan Bauer (C), 3
T3. Lino Colin Jr. (MV), 3
T3. Maddox Shuman (WM), 3
T6. Camden Deming (WM), 2
T6. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 2
T7. 13 players tied with 1
Field hockey
Goal leaders
1. Caitlyn Erlichman (WM), 5
T2. Kaitlyn Clements (WM), 4
T2. Alayna Enoff (SC), 4
T2. Kate McAlonan (W), 4
T2. Layla Lagunas (MV), 4
6. Taylor Fique (MV), 3
T7. Cici Coco (WM), 2
T7. Addie Fowble (SC), 2
T7. Isabella Garcia-Wasson (C), 2
T7. Barbara Guest (MV), 2
T7. Amanda Herrold (MV), 2
T7. Bella Mazan (FSK), 2
T7. Ava Piluk (W), 2
T7. Jena Stambaugh (FSK), 2
T7. Tori Williamson (WM), 2
T7. Shelby Wurzburger (MV), 2
Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email tdashiell@baltsun.com or amaluso@baltsun.com.