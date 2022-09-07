Carroll County 2022 high school field hockey preview: County teams poised to continue tradition of success

Carroll County has built a strong field hockey reputation with many teams having success at the state level. Last year, the county had four teams — Westminster in Class 3A, Manchester Valley in 2A and Liberty and Francis Scott Key in 1A — play in the state semifinals. None of those teams even won the county; that honor went to Century, which lost to Manchester Valley in a regional final.

The county looks stacked again this year and is primed to have another wave of success as several teams bring back key players and have an eye on brining home state championships.

Here is a team-by-team look at the county in 2022:

Century's Sarah Walters, left, controls the ball during a game against Catonsville last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Century

Coach: Rosalia Guest, third season

Last season: 10-5-1 overall, Class 2A West Region II finalist

Top returners: Seniors Ella Morris (A) and Sarah Walters (M); junior Kendra Burns (A)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Aubrey Geist (A)

Coach’s outlook: “After three senior classes of 10 (2019), 11 (2020) and 10 (2021) players, Century will be looking for our six returning starters to lead younger players to success as they continue to grow as a program.”

Francis Scott Key's Katelyn Boyer, center, drives down the field during a practice last season. (Dylan Slagle)

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Stacey Hudson, first season

Last season: 12-3, 1A state semifinalists

Top returners: Seniors Katelyn Boyer (A/M) and Kayla Strahotsky (D); junior Drew Watkins (D)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Addison Roach (D); sophomore Carley Topper (A)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team this year with only having two seniors. Losing our top three scorers from last year will be hard to replace, but I have a great group of young girls that are willing to put in the hard work, and we are excited for this season.”

Liberty's Jenna Evans, left, knocks down a ball in the second quarter of last year's Class 1A state semifinal against Pocomoke. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Liberty

Coach: Brenda Strohmer, 12th season

Last season: 11-6, 1A state semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Lucy Davidson (M), Caitlin DiCocco (D), Jenna Evans (A) and Riley Matthiesen (A); sophomore Ava Walczak (M)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Elena Cucci (D)

Coach’s outlook: “The goal is always [winning] states. We’ll be young; I lost seven starters, ... but that’s OK. They’re just now starting to jell and work together. I got four starting sophomores, two freshmen. We’re young but they’re motivated.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Denean Koontz, fifth season

Last season: 10-5, 2A state semifinalists

Top Returners: Seniors Caroline Foran (D) and Ashley Mountcastle (M); junior Layla Lagunas (A); sophomore Sophie Baer (M)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Emma Gleespen (A); sophomores Allie Largent (M) and Liz Syzbalski (M)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team working hard to improve every day. Trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle together to be ready to compete in a county with a strong tradition of field hockey.”

South Carroll

Coach: Kayla Holston, second season

Last season: 8-6, 1A West Region I finalists

Top returners: Seniors Caroline Laur (M), Shannon McTavish (A) and Lily Sheaffer (G)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Reese Athey (D) and Cailin Yankle (M); sophomore Audrey Lillycrop (A/M); freshman Alayna Enoff (A/M)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of talent within this 2022 varsity field hockey team. We gained a lot of talent within our juniors from JV last year, our returning seniors and also some underclassmen. This group of ladies is dedicated and ready to work hard to get back to where we were at the end of the 2021 season.”

Westminster

Coach: Laurie Naill, fifth season

Last season: 11-7, 3A state semifinalists

Top returners: Seniors Caroline Beakes (F), Jess Kent (F) and Miranda Moshang (M)

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Stevie Shultz (D)

Coach’s outlook: “We are going to focus on improving every day, every game, and playing our best hockey.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Christine Bradley, seventh year

Last season: 4-8, 1A West Region I semifinalists

Top returners: Seniors Alyssa Konold (D), Abby Kuhlmann (A), Annie Pruitt (M) and Sophia Vallandingham (G); juniors Kaitlin Clements (M), Caitlyn Erlichman (A),

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores CiCi Coco (M) and Ava Edwards (D)

Coach’s outlook: “The team bond is very strong and it shows in their play. Our drives have gotten stronger and faster, which shows in their goal scoring. Their game sense has greatly improved and all are excited to see what the season brings.”