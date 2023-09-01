Carroll County 2023 high school football preview: Toughness, grit and culture the key as teams get ready for new season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker, right, returns after throwing for 1,856 yards and rushing for 1,023 more last season. Also returning is Liberty's Nico Marsicano, left, one of the county's top defenders who led the Lions with 86 tackles last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The same words keep appearing when the seven Carroll County football coaches talk about their teams’ focus for the upcoming season: Toughness, grit and culture.

With every coach optimistic and ready to go, each school touts a talented group of returners ready to begin the road to states, establish a winning culture and fill the void left by an impressive countywide graduating class.

Advertisement

No one has more to replace than Class 2A/1A state quarterfinalist South Carroll. The Cavaliers not only lost Offensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Sun high school boys Athlete of the Year AJ Rodrigues, but the program is under new direction, handing the reins over to Mike Crumley. The former offensive coordinator who was elevated to head coach following the resignation of Mike Kraus.

Westminster, who shared the county championship with the Cavaliers and Liberty and enjoyed a trip to the 3A state quarterfinals, looks to be the favorite by many. Led by Quarterback Kyrece Walker and top target Clayton Dorsey, the Owls are looking to win the county title outright this year and be playing their best football by the start of the state tournament.

Advertisement

The Owls’ season gets off to a tough start when Franklin, one of Baltimore County’s top programs comes to town Friday.

Speaking of tough Week 1 opponents, Winters Mill made sure it was tested early with a trip to Williamsport, a 2A/1A quarterfinalist last season. Coach Matt Miller isn’t phased, though, as he has a bevy of talent lead by Caleb Crouch and Nebraska commit Kamdyn Koch ready to face the challenge.

Challenge is an understatement when teams line up against Liberty and Manchester Valley headed into 2023. Both programs are primed to give anyone in the county a run for their money this year. Both will have new names quarterbacks in 2023, but feature plenty of returning talent. Look for both extremely well-coached teams to be right in the mix for the county title despite flying under the radar in some preseason projections.

With David Cunningham Jr. (second season) and Dave Ferguson (third) settling into their roles at Francis Scott Key and Century, respectively, look for the Eagles nd Knights to improve greatly from disappointing 2022 seasons. Both coaches will rely on some battle-tested returning starters ready to showcase their improvement.

One thing’s for sure: there won’t be any “easy wins” in county play this year.

Here is a preview of each team headed into 2023:

Century quarterback Ray Poulton returns to lead the Knights once again this season. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Century

Coach: Dave Ferguson, third season

Last season: 1-9

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Trey Helmick, Ray Poulton, Chidima Iziogo and Donavon James.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors JT Ferguson and Dom Damico.

Coach’s outlook: “We were a very young team last year and looking forward to a more competitive year. I’m excited to have a lot of the starters back and ready to build a strong culture here at Century.”

A Francis Scott Key receiver turns up field after making a catch during 7 on 7 high school football scrimmages at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, MD on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key

Coach: David Cunningham Jr., second season

Last season: 1-9

Top returning players: Seniors Ben Stevens, Gary Bavetta, Jacob Dell and Braedon Haven.

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: Senior Keyondre Groomes.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to continue to build one game at a time and compete each and every day. We are ready to go and make a statement.”

Liberty running back Seth Jacobs returns after rushing for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Lawrence Luthe, 12th season

Last season: 7-4, county co-champion

Top returners: Seniors Seth Jacobs, Trent Long, Nick Forstner, Payton Roebuck and Nico Mariscano.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Chase Miller, Blake Cox, David Akinboye and Tristan West.

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking for leadership from a talented group of players. The Lions return four all-county defenders on defense. We are young in the secondary, but have some talented players competing for playing time.”

Manchester Valley's Braeden Fourhman runs for a touchdown during a game against South Carroll last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley

Coach: Bernie Koontz, fifth season

Last season: 5-5

Top returners: Seniors James Herndon, Ethan Ebberts, Anthony Hesselbein and Hayden Askew.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Braden Fourhman and Cru Boog.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid group of players who should allow us to be competitive on a weekly basis.”

Advertisement

South Carroll's Manny Rodrigues is expected to have an expanded role with the Cavaliers this season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll

Coach: Mike Crumley, first season

Last season: 9-2, county co-champion, state quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Eric Rapids, Logan Brightful, Rion Camponeschi and Ian Straley; juniors James Graham and Manny Rodrigues.

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Jackson Shekore and Mason Sutton; juniors Angelo Marchany Jr., Caleb Evans and Brayden Yeager; sophomores JoJo Gigliotti and Anthony Rodrigues.

Coach’s outlook: “South Carroll will be leaning heavily on the veteran leadership on both sides of the line of scrimmage and look for immediate production from the seniors in the wide receiver corps and juniors in the backfield. We have faith in the program and coaching staff to have us prepared for every matchup.”

Westminster's Clayton Dorsey looks to avoid Winters Mill defenders after making a reception during a game last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster

Coach: Chris Bassler, fifth season

Advertisement

Last season: 10-2, county co-champion, state quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Kyrece Walker, Clayton Dorsey, Jackson Clark and Jalen Jones.

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Jadon Segree and Casey Heisig; sophomore Ryan Dunne.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team with lots of potential that is led by an extremely talented group of seniors. We need to trust our process and continue to grow throughout the season so we can peak in time for the playoffs.”

Winters Mill's Caleb Crouch scores a touchdown during a game last season against Francis Scott Key. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill Falcons

Coach: Matt Miller, 11th season

Last season: 3-6

Advertisement

Top returning players: Seniors Caleb Crouch, Paris Lee, Nico Baez and Kamdyn Koch.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We return a lot of skill position players from last year’s team. Our success will be directly tied to our grit. The tougher we are, the more successful we will be.”