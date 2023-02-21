Carroll County basketball programs set to see familiar opponents during regional tournaments

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the regional playoff brackets for boys and girls basketball Tuesday. With matchups set, some Carroll County teams are set for third matchups with county rivals.

South Carroll and Winters Mill are set to battle in both boys and girls playoff matchups Friday night in Class 2A West Region I. On the boys side, the No. 5 seed Cavaliers will travel to No. 4 seed Winters Mill. The Falcons won both regular season matchups by single digits.

The seeds will be flipped for the girls when the No. 5 seed Falcons visit Shannon McTavish and the No. 4 seed Cavaliers with the winner headed to the regional semifinals next week. The girls split both matchups with the road team taking the victory in each game.

Elsewhere in 2A West Region I, the Century Knights are in sync. Both the boys and girls programs earned No. 2 seeds and will host No. 3 Southern in the regional semifinals. The girls semifinal is scheduled for Monday and the boys next Tuesday. The Knights feature both of Carroll County’s leading scorers: Andrew Marcinko on the boys said, and Mia Graff for the girls.

But in the region, everyone is looking up at the Liberty Lions, holding the No. 1 seeds in both the boys and girls brackets. Liberty hosts the winner of South Carroll and Winters Mill in both brackets. The Liberty girls split with both the Cavaliers and Falcons, losing both games at home. Liberty’s boys swept both the Cavaliers and Falcons.

If form holds, rivals Liberty and Century could meet for a third time in the regional finals (March 1 for the girls, March 2 for the boys. Liberty’s girls won both regular season meetings, including a one-point win on Feb. 9. Century and Liberty’s boys split, including a Knights winning a double-overtime thriller Feb. 10.

In other regions, both Manchester Valley programs earned byes and will host next week’s regional semifinals with the potential of a trilogy looming.

The boys, the top seed in 3A East Region I, await the winner of No. 4 seed Westminster vs No. 5 seed Marriotts Ridge next Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded girls will face the winner of No. 3 Westminster and No. Centennial in the regional semifinals on Monday.

Should the Mavericks and Owls meet on either side, the game will serve as the tiebreaker for both the boys and the girls as the teams split in the regular season.

Francis Scott Key is competing in 1A South Region I. The boys earned the No. 5 seed in the region and will travel to face off against the Chesapeake Science Point Tigers on Friday night.

The girls, this year’s county champions, will host one of the most highly anticipated playoff matchups when the No. 2 seeded Eagles host No. 3 seed and defending state champion Pikesville Panthers in the regional semifinals Monday.

The road to Xfinity Center starts Friday night as teams are looking to reach the state championships March 9 through 11 at the University of Maryland.

Coach TJ Develin and the Carroll County champion Francis Scott Key girls basketball team hosts defending Class 1A state champion Pikesville in the regional semifinals Monday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Boys regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Manchester Valley, 2. Centennial, 3. Howard, 4. Westminster, 5. Marriotts Ridge, 6. Mt. Hebron.

2A West Region I: 1. Liberty, 2. Century, 3. Southern-AA, 4. Winters Mill, 5. South Carroll.

1A South Region I: 1. Pikesville, 2. Loch Raven, 3. Western Tech, 4. Chesapeake Science Point, 5. Francis Scott Key.

Girls regional seeds

3A East Region I: Howard, 2. Manchester Valley, 3. Westminster, 4. Mt. Hebron, 5. Marriotts Ridge, 6. Centennial.

2A West Region I: 1. Liberty, 2. Century, 3. Southern-AA, 4. South Carroll, 5. Winters Mill.

1A South Region I: 1. Loch Raven, 2. Francis Scott Key, 3. Pikesville, 4. Western Tech.