Carroll County 2022 high school volleyball preview: New faces lead some of the county’s top programs

Carroll County has a proud volleyball tradition. Last season, five of the seven county public schools played in regional championship matches. But this year will be one of change, maybe not on the court but certainly on the benches.

Four programs will be led by new coaches, including five-time defending county champion Westminster, where Serra Jarboe takes over the Owls program after leading Francis Scott Key for five seasons. Shannon Saghy takes her place at FSK.

At Century, Sarah Walton is the new coach for last year’s Class 2A state runner-up. She replaces Bryan Trumbo, who departed after 10 seasons and 99 wins. Trumbo will serve this year as a volunteer assistant to his father Dave at Stevenson.

Also new this year, Dave Ryan takes over a Winters Mill program looking to turn around after last year’s three-win season.

On the court, some strong hitters return at the top of the county. Liberty, which lost to Century in a regional final last year, brings back Sarah Hart, who finished last season with 216 kills, 113 digs and 32 aces. Century’s Uchechi Mba was fourth in the county in the regular season with 160 kills.

South Carroll has a strong core back after making a run to the 1A semifinals last season. Cali Kalishek, a two-time first-team All-County selection and last season’s county digs leader, is back to lead the Cavaliers defensively.

Here is a team-by-team look at the county:

Century's Uchechi Mba blocks a hit during last season's state semifinal against Eastern Tech. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century

Coach: Sarah Walton, first year

Last season: 15-4 overall, Class 2A state finalist

Top returners: Seniors Alyssa Hoffman (S), Uchechi Mba (MH), Sierra Plummer (M) and Jasmine Stanton (OH); junior Vanessa Gude (L)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Cheyenne Ellis (S); sophomores Hannah Heffernan (OH) and Rebecca Mullinix (OH)

Coach’s outlook: “I think we have a pretty solid team here. We definitely have some work to do as they all get used to each other again. The transition from playing with a club team to back to your high school team brings some growing pains, but that is normal. I look forward to watching the girls come together and play their hearts out in representation of Century High School.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Shannon Saghy, first season

Last season: 3-10, Class 1A South Region I finalist

Top returners: Seniors Kelsey Holman (OH/DS), Rayna Miller (OH/M), Anna Ridlon (RS/DS), Autumn Ruskey (OH/DS) and Peyton Zepp (S)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Kendall Jackman (L/DS)

Coach’s outlook: “I’m excited for the potential this team has. This is a strong group of girls who are all in for their team as well as their sport. They’re ready to compete and leave it all on the court every match.”

Gerstell

Coach: Eric Zak, second season

Last season: 7-8, IAAM C Conference quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Sophia DiMaggio (L) and Adrienne Martin (S); junior Lexi Lawson (S); sophomore Ava Gaines (OH)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Jordan Blackburn (OH)

Coach’s outlook: “We are still a new program (second season in conference), but we have a great group of girls excited to learn the sport. We are going to challenge them with a very tough out-of-conference schedule and are hoping to improve on our conference quarterfinal finish last season.”

Liberty's Paige Coulson, right, tries for a kill during a match last season against Manchester Valley. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Sheri Hagen, fourth season

Last season: 11-3, Class 2A West Region I finalist

Top returners: Seniors Paige Coulson (OH), Sarah Hart (OH) and Jenna Liska (OP); junior Grace Maerten (S)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Savannah Craven (OP), Mariah Talford (DS) and MacKenna Wright (MB)

Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for the season. We have a very strong returning team led by captains Paige Coulson, Sarah Hart and Grace Maerten. These ladies push each other to become better every time they step on the court. They all genuinely enjoy one another, growing and competing. We are carrying a large roster with lots of up-and-coming players and look forward to a strong program for years to come.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Victoria Howell, sixth season

Last season: 3-13, Class 3A East Region I quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Sarah Brisson (OH) and Libby Burkhouse (S); sophomore Emma Shaffer (OH)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Emily McElwaine (MH); sophomore Madelyn Long (OH); freshmen Chloe Figueria (MH) and Emily Troy (OH)

Coach’s team outlook: “As a coaching staff, we have very high hopes for this year. We ended last year on an upward swing and hope to start just as strong this season. We have a core group of girls with varsity experience that are combining with a handful of younger players with a high skill level. We hope to be very competitive this year.”

South Carroll's Cali Kalishek makes a play on the ball against Williamsport during a 1A Class state semifinal match last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

South Carroll

Coach: Brad Kutzler, second season

Last season: 10-8, Class 1A state semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Cali Kalishek (L), Emily Trail, (OH) and Lindsey Willie (S)

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Elaina Murphy (OH)

Coach’s outlook: “I think this team learned what they were capable of last year going from a two-win team in 2020 to a 10-win team in 2021. The coaches believed in their abilities, and I think the players started too as well. With seven returning players from last year’s final four team, this team wants to win and believes they have the talent and personnel to do so. The group this year is focused on winning the last game of the year.”

Westminster's Emma Reaves hits a shot over the net during a playoff match last season against Marriotts Ridge. (Dylan Slagle)

Westminster

Coach: Serra Jarboe, first season

Last season: 15-1, Class 3A East Region I finalist

Top returners: Senior Jenna Rodriguez (S); juniors Faith Mohr (S) and Emma Reaves (OH); sophomore Molly Thomas (L)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Avery Pelletier (MB); sophomore Keara Zaranski (MB); freshman Trinity Nelson (OH)

Coach’s outlook: “We are focused on excellence in all aspects of the game. Each person on this team contributes with their heart and soul, and they are focused. They have demonstrated incredibly high resilience in their lives, on their teams and in their volleyball experiences. There is no stopping what we are capable of accomplishing together this season and we are striving for nothing less than our best.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Dave Ryan, first season

Last season: 3-12, Class 2A West Region I semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Tatum Candeloro (OP/DS), Lauren Guariglia (MB), Cadi Kepner (L) and Abby Morley (S); junior Ava Hall (OH)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Nifiemi Olarinde (MB); sophomores Cheyanne Costin (OH), Bridget Mayhew (S) and Joanna Singer (OP/DS)

Coach’s outlook: “We already have great team chemistry with great senior leadership and a very talented sophomore class. We are working as hard as possible to be the best volleyball team we can be. I look forward to a great season.”