South Carroll senior Casey Reno finds her passion to become Carroll County Times girls tennis Player of the Year

South Carroll senior Casey Reno, the 2022 Carroll County Times girls tennis Player of the Year, began playing tennis in seventh grade in pursuit of a hobby to keep her healthy as she dealt with cystic fibrosis. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

When Casey Reno was in the seventh grade, she was searching for an activity that would keep her active and healthy. That’s when she started playing tennis.

Reno was looking for a hobby; she found a passion.

“I was hoping around sports and trying to keep active because I have cystic fibrosis,” Reno said. “Keeping active is just a big part of my life. Playing keeps me healthy. I just wanted to find a fun hobby to play and I really fell in love with the sport.”

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects the lungs. Exercise and physical activity are encouraged for people with the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, especially children. That made tennis a great fit.

She enjoyed the atmosphere of being around the other players and her time being on the court hitting. From the moment she started, Reno said she felt tennis came naturally to her. She kept working and kept improving until she reached a championship level.

In her senior season at South Carroll, no girls player in the county was better. Reno swept her matches in the county regular season, won the county girls singles championship and won the Class 1A North Region II title. Her season ended with a loss in the state quarterfinals.

As a result, Reno is the 2022 Carroll County Times girls tennis Player of the Year.

“I’m just happy with all the effort I put into this year,” Reno said. “I really gave my all at each practice. It was a fun year, both of our coaches dedicated so much time and effort into each practice. It really made it a phenomenal year.”

There were challenges playing the outdoor sport with cystic fibrosis, but nothing that hindered her play.

“Playing in the spring weather was definitely hard on my lungs,” Reno said. “I just kept active. It wasn’t really that much of a problem.”

There wasn’t much that could keep Reno off the court. She was hooked as soon as she started.

But when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, that put a pause on her playing days. However, Reno never stopped working and remained ready for when the competition resumed her junior season.

“It was definitely really tough not being able to play. I had a two-year break before my junior season,” she said. “I just kept working out and keeping myself in shape, which helped me when I got back on the courts.”

That was also the time she began to play tennis as more than just a springtime hobby. She mainly played volleyball when she got to high school, but that changed during her junior and senior seasons.

“It really became a year-round sport,” she said.

Reno was the county girls singles runner-up as a junior and worked hard to go after the title as a senior, even though she kept her focus off the county tournament while the season was going on.

Reno credits practice habits as a key factor in improving her game from her junior to senior years.

“I really concentrated on what I needed to work on and I was able to execute the things I practiced after school in matches,” she said. “That was a big difference. Also my mental game; I really developed a stronger mental game. I didn’t let much knock me down in my matches.”

Another factor was her other primary sport volleyball. Both sports require a great deal of agility and footwork, as skills from one can help improve the other. She said it helped with her court awareness and strategy, and it went both ways.

Reno will attend West Chester University in the fall, a college that she said has it all, including sports and academics. “It just felt like home to me,” she said.

She leaves behind a South Carroll team that will return several underclassmen next season, and a group that she hopes can keep the program growing.

“We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores. I think that will encourage them to want to step up and work hard in the upcoming years,” Reno said.

All-County first team

Kara Bartolowits, Liberty, senior

Bartolowits was the top singles player for the Class 1A state champion Lions and finished as runner-up to Reno at both the county and regional tournaments.

Siblings Danielle and Evan DeLawter won the Class 2A mixed doubles state title during the state tournament at Wilde Lake tennis club. It was their second straight state title. (Courtesy of Missy DeLawter)

Danielle DeLawter, Century, senior

DeLawter played most of the season as Century’s top singles player but teamed with her brother Evan as a mixed doubles team in the postseason. The duo won their second consecutive state championship.

Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten, Liberty

Haggerty missed a few matches early in the season with an injury. Once she returned, the duo dropped their first match but didn’t lose again, winning the 1A girls doubles state championship.

Liberty doubles partners Madison Haggerty, left, and Grace Maerten were the Class 1A girls doubles state champions. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Allison Carver and Jillian Conway, Century

The pair was the No. 3 seed going into the county tournament but advanced to the finals. They also won the 2A North Region I title and reached the state quarterfinals.