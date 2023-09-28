Carroll County Week 5 high school football preview: Winters Mill looks to continue historic season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Homecoming season — a time when the already passionate and loyal student sections across the county turn it up a notch. Armed with the support of students, fans and alumni, Westminster looks to send everyone home happy this week as the Owls host their homecoming game against Manchester Valley.

“Every year our homecoming game is one we all remember,” linebacker Casey Heisig said. “This week is definitely important and it’s mandatory that we represent our school the way we know how.

While it might not be homecoming just yet at Winters Mill, every Falcon fan is roaring with excitement as coach Matt Miller and his squad are off to a 4-0 start, the best in school history. The Falcons dominated Century, 35-0, last week thanks to four rushing touchdowns from quarterback Caleb Crouch.

The task gets much tougher this week with Liberty coming into town fresh off a 21-6 road victory against Francis Scott Key. The Lions might be 2-2 on the season, but they have yet to lose a county game.

The two will face off Friday at 7 p.m. to headline another solid football slate in Carroll County. Miller spoke with the Carroll County Times ahead of the matchup. Here’s a rundown of what he said, and the rest of the Week 5 high school football schedule in Carroll County:

Liberty (2-2, 2-0) at Winters Mill (4-0, 2-0)

On his team’s historic 4-0 start ...

Miller: It’s an exciting time for us here at Winters Mill. We have a lot of guys that have really stepped up and played some good football for us, making plays, continuing to be coachable and coming in ready to get better every day.

What is the biggest difference between last year and this year’s squad?

Miller: I think everyone saw the potential from last season. We have a bunch of guys that put in the work in the offseason, got more mature, stronger and smarter. Really, this season has been the fruits of that labor paying off. The kids we had last year certainly aren’t the same kids we have this year because of the miraculous growth.

Coming off a shutout, what are some things you will place extra focus on in practice this week?

Miller: There still are times where we miss an assignment or two on the defensive line. Last week we were able to use our athleticism to make up for that and still get the stops, but this week we know we’re facing a different animal and we might not get away with those mistakes.

What’s the biggest challenge your opponent this week presents for your team?

Miller: Liberty has such a balance with them. They’ve always had the quarterback and the ability to throw the ball and get it in the hands of some good athletes, but now we’re seeing this offensive line and the run game they’ve developed and it makes it hard because they can really attack us from all angles and in a variety of ways.

“We will win this game if ...”

Miller: We control the ball on offense and if we’re sound with our assignments on the defensive line. We have to limit their chances to hurt us.

Manchester Valley running back Kingston Canby looks for a hole in the Century defense during a game last season. Canby had two rushing touchdowns in the Mavericks' win over South Carroll on Friday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley (2-2, 1-1) at Westminster (3-1, 1-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Manchester Valley beat South Carroll, 28-14; Westminster beat Walkersville, 28-21

Key players: Manchester Valley: HB Kingston Camby, WR James Herndon; Westminster: QB Kyreece Walker, WR Clayton Dorsey.

Outlook: Westminster might have the top two players in the county in Walker and Dorsey. The Mavericks, though, can limit the chances the Owls’ offense gets by running the ball and controlling the clock with Camby, who’s coming off a two-touchdown game last week. Manchester Valley’s offense seems to have found its stride after a disappointing Week 1, scoring more than 20 points in each of the past three games.

Francis Scott Key's Colton Feister runs the ball while in the grasp of Charles Frothingham during a game last week. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key (0-4, 0-2) at Century (0-5, 0-1)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last Week: FSK lost to Liberty 21-6, Century lost to Winters Mill 35-0

Key Players: FSK: QB Ben Stevens, HB Keyondre Grooms; Century: QB Ray Poulton, RB/LB Trey Helmick, TE/LB Dom Damico.

Outlook: With both teams still looking for that first win of the season, expect an intense game from two squads playing for pride. Both have yet to crack 20 points in a game the season, which leads one to believe a low-scoring dogfight is on its way come Friday night.

South Carroll quarterback Caleb Evans tries to elude pressure from Westminster's Jah Donald. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sussex Central (2-1) at South Carroll (0-4)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Sussex Central beat Delaware Military Academy 17-7; South Carroll lost to Manchester Valley, 28-14

Key Players: South Carroll: QB Caleb Evans, WR Ian Stanley, RB/LB Cutter Stanton.

Outlook: After being shut out for two straight weeks, the Cavaliers’ offense showed some signs of life last week against Manchester Valley. Can South Carroll continue to make strides as the Knights make the trip from Delaware to take on the Cavaliers?

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker leads Carroll County in both passing and rushing. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Carroll County stat leaders

Rushing yards

1. Kyrece Walker (W), 543; 2. Trey Helmick (C), 325; 3. Isaiah Ferebee (MV), 308; 4. Caleb Crouch (WM), 256; 5. Kingston Canby (MV), 209; 6. Jadon Segree (W), 198; 7. Dallas Poole (WM), 126; 8. Nico Baez (WM) 123; 9. Dallas Poole (WM), 122; 10. Malachi Denning (WM), 121.

Receiving yards

1. Clayton Dorsey (W), 299; 2. Tristan West (L), 255; 3. Michael Martin (L), 245; 4. James Herndon (MV), 196; 5. David Akinobye (L), 160; 6. Tyler Carroll (WM), 118; 7. Ian Straley (SC), 107; T8. Ethan Long (C), 100; T8. Trey Helmick (C), 100; T8. Brayden Yeager (SC), 100.

Passing yards

1. Chase Miller (L), 757; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 531; 3. Caleb Evans (SC), 466; 4. Gene Magin (MV), 392; 5. Ray Poulton (C), 265; 6. Caleb Crouch (WM), 254.

Tackles

1. Casey Heisig (W), 38; 2. Nico Marsicano (L), 33; 3. Trey Helmick (C), 27; 4. Dominic Damico (C), 26; 5. Paris Lee (WM), 25.5; 6. Jah Donald (W), 25; 7. Mason Ambrose (L), 23; 8. James Graham (SC), 21; T9. Landon Hicks (SC), 20.5; T9. Caleb Crouch (WM), 20.5.