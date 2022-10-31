Carroll County football, volleyball teams seeded for regional playoffs

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its regional football and volleyball playoff brackets Monday.

South Carroll football and volleyball, and Liberty volleyball all earned top seeds in their respective regions.

In football, South Carroll, Liberty and Westminster tied for first place in Carroll County, but only the Cavaliers were awarded a top regional playoff seed. South Carroll (8-1) is seeded first in the Class 2A/1A West Region, earning a first-round bye. South Carroll awaits the winner of No. 4 Boonsboro (6-3) and No. 5 Western Tech (5-4) in the second round.

Liberty defenders Nicolas Marsicano, left, and Colin Murphy pounce on the ball following a fumble by Westminster during a game on Oct. 21. The Lions are the second seed in the Class 2A/1A West Region. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty (6-3) is seeded second in the region and hosts county rival Francis Scott Key (1-8) in the first round Friday. Winters Mill (3-5) is seeded sixth and travels to Williamsport (6-3) for a first-round game. The two winners meet in the regional second round the weekend of Nov. 11-12.

Westminster (8-1) is seeded second in 3A North and hosts No. 7 Aberdeen (0-9) on Friday. If the Owls advance to the second round, they’ll face the winner of No. 3 Edgewood (7-2) and No. 6 Patapsco (5-4). Manchester Valley (5-4) is the fifth seed in the region and plays at No. 4 Franklin (6-3) on Friday. That winner will face the winner of No. 1 Bel Air (9-0) and No. 8 Towson (0-9) in the second round.

Century (1-8) is seeded sixth in 2A West. It travels to No. 3 Oakland Mills (4-5) on Friday. If the Knights advance, they’ll face the winner of No. 2 Middletown (6-3) and No. 7 Hammond (0-9) in the second round.

The regional second round games are the weekend of Nov. 11-12 at the site of the better seed. The eight remaining teams in each class will then be reseeded for the state quarterfinals, to be held Nov. 18-19. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 and the state finals will be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis Dec. 1-3.

Liberty senior Paige Coulson spikes the ball through the arms of the Westminster blockers Emma Reaves, left and Faith Mohr during a match on Oct. 25. The unbeaten Lions are the top seed in Class 2A West Region I. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

In volleyball, undefeated Liberty (14-0) is the top seed in Class 2A West Region I. The Lions host No. 4 Winters Mill (1-13) in a regional semifinal. The other side of the bracket has No. 2 Century (7-7) hosting No. 3 Southern (4-8) in a regional semifinal.

South Carroll (10-4) is the top seed in 1A South Region I. The Cavaliers have a bye into the regional semifinals, where they’ll host the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 4 Francis Scott Key (2-12) and No. 5 Pikesville (1-14). Western Tech (6-8) is the second seed in the region and hosts the winner of No. 3 Chesapeake Science Point (5-10) and No. 6 Loch Raven (0-14).

In 3A East Region I, Westminster (10-3) is the second seed and awaits either No. 3 Marriotts Ridge (9-5) or No. 6 Manchester Valley (6-9) in the semifinals. The Mavericks and Mustangs play their first-round match Thursday. Centennial (14-0) is the region’s top seed and hosts the winner of No. 4 Mt. Hebron (9-5) and No. 5 Howard (9-6).

Regional semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 7; regional finals are set for Nov. 9. The eight regional champions will be reseeded for the state quarterfinals Nov. 11-12. The state semifinals will be held at neutral sites on Nov. 14, with state championships scheduled Nov. 16-17 at Harford Community College.

South Carroll's Cali Kalishek, left, returns a Westminster serve in front of teammate Emily Trail, during a match on Sept. 15. The Cavaliers are the top see in Class 1A South Region I. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Football regional seeds

Class 3A North

1. Bel Air; 2. Westminster; 3. Edgewood; 4. Franklin; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Patapsco; 7. Aberdeen; 8. Towson.

Class 2A West

1. Poolesville; 2. Middletown; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Walkersville; 5. Glenelg; 6. Century; 7. Hammond.

Class 2A/1A West

1. South Carroll; 2. Liberty; 3. Williamsport; 4. Boonsboro; 5. Western Tech; 6. Winters Mill; 7. Francis Scott Key.

Volleyball regional seeds

Class 3A East Region I

1. Centennial; 2. Westminster; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Howard; 6. Manchester Valley.

Class 2A West Region I

1. Liberty; 2. Century; 3. Southern-AA; 4. Winters Mill.

Class 1A South Region I

1. South Carroll; 2. Western Tech; 3. Chesapeake Science Point; 4. Francis Scott Key; 5. Pikesville; 6. Loch Raven.