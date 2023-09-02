Carroll County 2023 high school volleyball preview: Realignment puts Liberty, South Carroll together on the road to state finals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty coach Sheri Hagen raises the championship trophy following the team's win over Middletown in last season's Class 2A state volleyball championship match. The Lions move to 1A this season in their quest for two in a row. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

What do you get when the undefeated Class 2A state champion Liberty Lions are moved to Class 1A, home of last year’s state runner-up South Carroll? A chance for some epic battles as the county prepares for the 2023 high school volleyball season.

Both teams feature some of the state’s top talent as the Lions will rely on their depth to lead the way in their Class 1A debut. South Carroll coach Brad Kutzler graduated eight players, but has the Cavaliers ready to reload as the program’s biggest roadblock to a return to the state title game is now just five miles down the road.

For Gerstell Academy, Century and Manchester Valley, all three programs come into the season ready to build of playoff runs of their own as each team returns key members from last year’s squads. The Mavericks are leading the way, expected to return seven from last year’s regional quarterfinalists.

Meanwhile, optimism is at an all-time high at Westminster and Winters Mill as both schools will debut rookie coaches ready to shape their programs and have them quickly rise in the ranks of the county’s elite.

Here’s a preview of each team headed into the 2023 season:

Century

Coach: Sarah Walton, second season

Last season: 7-8

Top returners: Vanessa Gude, Cheyenne Ellis and Abhi Yadlapalli.

Newcomers to watch: Gabby Zajaczkowski.

Coach’s outlook: “We are all super positive, optimistic and ready for a great year of volleyball.”

Century players celebrate a point during a volleyball match last season at Dulaney. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Shannon Saghy, second season

Top returners: Seniors Emma Tawney and Katrina Bauman; junior Anna Darago.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Hayden Kyker.

Outlook: With the duo of Tawney and Bauman leading the way, look for the Eagles to be much improved in year two under coach Saghy.

Gerstell Academy

Coach: Eric Zak, fourth season

Last season: 9-8, Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference semifinalist

Top returners: Senior Lexi Larson; juniors Ava Gaines and Jordan Blackburn.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Ruby Conley.

Coach’s outlook: “We graduated six seniors, so there are a lot of holes to fill but I think we have some girls who are ready to accept that challenge.”

Liberty's Grace Maerten returns as the starting setter for last year's 2A state champion Lions. (Colin Murphy/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Sheri Hagen, third season

Last season: 20-0, county champion, 2A State Champion (will be in Class 1A for 2023)

Top returning players: Seniors Grace Maerten, MacKenna Wright and Mariah Tedford.

Newcomers to watch: Senior Julia Bacon; juniors Jasmine Bada and Hailey Hodges; freshmen Emily Powers and Crystal Awunganyi.

Coach’s outlook: “I am feeling very optimistic about this year’s team. We have a really talented and diverse team again this year with lots of positional depth.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Victoria Howell, seventh season

Last season: 6-9, regional quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Kamryn Troy and Emily McElwaine; junior Emma Shaffer; sophomores Chloe Figueria and Emily Troy.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We didn’t have the best record last year, but it was the beginning of us growing the team. We have seven returning seniors this year and only two new varsity players, so the gel of team is already there from last season.”

South Carroll's Elaina Murphy was a leading hitter as a freshman during the Cavaliers' run last season to the 1A state championship game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

South Carroll

Coach: Brad Kutzler, third season

Last season: 14-5, Class 1A state runner-up

Top returning players: Senior Gaby Wink and sophomore Elaina Murphy.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Haley Frazier.

Coach’s outlook: “We had a large turnover going into this season due to eight seniors graduating from last year’s team. A lot of these players have played together for a few years and the chemistry is already evident this early. We have a lot of athleticism coming in this year and it’s going to be a fun team to watch this season.”

Westminster's Emma Reaves hits during a match last season against South Carroll. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Westminster

Coach: Ben Lee, first season

Last season: 13-4

Top returning players: Seniors Emma Reaves and Faith Mohr; junior Molly Thomas.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Trinity Nelson and Amara Mohr.

Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team looks like we can compete very well with the rest of the county. We have strong leadership from our seniors and have very strong support from the rest of the team. As long as we play as a team we should do well this coming season.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Jerry Georgiana, first season

Last season: 1-18

Top returning players: Nifemi Olarinde, Ava Hall, Cheyenne Costin, Lily Crowley, Joanna Singer and Ileana Judd.

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Katie Hegg.

Coaches outlook: “The best part about this team, they love each other. If we stay focused will be able to surprise other teams.”