Manchester Valley boys, Westminster girls win Carroll County outdoor track and field championships

Westminster's Charlotte Houle makes a jump in the girls high jump event during the Carroll County Track and Field Championships at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With outdoor track and field regionals right around the corner, coaches and athletes all had one thing on their minds before the quest to qualify for states beings — winning a county championship.

Manchester Valley boys and Westminster girls prevailed Thursday, taking home this year’s Carroll County outdoor track and field championships.

For the Mavericks, the win marks back-to-back outdoor team championships. Coach Jim MacDonald left Thursday night’s meet extremely satisfied with his program’s performance.

“We had some really great performances today and the guys really stepped up,” he said. “I think the day went pretty close to perfect for us.”

It was an amazing day for Manchester Valley’s Logan Haines and Kai Chwang, as both were members of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams. Haines also earned first place in the 100 and 200, while Chwang won the 300-meter hurdles.

“I’m really blessed to be put in a situation where I’m on a great team,” Chwang said. “We go to practice every day and push each other.”

Manchester Valley's Kai Chwang, left, and Century's Lucas Beckwith compete in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the Carroll County outdoor track and field championships Thursday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Haines felt confident going into the day in large part because of the work the team has been putting in all season.

“Our whole team has been putting in extra effort, working hard and putting in extra hours after practice,” he said. “We got to see the results of all that hard work today.”

On the girls side, it was the Owls taking home the championship, ending a two-year Century run. Hannah Toth was her normal dominant self, taking home first place in the 1,600 and 3,200. She wasn’t alone Thursday night as Nylah Craig and Sarah Gassman each won events to carry Westminster to the title.

Gassman had a great day both on the track and in the field, taking first in the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. Like Haines, Gassman noted the work she puts in as the catalyst for her success.

“I drive about an hour to Frederick to pole vault three times a week,” she said. “So to put in that much effort and time, it’s good to see it pay off at meets and result in championships.”

With the county titles locked up, both teams plan to take the next couple days to celebrate and rest, but not for long as with regionals and states on the horizon, everyone is keeping their eye on the ultimate prize.

“We all want more,” Gassman said. “We did so great as a team and we have the momentum, now it’s about carrying it to states.”

Century's Allison Leimkuhler, left, clears a hurdles as she runs alongside Westminster's Karmen Tates in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Carroll County Track and Field Championships. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Team results

Boys team scores

1. Manchester Valley (149)

2. Liberty (138)

3. Westminster (128)

4. Century (116)

5. Winters Mill (87)

6. Francis Scott Key (54)

7. South Carroll (14)

Girls team scores

1. Westminster (225)

2. Century (147)

3. Liberty (80)

4. Francis Scott Key (71)

5. Manchester Valley (60)

6. Winters Mill (54)

7. South Carroll (44)

Century's Joseph Hipsley won the boys discus event during the Carroll County Track and Field Championships on Thursday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Boys individual results

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1st: Logan Haines (MV) 10.92

2nd: Ethan Ashbourne (C) 11.09

3rd: Deon Whitlow (WM) 11.16

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1st: Logan Haines (MV) 22.23

2nd: Isaiah Rivera (WM) 22.60

3rd: Ethan Ashburne (C) 22.89

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1st: Carter Knox (MV) 48.94

2nd: Tyler Edson (L) 49.81

3rd: Quinn Favorite (MV) 50.64

Boys 800 Meter Run

1st: Tyler Edson (L) 1:54.75

2nd: Carter Knox (MV) 1:58.76

3rd: Christian Childs (MV) 2:00.84

Boys 1,600 Meter Run

1st: Ryan Hartranft (C) 4:22.98

2nd: Gregory Schellberg (L) 4:30.10

3rd: Logan Cyford (L) 4:34.10

Boys 3,200 Meter Run

1st: Thomas Sewell (C) 10:01.76

2nd: Noah Petroski (L) 10:33.07

3rd: Kayden Hovermale (WM) 10:38.32

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1st: Kai Chwang (MV) 15.98

2nd: Cameron Rucker (W) 16.17

3rd: Jamil Yacoubu Adam (W) 17.04

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1st: Kai Chwang (MV) 41.76

2nd: Cameron Rucker (W) 42.38

3rd: Lucas Beckwith (C) 43.77

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1st: Manchester Valley 43.80

