Carroll County 2022 girls lacrosse preview: Liberty aims to defend 1A state title, while Century looks to hold county

Carroll County girls lacrosse coaches didn’t mince words when talking about the level of play in the county.

“Carroll County girls lacrosse is probably the most competitive county in the state of Maryland,” Liberty coach Tom Brandel said.

“Carroll County is one of the toughest counties around,” 15-year Winters Mill coach added.

The performances back up the claims. Century posted an undefeated regular season and made it to the Class 2A state semifinals last year. Liberty finished the regular season 4-4 but rolled in the postseason all the way to the 1A state championship.

The county looks as strong as ever heading into 2022. Rosters are littered with Division I college commits, and 12 of the 16 All-Carroll County Times first team selections last season were underclassmen.

Manchester Valley and Westminster, which finished second and third, respectively, in the county last year, bring back strong groups to contend for a league title. Also, South Carroll, Winters Mill and Francis Scott Key, which rounded out the standings, are fielding teams capable of knocking off the top tier teams on any given day.

In the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, Gerstell finished 5-9 last year but also brings back a lot of talent including two future Division I college players in Kylie Redman (Jacksonville) and Keeley Ballard (Mount St. Mary’s).

Here is a team-by-team look at the county. Not all teams responded to requests for information.

Century's Lauren Hackett, left, celebrates scoring a goal against Glenelg in a game last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Century

Coach: Becky Groves, 13th season

Last season: 12-1, 2A state semifinalists

Top returning players: Seniors Anna Hackett (M), Lauren Hackett (A) and Caroline Little (M); junior Jasmine Stanton (A).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong core group of seniors that will lead the team. Players will be taking on new roles this season and we will continue to develop along the way. The county will be very competitive between Century, Liberty, Manchester Valley and Westminster.”

Harley Kalin return as a midfielder for a Francis Scott Key team that is looking to move into the upper echelon of Carroll County. (Bill Ryan / For Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Makenzie Boggs, third season

Last season: 1-7

Top returning players: Seniors Gillian Gladden (G), Harley Kalin (M), Hunter Kalin (M) and Ashlyn Watkins (G); junior Bailey Gisner (A); sophomore Drew Watkins (M).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Anna Ridlon (D); sophomore Kelsey Zepp (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong group this year and I think we are going to cause some upsets. We are a team to watch. The girls have talent and drive and I believe we want the wins more than anyone in the conference. Carroll County has some powerful lacrosse programs that are going to be challenging. We have a battle ahead of us, but I think you’re going to see some different standings this year than normal.”

Gerstell Academy

Coach: Dave Kennedy, first season

Last season: 5-9

Top returning players: Seniors Kylie Redman (M) and Courtney Ricker (A); junior Keeley Ballard (A).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Kirsten Clarius (A) and Addison McIlvain (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team this year. We graduated five Division I players last year, three of whom were Under Armour All-Americans. We have big shoes to fill across almost every role and position on our team. Our team is led by senior Kylie Redman. And we have a lot of young talent, in our freshman and sophomore classes, who will be pressed to play this year against the top competition in the country. I am prepared this year for some growing pains, and I also expect our girls to adjust quickly to the challenges of this league so we can compete.”

Liberty's Val Thompson, left, scored 42 goals for the Lions last season, helping the team capture the Class 1A state championship. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Tom Brandel, fourth season

Last season: 9-4, 1A state champion

Top returning players: Senior Val Thompson (M); juniors Jenna Evans (M), Izzy Lucas (D), Julia Lucas (D), Rily Mattheisen (A) and Ally Pond (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophia Carpenetti, Kourtney Goff, Alyssa Golombeck, Emily Pond and Mady Smith.

Coach’s outlook: “Liberty girls lacrosse is looking to repeat as the 1A state champions. Liberty has 12 returning players from the 2021 season. Carroll County girls lacrosse is probably the most competitive county in the state of Maryland, we are hoping to stay competitive in all our Carroll County games.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Shelly Brezicki, 13th season

Last season: 7-3

Top returning players: Seniors Kelsee Bittinger (A), Jess Bare (D) and Lauren Baldwin (G); juniors Aubrey Chopper (D/MF), Kirra Coufal (D), Erin Herrold (M) and Casey Meredith (M).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Emma Penczek (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We return eight starters and have seen some great things from our younger players in practice and scrimmage play. We expect to compete in a tough schedule. Our motto is, ‘Be the best.’ We’re hoping to do everything at the best level we can each day, grow and focus on becoming better as a team each day. Excited to have alumni Sami Chenoweth join the staff and bring a balance of new concepts and a tradition of MVHS lacrosse. Carroll County girls lacrosse as usual will be a strong conference, we hope to finish amongst the top. Century, Westminster and Liberty will be top contenders as well.”

South Carroll

Coach: Brigid Scanlon, 10th season

Last season: 3-6

Top returning players: Senior Isabelle Gapen (A); juniors Caroline Laur (M) and Shannon McTavish (M).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Leah Miller.

Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to compete with some of the best teams in Maryland. South Carroll is looking forward to building a strong team this season. We have really focused on having a positive mindset and working on what we can control. Our girls are working very hard every day in practice to get better at all the little things.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Jessica Wynne, 15th season

Last season: 2-7

Top returning players: Seniors Alex Powell (A) and Leah Taylor (D); juniors Marissa Carter (M) and Sophia Vallandingham (D); sophomore Kaitlin Clements (M).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Sienna Perryman (A) and Addison Vallandingham (G).

Coach’s outlook: “COVID has affected two years of lax for our team. We have a good mix of seniors, juniors and a sprinkle of underclassmen. We have a short roster but a lot of heart. Carroll County is one of the toughest counties around.”