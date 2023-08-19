South Carroll wins season-opening golf tournament; Century’s Ryan Durborow scores low round of 75

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill's Hayden Brilhart lines up a putt on the 2nd green during Carroll County's season opening golf tournament at Oakmont Green in Hampstead on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Carroll County golf teams opened the 2023 season on a windy summer day at the Oakmont Green Golf Course in Hampstead on Friday, playing 18 holes to prepare for the county and district tournaments in October.

Advertisement

South Carroll, last year’s Class 2A/1A state runner-up, came into the tournament ready to make another run at the title. Armed with returners from top to bottom, coach Matthew Joseph looked on proudly as the Cavaliers finished with the lowest team score of 325.

“It was a great start for us, we had everyone come out and play well,” he said. “This is how you want to start off the season.”

Advertisement

The Cavaliers return a majority of a roster that posted a 25-0-1 record last season. Junior Joshua Vendemia led the charge Friday with a team-low 79 on the par-72 course.

Fueled by last season’s success and the pain of falling just short of the ultimate goal, Vandemia is just one of several Cavaliers ready to make the adjustments and come back to districts better than last year. He has high expectations for himself and his teammates.

“We just wanted to come back mentality stronger this year,” he said. “We’ve all worked to fill holes in our game, so the confidence for everyone is just sky high right now.”

Many of the county’s best golfers started the season off strong Friday. Century senior Ryan Durborow posted the lowest score of the day with a 75, capping off what has been a great summer for him as he continues to progress.

“I’ve been swinging really well,” Durborow said. “Even when I’m not hitting the ball as well as I like, I’m still scoring and helping out my team the best way I can.”

Durborow has been busy this summer, with his tournament-best score Friday coming a week after being named Player of the Week as the champion of the Baltimore Junior Golf Open at Rattlewood Golf Course in Mt. Airy.

“He has a chance to do big things this year,” Century coach Jason Ellis said. “He’s not only going to get the chance to individually make a name for himself, but as a senior he will be one of the leaders of our program and have the ability to teach our younger guys how to better themselves physically and mentally.”

Century's Ryan Durborow rolls a putt towards the cup on the second hole during Carroll County's season-opening golf tournament at Oakmont Green in Hampstead on Friday. The senior posted the lowest score of the day with a 75. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Ellis isn’t the only coach with a key leader or two to rely on this season. Manchester Valley, another county team that placed in states last season, is ready for this season’s slate. The Mavericks finished fourth in Class 3A last season and are looking to improve with a deep roster of their own.

Advertisement

Coach Kyle Walker is confident in his program’s ability to improve knowing he has strong leadership in brothers Adam and Matt Slivosky.

“They are both ready to rock and roll this year,” Walker said. “I expect them and a couple of our other guys to really make the step to the next level. We’re going to see them getting those scores down and consistently score in the low 80′s or high 70′s for our 18-hole tournaments.”

While the tournament counted toward the teams’ overall record and will not factor into county or district standings, every squad was able to get something positive out of the event.

Manchester Valley's Adam Slivosky hits a chip shot onto the second green. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

For teams such as South Carroll and Manchester Valley, Friday was just the start as they look to return to the state tournament.

For Winters Mill and Century, players looking to improve were able to stack themselves up against their peers for the first time as they look toward county and district competition.

At Liberty, Westminster and FSK, coaches were able to fine-tune mechanics and gauge players’ progress, with many setting personal records.

Advertisement

“This tournament gave the kids an opportunity to see each other, compete, and work hard to get better,” Walker said. “It was a good day of golf for everyone and showed why the county will be competitive top to bottom this year.”

Team Results

1. South Carroll (6-0) 325

2. Westminster (5-1) 331

3. Manchester Valley (4-2) 345

4. Century (3-3) 352

Advertisement

5. Winters Mill (2-4) 356

6. Liberty (1-5) 388

7. Francis Scott Key (0-6) 432

Individual leaders

1. Ryan Durborow (C) 75

2. Shane Cole (WM) 78

Advertisement

3. Joshua Vendemia (SC) 79

T4. Luke Didio (W) 81

T4. Michael Valerio (SC) 81