Carroll County boys and girls lacrosse stat leaders (April 7)

Manchester Valley's Emma Penczek is the Carroll County leader in goals with 22 through five games, and assists with 16. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here are the Carroll County lacrosse leaders through Thursday, April 6. (Stats are compiled from game reports sent to the Carroll County Times. Coaches are asked to submit results from all games to amaluso@baltsun.com and tashiell@baltsun.com. Note: not all teams submitted stats).

Girls lacrosse

Total goals

Rank, player, school, goals

1. Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, 22

T2. Keeley Ballard, Gerstell, 19

T2. Leah Miller, South Carroll, 19

4. Olivia Sprinkle, Gerstell, 18

T5. Jess Kent, Westminster, 15

T5. Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, 15

T7. Marley Carfine, Century, 13

T7. Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, 13

T7. Emma Youngling, Westminster, 13

10. Natalie Burmeister, Manchester Valley, 12

T11. Sara Fenwick, Gerstell, 11

T11. Jane Brewer, Century, 11

T11. Haylee Bittinger, Manchester Valley, 11

T14. Erin Herrold, Manchester Valley, 10

T14. Caroline Laur, South Carroll, 10

T14. Kaitlin Clements, Winters Mill, 10

T14. Sierra Rose, Francis Scott Key, 10

Goals per game average

Rank, player, school, gpg average

1. Sierra Rose, Francis Scott Key, 5.0

2. Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key, 4.5

3. Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, 4.4

T4. Leah Miller, South Carroll, 3.8

T4. Jess Kent, Westminster, 3.8

T6. Kaitlin Clements, Winters Mill, 3.3

T6. Marley Carfine, Century, 3.3

T6. Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, 3.3

T6. Emma Youngling, Westminster, 3.3

T10. Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, 3.0

T10. Annie Pruitt, Winters Mill, 3.0

12. Jane Brewer, Century, 2.8

13. Natalie Burmeister, Manchester Valley, 2.4

T14. Erin Herrold, Manchester Valley, 2.3

T14. Riley Ebersole, Westminster, 2.3

Total assists

Rank, player, school, assists

1. Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, 16

2. Paige Moreland, Westminster, 15

3. Delaney Sandbank, Century, 14

4. Kirsten Clarius, Gerstell, 12

5. Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, 10

T6. Sarah Brisson, Manchester Valley, 9

T6. Casey Meredith, Manchester Valley, 9

T8. Jenna Evans, Liberty, 8

T8. Natalie Burmeister, Manchester Valley, 8

T10. Maggie Kennedy, Gerstell, 7

T10. Caroline Laur, South Carroll, 7

T10. Jess Kent, Westminster, 7

T10. Sienna Perryman, Winters Mill, 7

Top performers

7-goal games

Sierra Rose, Francis Scott Key, March 23 vs. Walkersville

Emma Youngling, Westminster, March 23 vs. South River

Emma Penczek, South Carroll, April 4 vs. Manchester Valley

6-goal games

Jess Kent, Westminster, March 21 vs. C. Milton Wright

Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, March 21 vs. Linganore

Marley Carfine, Century, March 24 vs. Gerstell

Drew Watkins, March 30 vs. Winters Mill

Harli Hamlett, April 4 vs. Winters Mill

5-goal games

Leah Miller, South Carroll, March 21 vs. Linganore

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, March 21 vs. Franklin

Kaitlin Clements, Winters Mill, March 27 vs Pikesville

Addison Meyer, South Carroll, April 4 vs. Manchester Valley

Liberty's Aiden Ventura is Carroll County's boys lacrosse goal leader with 12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Boys lacrosse

Total goals

Rank, player, school, goals

1. Aiden Ventura, Liberty, 12

2. Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, 10

3. Jesse Tobias, Winters Mill, 7

T4. Brady Covey, Westminster, 6

T4. Edwin Blyden, Liberty, 6

T4. JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, 6

7. Cam Webb, Westminster, 5

T8. Mason Fisher, Westminster, 4

T8. Jackson Zaranski, Westminster, 4

T8. Austin Hardesty, Westminster, 4

T8. Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, 4

T8. Connor Fique, Manchester Valley, 4

T13. Ethan Addison, Liberty, 3

T13. Mason Ambrose, Liberty, 3

T13. Kyle Anderson, Winters Mill, 3

Total assists

Rank, player, school, assists

T1. Edwin Blyden, Liberty, 4

T1. Aiden Ventura, Liberty, 4

T1. Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, 4

4. Brady Covey, Westminster, 3

T5. Cooper Santos, Century, 2

T5. Jack Heidtman, Liberty, 2

T5. Mason Fisher, Westminster, 2

T5. Austin Hardesty, Westminster, 2

T5. Gavin Reid, Manchester Valley, 2

T5. Quinn Favorite, Manchester Valley, 2

T5. Camden Deming, Winters Mill, 2

T5. Kyle Anderson, Winters Mill, 2

Top performers

7-goal games

Aiden Ventura, Liberty, March 27 vs. Franklin

6-goal games

Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, April 4 vs. Century

5-goal games

Aiden Ventura, Liberty, March 21 vs. Catoctin

Jesse Tobias, Winters Mill, March 28 vs. Francis Scott Key

4-goal games

Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, March 28 vs. Francis Scott Key

3-goal games

Edwin Blyden, Liberty, March 21 vs. Catoctin

Brady Covey, Westminster, March 21 vs. C. Milton Wright

JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, March 23 vs. C. Milton Wright

Mason Ambrose, Liberty, March 27 vs. Franklin

Edwin Blyden, Liberty, March 27 vs. Franklin

Kyle Anderson, Winters Mill, March 28 vs. Francis Scott Key

Austin Hardesty, Westminster, March 30 vs. South Carroll

Cam Webb, Westminster, March 30 vs. South Carroll

Jackson Zaranski, Westminster, March 30 vs. South Carroll