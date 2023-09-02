Carroll County 2023 high school volleyball preview: Realignment puts Liberty, South Carroll together on the road to state finals

What do you get when the undefeated Class 2A state champion Liberty Lions are moved to Class 1A, home of last year’s state runner-up South Carroll? A chance for some epic battles as the county prepares for the 2023 high school volleyball season.
Both teams feature some of the state’s top talent as the Lions will rely on their depth to lead the way in their Class 1A debut. South Carroll coach Brad Kutzler graduated eight players, but has the Cavaliers ready to reload as the program’s biggest roadblock to a return to the state title game is now just five miles down the road.
For Gerstell Academy, Century and Manchester Valley, all three programs come into the season ready to build of playoff runs of their own as each team returns key members from last year’s squads. The Mavericks are leading the way, expected to return seven from last year’s regional quarterfinalists.
Meanwhile, optimism is at an all-time high at Westminster and Winters Mill as both schools will debut rookie coaches ready to shape their programs and have them quickly rise in the ranks of the county’s elite.
Here’s a preview of each team headed into the 2023 season:
Century
Coach: Sarah Walton, second season
Last season: 7-8
Top returners: Vanessa Gude, Cheyenne Ellis and Abhi Yadlapalli.
Newcomers to watch: Gabby Zajaczkowski.
Coach’s outlook: “We are all super positive, optimistic and ready for a great year of volleyball.”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Shannon Saghy, second season
Top returners: Seniors Emma Tawney and Katrina Bauman; junior Anna Darago.
Newcomers to watch: Junior Hayden Kyker.
Outlook: With the duo of Tawney and Bauman leading the way, look for the Eagles to be much improved in year two under coach Saghy.
Gerstell Academy
Coach: Eric Zak, fourth season
Last season: 9-8, Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference semifinalist
Top returners: Senior Lexi Larson; juniors Ava Gaines and Jordan Blackburn.
Newcomers to watch: Junior Ruby Conley.
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated six seniors, so there are a lot of holes to fill but I think we have some girls who are ready to accept that challenge.”
Liberty
Coach: Sheri Hagen, third season
Last season: 20-0, county champion, 2A State Champion (will be in Class 1A for 2023)
Top returning players: Seniors Grace Maerten, MacKenna Wright and Mariah Tedford.
Newcomers to watch: Senior Julia Bacon; juniors Jasmine Bada and Hailey Hodges; freshmen Emily Powers and Crystal Awunganyi.
Coach’s outlook: “I am feeling very optimistic about this year’s team. We have a really talented and diverse team again this year with lots of positional depth.”
Manchester Valley
Coach: Victoria Howell, seventh season
Last season: 6-9, regional quarterfinalist
Top returning players: Seniors Kamryn Troy and Emily McElwaine; junior Emma Shaffer; sophomores Chloe Figueria and Emily Troy.
Newcomers to watch: N/A
Coach’s outlook: “We didn’t have the best record last year, but it was the beginning of us growing the team. We have seven returning seniors this year and only two new varsity players, so the gel of team is already there from last season.”
South Carroll
Coach: Brad Kutzler, third season
Last season: 14-5, Class 1A state runner-up
Top returning players: Senior Gaby Wink and sophomore Elaina Murphy.
Newcomers to watch: Junior Haley Frazier.
Coach’s outlook: “We had a large turnover going into this season due to eight seniors graduating from last year’s team. A lot of these players have played together for a few years and the chemistry is already evident this early. We have a lot of athleticism coming in this year and it’s going to be a fun team to watch this season.”
Westminster
Coach: Ben Lee, first season
Last season: 13-4
Top returning players: Seniors Emma Reaves and Faith Mohr; junior Molly Thomas.
Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Trinity Nelson and Amara Mohr.
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team looks like we can compete very well with the rest of the county. We have strong leadership from our seniors and have very strong support from the rest of the team. As long as we play as a team we should do well this coming season.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Jerry Georgiana, first season
Last season: 1-18
Top returning players: Nifemi Olarinde, Ava Hall, Cheyenne Costin, Lily Crowley, Joanna Singer and Ileana Judd.
Newcomers to watch: Freshman Katie Hegg.
Coaches outlook: “The best part about this team, they love each other. If we stay focused will be able to surprise other teams.”