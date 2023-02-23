Westminster’s Hannah Toth and Lukas Michael, Manchester Valley’s boys relay team earn indoor track and field state titles

Athletes wait to participate in the girls 55 meter hurdles during the class 3A and 4A indoor track state championships, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Landover. (Terrance Williams for the Baltimore Sun) (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

LANDOVER — After a strong showing from Carroll County in the Class 1A and 2A indoor track state championships Tuesday, 3A schools Westminster and Manchester Valley entered the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday ready to build off that momentum.

Both teams walked away with gold, crowning some first-time indoor track state champions in the process.

For the Owls, senior Hannah Toth won the 800- and 1600-meter races. Toth — who has several county and outdoor track championships on her resume — captured her first two indoor state titles. Opponents marveled as she narrowly missed the state record by less than three seconds in the 1600, a race she dominated from start to finish.

“I never had a chance,” one of Toth’s opponents said exhausted and impressed after the unofficial times were displayed on the scoreboard.

Toth’s coaches at Westminster marvel at her development not just as a runner, but as a person, in both indoor and outdoor track.

“As a freshman, she came out and you instantly saw the potential,” coach Ryan Dulaney said. “She’s a little ball of nerves but once the gun goes off, she locks in and does amazing.”

In the boys pole vault, another Owl made their debut atop the podium when junior Lukas Michael won his first indoor state championship.

Westminster’s Lukas Michael performs in the pole vault during the Class 3A indoor track state championships at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday in Landover. (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Michael credits the competition for pushing him to be his best Wednesday — competition that included teammate Cameron Rucker, who finished fourth.

“I knew it was going to be close,” Michael said. “I’m grateful for the chance to compete and win a state championship.”

With Toth and Michael leading the way for the Owls, the program also received strong showings from Emma Reeves, who finished fifth in girls shot put; Sarah Gassman, who took third in girls pole vault; and Ryehn Byrnes who finished second in the same event, narrowly missing out on the title during a jump-off with Elisa Ramos of Fredrick’s Gov. Thomas Johnson.

Their efforts led Westminster to a fourth-place finish the in the girls 3A team standings.

There was also a moment of celebration for the small section of Manchester Valley fans decked out in navy as the boys’ 4x400m relay team of Kai Chwang, Christian Childs, Quinn Favorite and Logan Haines took home the state title for the Mavericks.

That group, along with Carter Knox, has taken home outdoor state titles in the relay in previous years. The boys used the indoor season as the time to develop and prepare, and as a result, the Mavericks left Landover with a state championship.

“We come into practice and work hard every day,” Childs said. “It’s about consistency and encouraging each other every practice.”

Knox had a good day for the Mavericks himself, finishing second in the 500. Sophomore Elizabeth Szybalski also stood out Wednesday, finishing fifth in both the girls 500 and 800.

Now, as the indoor track and field season concludes, the newly crowned state championsare ready to take that momentum into the outdoor season as they look to double up on gold medals.

“This was kind of a training step for outdoor,” Toth said. “This was fun, but now I’m even more excited for outdoor.”