2nd: Francis Scott Key 45.05

3rd: Westminster 45.83

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

1st: Manchester Valley 1:31.60

2nd: Westminster 1:32.53

3rd: Winters Mill 1:33.12

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1st: Liberty 3:32.01

2nd: Century 3:32.54

3rd: Manchester Valley 3:33.62

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1st: Manchester Valley 8:33.48

2nd: Winters Mill 8:35.93

3rd: Liberty 8:50.37

Boys Shot Put

1st: Nathan Michel (WM)

2nd: Braydon Gill (MV)

3rd: Brennan Smith (C)

Boys Discus Throw

1st: Joseph Hipsley (C)

2nd: Jamey Travers (L)

3rd: Alexander Yeon (WM)

Boys High Jump

1st: John Ted Alemnji (L)

2nd: Lucas Beckwith (C)

3rd: Oluwatobi Adelaja (FSK)

Boys Pole Vault

1st: Cameron Rucker (W)

2nd: Lukas Michael (W)

3rd: Louis Losoya (C)

Boys Long Jump

1st: Patrick Haynes (W)

2nd: Austen Veach (L)

3rd: Nicolas Farfogila (MV)

Boys Triple Jump

1st: Patrick Haynes (W)

2nd: David Akinboye (L)

3rd: Garrett Rodoff (L)

Girls individual results

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1st: Isabella Mastria (C) 12.57

2nd: Norina Owusu (W) 12.85

3rd: Damaris Proctor (FSK) 12.90

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1st: Isabella Mastria (C) 26.42

2nd: Lauren Chesney (SC) 27.21

3rd: Norina Owusu (W) 27.36

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1st: Isabella Mastria (C) 58.91

2nd: Lila Halsey (W) 59.40

3rd: Tara Matrindale (W) 1:03.15

Girls 800 Meter Run

1st: Alayna Gifford (C) 2:17.56

2nd: Hannah Toth (W) 2:21.77

3rd: Marrissa Sanchez (C) 2:22.83

Girls 1,600 Meter Run

1st: Hannah Toth (W) 5:15.77

2nd: Emily Mitroka (C) 5:21.76

3rd: Audrey Houle (W) 5:27.03

Girls 3,200 Meter Run

1st: Hannah Toth (W) 12:25.68

2nd: Rebecca Gauthier (L) 12:52.62

3rd: Giada Marrichi (L) 13:00.43

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1st: Nylah Craig (W) 16.55

2nd: Sherina Jassir (W) 17.48

3rd: Antonia Santacroce (SC) 17.63

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1st: Sarah Gassman (W) 51.44

2nd: Allison Leimkuhler (C) 51.98

3rd: Karmen Tates (W) 52.61

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1st: Liberty 51.38

2nd: Francis Scott Key 51.95

3rd: Westminster 51.96

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

1st: Liberty 1:49.54

2nd: Francis Scott Key 1:50.27

3rd: Westminster 1:51.08

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1st: Century 4:12.19

2nd: Westminster 4:17.10

3rd: Manchester Valley 4:36.82

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

1st: Century 10:07.12

2nd: Winters Mill 11:14.47

3rd: Westminster 11:27.37

Girls Shot Put

1st: Adeline Kraics (FSK)

2nd: Emma Reaves (W)

3rd: Naomi Whitlow (WM)

Girls Discus

1st: Naomi Whitlow (WM)

2nd: Emma Reeves (W)

3rd: Adeline Kraics (FSK)

Girls High Jump

1st: Ashleigh Porter (FSK)

2nd: Ryehn Byrnes (W)

3rd: Lila Halsey (W)

Girls Pole Vault

1st: Sarah Gassman (W)

2nd: Ryehn Burns (W)

3rd: Sara Moore (MV)

Girls Long Jump

1st: Isabella Mastria (C)

2nd: Iversen Asom (L)

3rd: Natalie Holcombe (C)

Girls Triple Jump

1st: Bethany Kleiner (MV)

2nd: Colleen Blubaugh (W)

3rd: Riliegh Mansfield (C)