13 Carroll County high school games to watch this fall season

Francis Scott Key's Bella Mazan, left, goes after the ball against South Carroll's Kay Lee during a Class 1A state semifinal game last year. Mazan is one of the top returning players in the county, and after losing to the Cavaliers in the playoffs last season, the Eagles will get a chance for revenge when the teams meet Oct. 10. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The fall high school sports season started for all schools in Carroll County on Friday.

The races for county championships should be competitive in all sports this season and there are several games that should go a long way toward deciding who prevails in the conference at season’s end.

Here is a list of games to keep an eye on in the county this fall:

Westminster at Liberty, volleyball, Thursday

Westminster volleyball won five straight county championships before Liberty ended that run last season. The Lions were unbeaten in 2022, winning county and Class 2A state championships. The Owls don’t have to wait long to go after some revenge. The teams meet for the first time this season Thursday, with the return game Oct. 3 at Westminster.

Liberty at Gerstell Academy, girls soccer, Monday

While this game won’t count for any conference championships, it is one of the few occasions to catch Gerstell, a strong private school program, face one of the county public schools. The Falcons girls won last season’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference championship and return a lot of stars from that squad. Liberty also has a strong returning core and will be a team to contend with in the public school conference race.

Westminster at South Carroll, football, Sept. 14

Two of the three teams that shared the conference title last year get the county slate started in Week 3. Westminster had a lead late in last year’s game but a fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Cavaliers the win and kept the Owls from an unbeaten regular season. With quarterback Kyrece Walker back, the Owls are looking to complete unfinished business.

Westminster at Liberty, boys soccer, Sept. 19

The Lions were county champions last year, earning the title after a hard-fought game against the Owls. Liberty won, 1-0, with the only goal coming on a Westminster own goal. The Owls are sure to be out for revenge and aim to take the county title away from the Lions.

Century at Winters Mill, boys soccer, Sept. 26

In a county that’s full of teams rebuilding their rosters, the Knights and Falcons each look to play a role in the conference championship picture. Century went further than any boys county public school last year, making the 2A state quarterfinals. On the way, the Knights beat the Falcons, 1-0, in a regional semifinal. Winters Mill returns Reed Postlethwait, just one of three first-team All-County selections back this season.

Coach Brad Kutzler's South Carroll volleyball team was the Class 1A state runner-up last season, and their Sept. 26 match against defending 2A state champion Liberty could be a preview of what's to come in the postseason as both teams are now in 1A. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Liberty at South Carroll, volleyball, Sept. 26

This will be the first of at least two meetings between the two teams this season. While Liberty won last year’s Class 2A state championship, South Carroll finished as the runner-up in 1A. This year, both teams are classified in 1A, and this matchup could be a preview of what the postseason might look like. The return game is Oct. 19 at Liberty and a potential playoff meeting looms on the horizon.

Manchester Valley at Westminster, field hockey, Sept. 28

Their late-September thriller last season ended up determining the county champion. Though the two tied for the best record in the league, the Owls’ 3-2 overtime win lifted them above the Mavericks for the title. The county is stacked with talented field hockey teams again this year, but this game is expected to go a long way once again in determining a county champion.

Francis Scott Key at Manchester Valley, field hockey, Oct. 5

The Eagles only lost two seniors from last year’s team and are looking to make another run. The Mavericks return a strong core from their Class 2A state runner-up team. Two of the best players in the area are both sophomores, FSK’s Bella Mazan and Manchester Valley’s Amanda Herrold. Their matchups for the next three years should be must-watch games.

South Carroll at Winters Mill, football, Oct. 6

Week 1 wasn’t kind to many county football teams — except for Winters Mill. The Falcons had arguably the best county showing of the week, beating Williamsport, a Class 2A/1A state quarterfinalist last season, 38-14. The Falcons will get a chance to show they belong in the upper echelon of the county when the Cavaliers come to town.

Liberty at Century, girls soccer, Oct. 10

The neighboring rivals always put on a good show and this year should be no exception. Both are expected to be county championship contenders again this season and Liberty will surely aim to show they can keep pace with the best of the best, in this case, the reigning Class 2A state champion Knights.

Francis Scott Key at South Carroll, field hockey, Oct. 10

The two schools played each other in a Class 1A state semifinal last season. Francis Scott Key led at halftime but South Carroll rallied for the win and a spot in the state championship game. With both teams eyeing another deep playoff run, their paths cross in mid-October.

Westminster's Kyrece Walker scrambles with the ball as Liberty's Nicolas Marsicano chases after him during last season's game. The two return for each team in what could be one of this year's best games in the county Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster at Liberty, football, Oct. 20

While revenge is on the Owls’ minds for their loss to South Carroll, it’s Liberty who is looking to avenge heartbreak in this one. The Lions were 20 seconds away from being outright league champions last year, but a late Westminster touchdown in their Week 8 meeting forced overtime, and a missed extra point from the Lions gave the Owls the win and split the title three ways with South Carroll.

County cross country championships, Oct. 26

With last season’s boys and girls individual champions graduated, the door is open for new talent to emerge and claim the spot as county champions. The course at Carroll Community College is challenging, and success there can translate to regional and state success.