Carroll County high school football preview: South Carroll, Westminster hosting state quarterfinals

Here’s a rundown of the high school football state quarterfinal games in Carroll County this week:

No. 7 seed Harford Tech (7-4) at No. 2 seed South Carroll (10-1)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Bracket: Class 2A/1A

Coaches: Tim Palmer (Harford Tech); Mike Kraus (South Carroll)

Last week: Harford Tech beat Parkside, 30-13; South Carroll beat Boonsboro, 20-14

Key players: Harford Tech: QB Thomas Smith (1,187 yards, 8 TDs), RB Jamal Pearl (165 carries, 859 yards, 8 TDs), LB Nate Goeller (85 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks); South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (178 carries, 1,439 yards, 22 TDs), QB Carter Mazalewski (958 passing yards, 357 rushing yards, 13 total TDs), LB Caleb Blum (85 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5 sacks).

Outlook: South Carroll started fast last week, taking a 20-7 lead into halftime against Boonsboro. However, the Cavaliers were blanked in the second half. It’s been a common theme in some of South Carroll’s toughest games this season, as the team has started strong before cooling off down the stretch. It happened in its only loss this season to Liberty. The Cavaliers lost the lead before rallying to beat Westminster, and they slowed down after another fast start against Manchester Valley. Against the best teams in the state, which the Cavs will see from here on out, playing a full four quarters will be imperative.

This is a rematch of last season’s semifinal, which South Carroll won, 14-13, after Mazalewski caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minutes. However, there’s some new faces this time around. Both Smith and Pearl are sophomores that account for a huge percentage of the Cobras’ offensive output. The Harford Tech defensive front seven is senior-heavy, full of players looking for revenge.

The Westminster football team takes the field before a game against Liberty on Oct. 21. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

No. 5 seed Oakdale (9-2) at No. 4 seed Westminster (10-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Bracket: Class 3A

Coaches: Kurt Stein (Oakdale); Chris Bassler (Westminster)

Last week: Oakdale beat Frederick, 20-17; Westminster beat Edgewood, 28-20

Key players: QB Evan Austin (34 carries, 166 yards; 126 passing yards last week), WR Hunter Thompson (9 receptions, 119 yards last week); DE Dom Nichols; Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (887 rushing yards, 1,729 passing yards, 35 total TDs); WR Mason Fisher (41 receptions, 768 yards, 10 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (106 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Outlook: Westminster found itself in unfamiliar territory last week, trailing Edgewood 14-0 after a quarter. But from there, Walker took over. The junior dual-threat quarterback accounted for three touchdowns — two passing, one rushing — to lead the come-from-behind victory.

Oakdale needed an even bigger comeback. The Bears scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to rally for a win over Frederick. Austin was a catalyst, scoring all three touchdowns on keepers. He presents the same kind of threat from the quarterback spot as Walker, leading a dangerous option attack.

The Owls’ offensive line will have its hands full trying to contain Nichols, who 247Sports rates as a three-star prospect as an edge rusher. He has scholarship offers from several Power Five programs, including Maryland, Penn State and Ole Miss.