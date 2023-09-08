Carroll County Week 2 high school football preview: Stiff nonconference tests await several county teams

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker, shown in this file photo, amassed more than 300 yards of total offense with five total touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Franklin. Walker and the Owls face another stiff test this week against Frederick. (Max Magee/for Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of Week 2′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Frederick (1-0) at Westminster (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Frederick beat Middletown, 29-12; Westminster beat Franklin, 48-42

Key players: Frederick: QB Greyson Rollman (2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD in Week 1), WR Davion Pryor (1 receiving TD, 2 defensive INTs); Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (201 rushing yards, 107 passing yards, 5 total TDs); WR Clayton Dorsey (3 receptions, 37 yards, 1 TDs), LB Casey Heisig (10 tackles, 1 INT).

Outlook: Both teams feature electric playmakers, which should lead to a high-scoring game. A week after a track meet against Franklin, one in which the Owls needed a furious second-half rally to win, they’ll see another strong team in Frederick. The Cadets went 10-1 last season, the only loss coming in the playoffs to Oakdale, the same team that eliminated Westminster one round later.

“We want to play the best competition we can, we, pride ourselves in not backing away from anybody,” Westminster coach Chris Bassler said. “If we want to be one of those teams that find themselves playing late in the year, we’re going to see teams like Franklin and Frederick. They’re both very well-coached and very talented teams, and I think playing those teams serve as a measuring stick for our program.”

Bassler is hoping to see more of what worked well in last week’s second half, only this time to have it last a full 48 minutes.

“I want to see us play a complete game,” he said. “We struggled in the first half against Franklin so I want us to clean up those mistakes and be in a position to win the game again at the end.”

Last week’s rally did, however, instill the team with a level of confidence if they face adversity again.

“Last week showed that no matter what the score is, we’re always in a game until the very end,” Dorsey said. “We always know that they’re going to be a tough challenge, but we know how good we are and what we can do. We’re ready.”

Liberty (0-1) at Boonsboro (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Liberty lost to Walkersville, 34-14; Boonsboro beat Catoctin, 24-20

Key players: Liberty: RB Seth Jacobs, OL Trent Long, C/DT Nick Forstner, OL/DL Payton Roebuck and LB Nico Mariscano; RB Chad Wyand (151 yards, 1 TD), RB Dan Dodson (28 yards, 2 TDs), LB Trevor Sowers (14 tackles)

Outlook: Liberty struggled in its season opener, its first game in a long time without Jack Pellicciotti (now at Towson University) as quarterback. It should naturally take some time to adjust, but what they Lions do return is a strong rushing attack, a veteran line and stingy defense.

The defense will need to strengthen up, however, against Boonsboro who used an effective ground attack to win its opener. Wyand had the biggest plays in Week 1 but it was truly an attack by committee. Five backs had at least five carries and no one had more than nine.

Winters Mill's Caleb Crouch was an offensive and defensive leader in the Falcons' Week 1 win. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The SEED School (0-1) at Winters Mill (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Last week: SEED School lost to Hereford, 35-0; Winters Mill beat Williamsport, 38-14

Key players: Winters Mill: QB Caleb Crouch (83 rushing yards, 49 passing yards, 2 TDs), RB Malachi Denning (56 rushing yards), DL Paris Lee (5 1/2 tackles, 1 sack)

Outlook: The Falcons produced perhaps the most complete performance of any county team in Week 1. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but the Falcons were productive with the ball and employed a defense that held down a team that reached the state quarterfinals a season ago.

This could be another chance for a strong performance against a Baltimore City team that struggled in Week 1. Crouch is a versatile player that is aiming to establish himself as a top-flight talent in the county, not just with the way he runs the team offensively, but he was also the team’s defensive leader in Week 1 with six tackles.

South Carroll (0-1) at Linganore (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: South Carroll lost to Chesapeake-AA, 34-7; Linganore beat Wicomico, 40-0

Key players: South Carroll: RB Manny Rodrigues (104 yards, 1 TD), QB Caleb Evans (139 yards passing, 32 passing), LB Jake Miller (8 tackles); Linganore: RB Ethan Arneson (138 yards, 3 TDs), QB Christian Petruzzello (81 passing yards, 2 total TDs).

Outlook: South Carroll lost a lot from its teams that won at least a piece of the county championship each of the past two seasons. Week 1 was a tough introduction to a new lineup against a veteran Chesapeake team. The challenges don’t get any easier with Linganore up next. The Lancers rushed for 284 yards as a team in a dominant opening win. Ethan Arneson in an All-State running back, one of the state’s leading rushers each of the past two seasons.

Cambridge-South Dorchester (0-1) at Century (0-1)

Game time: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Last week: Cambridge-South Dorchester lost to North Caroline, 28-14; Century lost to North Hagerstown, 48-14

Key players: Cambridge-South Dorchester: LB Jaden Ferguson (2nd team All-Bayside Conference as junior), WR Antonio Blueford; Century: RB Trey Helmick (103 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards, 1 TD), QB Ray Poulton (132 yards), LB Dominic Damico (9 tackles, 1 forced fumble)

Outlook: The Knights go after their first winning of the season, welcoming the Vikings in from the Eastern Shore. Despite last week’s loss, there were some positives for Century, starting with Helmick. Firmly entrenched as the team’s No. 1 back, he had a solid week last week on the ground and also defensively, where he collected eight tackles.

North County (1-0) at Francis Scott Key (0-1)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: North County beat Lansdowne, 48-8; FSK lost to Smithsburg, 30-6

Key players: North County: QB Darius Burley, RB/DB Anthony Fogo, WR/SS Kaden Clea; FSK: QB Ben Stevens, LB Gary Bevetta, RB Keyondre Groomes.

Outlook: To earn their first win since Week 2 of last year, the Eagles are going to have to shutdown the Knights’ dual-threat quarterback Burley. Both teams struggled last season, but both got a lot of young players key experience they hope will translate into wins in 2023.

It already has for the Knights with a big offensive showing in Week 1. Burley threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win and ran in another score. As a team, North County rushed for 250 yards.