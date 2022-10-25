Four Carroll County field hockey teams, two soccer teams earn regional top seeds as playoff brackets released

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its regional field hockey and soccer playoff brackets Monday, and several Carroll County programs earned top seeds in their respective regions.

Westminster, Manchester Valley, Francis Scott Key and Liberty field hockey were all awarded regional top seeds, as were Liberty boys soccer and Century girls soccer.

In each field hockey bracket, regional semifinals are scheduled for Monday, while championship games are set for Nov. 2.

Westminster is the top seed in Class 3A North Region I. The Owls earned a bye into the championship game. They’ll face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 2 Towson and No. 3 Franklin.

Westminster's Jess Kent moves the ball up the field during a game against Bel Air on Sept. 14. The Owls are the top seed in Class 3A North Region I. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley is the top seed in 2A West Region II and will host No. 4 Poolesville in a semifinal. Meanwhile, Century is the third seed in the region and plays at No. 2 Damascus. The two winners will play in a championship game at the site of the lowest remaining seed.

Liberty earned the top seed in 1A West Region I and has a bye into the final, where it’ll host the winner of No. 2 South Carroll and No. 3 Winters Mill. Francis Scott Key is the top seed in 1A West Region II and also advances directly to the championship game. The Eagles will host the winner of No. 2 Catoctin and No. 3 Brunswick.

In regional soccer brackets, first-round games are set for Wednesday with semifinals Friday and championship games on Tuesday.

Westminster is the No. 2 seed in 3A East Region I and earned a bye into the semifinals. The Owls will host the winner of No. 3 Mt. Hebron and No. 6 Marriotts Ridge. In the other half of the bracket, Manchester Valley is the No. 5 seed and opens at No. 4 Howard. The winner of that game plays at top-seeded Centennial.

Liberty's Grant Bernstein, right, tries to take the ball away from Westminster's Jimmy Gogol at Western Regional Park on Friday. The Lions are the top seed in Class 2A West Region I and the Owls are the second seed in 3A East Region I. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty is the top seed of 2A West Region I and hosts a semifinal. The Lions play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Northeast-AA and No. 5 Southern-AA. In Friday’s other semifinal, No. 3 Winters Mill plays at No. 2 Century.

In Class 1A, South Carroll is seeded third in North Region I. The Cavaliers host No. 6 Chesapeake Science Point and the winner plays at No. 2 Loch Raven on Friday. Francis Scott Key, seeded fourth, is in the other half of the bracket and will play at No. 5 Pikesville in the first round with the winner traveling to top-seeded Western Tech in a semifinal.

In girls soccer, Westminster is the third seed in 3A East Region I and will host No. 6 Manchester Valley. The winner plays at No. 2 Mt. Hebron in a semifinal. Marriotts Ridge is the top seed in the region.

Century is the top seed in 2A West Region I. The Knights host the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Southern and No. 5 Winters Mill in a semifinal. Liberty is seeded third in the region and plays at No. 2 Northeast-AA in the other semifinal.

South Carroll is the No. 3 seed in 1A North Region I. The Cavaliers host Chesapeake Science Point in the first round with the winner traveling to Western Tech for a semifinal. Francis Scott Key is seeded fourth and hosts Pikesville, with the winner playing at top-seeded Loch Raven.

The eight regional champions in each sport will be reseeded ahead of the state quarterfinals based on regular-season records with the top four seeds hosting state quarterfinals and the semifinals and finals being played at neutral sites.

Century forward Melody Leiva reaches for the ball past Westminster defender Emily Erb during a soccer game on Oct. 17. Century is the top seed in Class 2A West Region I, while Westminster is the third seed in 3A East Region I. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

Girls soccer seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Westminster; 4. Howard; 5. Centennial; 6. Manchester Valley.

2A West Region I: 1. Century; 2. Northeast; 3. Liberty; 4. Southern; 5. Winters Mill.

1A North Region I: 1. Loch Raven; 2. Western Tech; 3. South Carroll; 4. Francis Scott Key; 5. Pikesville; 6. Chesapeake Science Point.

Boys soccer seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Centennial; 2. Westminster; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Howard; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Marriotts Ridge.

2A West Region I: 1. Century; 2. Liberty; 3. Winters Mill; 4. Northeast; 5. Southern.

1A North Region I: 1. Western Tech; 2. Loch Raven; 3. South Carroll; 4. Francis Scott Key; 5. Pikesville; 6. Chesapeake Science Point.

Field hockey seeds

3A North Region I: 1. Westminster; 2. Towson; 3. Franklin.

2A West Region II: 1. Manchester Valley; 2. Damascus; 3. Century; 4. Poolesville.

1A West Region I: 1. Liberty; 2. South Carroll; 3. Winters Mill. Region II: 1. Francis Scott Key; 2. Catoctin; 3. Brunswick.