Carroll County high school sports stat leaders (Sept. 19)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Monday.

Girls soccer

Goal leaders

1. Kiera Milam (WM), 5

T2. Addyson Davis (SC), 4

T2. Gracee Weinrich (WM), 4

T4. Hannah DeVincent (L), 3

T4. Taylor Lee (WM), 3

T4. Hannah Neske (WM), 3

T7. Ella Boyce (SC), 2

T7. Lizzie Bogdan (WM), 2

T7. Mary Chambers (SC), 2

T7. Peyton Davis (SC), 2

T7. Caroline McCann (W), 2

T7. Zoe Mortimer (G), 2

T7. Reagan Ramsey (G), 2

Assist leaders

T1. Addyson Davis (SC), 2

T1. Chloe Kang (L), 2

T1. Hannah Neske (WM), 1

18 players tied with 1

Boys soccer

Goal leaders

1. Ben Solomon (SC), 5

2. Grant Miller (MV), 4

T3. Cohen Blevins (SC), 3

T3. Nick McGhin (C), 3

T3. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 3

T6. Lino Collin Jr. (MV), 2

T6. Jackson Daneker (MV), 2

T6. Alik Gigiuere (SC), 2

T6. Christian Kuhleman (C), 2

T6. Mason Lee (C), 2

Assist leaders

1. Ben Solomon (SC), 4

T2. Ryan Bauer (C), 3

T2. Dayton Siegler (MC), 3

T4. Camden Deming (WM), 2

T4. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 2

Field hockey

Goal leaders

1. Caitlyn Erlichman (WM), 5

2. Kaitlyn Clements (WM), 4

3. Layla Lagunas (MV), 3

T4. Cici Coco (WM), 2

T4. Alayna Enoff (SC), 2

T4. Addie Fowble (SC), 2

T4. Isabella Garcia-Wasson (C), 2

T4. Bella Mazan (FSK), 2

T4. Jena Stambaugh (FSK), 2

T4. Tori Williamson (WM), 2

T4. Shelby Wurzburger (MV), 2

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email tdashiell@baltsun.com or amaluso@baltsun.com.