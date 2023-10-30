Carroll County football, volleyball teams seeded for regional playoffs; county rivals facing off in first round

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill running back Paris Lee, right, is forced out of bounds by Westminster's Isaiah Sprinkle in the second of Friday's game. Both teams finished the season 8-1. The Owls are seeded third in Class 3A West for the regional playoffs, while the Falcons are the top seed in Class 2A/1A West. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced its regional seeds for the upcoming football and volleyball playoffs Monday.

A pair of local games highlight the first round of the regional football playoffs.

Advertisement

Westminster, fresh off a victory over previously unbeaten Winters Mill, earned the three seed in the Class 3A West Region. This sets up the Owls up against a familiar opponent as Manchester Valley is seeded sixth and travels to Westminster for a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winner will play the winner of Linganore and Rockville next week.

Advertisement

The five other county public schools are in 2A/1A West. Despite Friday’s loss, Winters Mill’s 8-1 record earned the Falcons the top seed and a first-round bye. They await the winner of No. 4 seed South Carroll and No. 5 Williamsport in next week’s second round. The Cavaliers host Williamsport at 7 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, Liberty and Century will play on back-to-back weeks. The Lions won, 35-0, on Friday and are seeded third. They host the sixth-seeded Knights at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Francis Scott Key is the seventh seed and travels to Middletown for a first-round game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

After the second round, the two remaining teams in each region will be reseeded along with the six other remaining teams in each class to set up the state quarterfinals.

In volleyball, county co-champions Westminster and South Carroll are each seeded second in their respective regions.

The Owls are second in 3A West Region I and open the playoffs at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Oakdale. Manchester Valley is seeded fifth in the region and travels to Tuscarora with the game time still to be announced.

Century is the third seed in 2A West Region I and opens with a regional quarterfinal against Francis Scott Key at 5 p.m. Friday. Winters Mill is seeded fifth and plays at Middletown, last year’s state runner-up, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Westminster's Keara Zaranaski, center, left, hits the ball past South Carroll's Sophie Phelps during a match on Oct. 5. The Owls and Cavaliers were county co-champions and each earned the No. 2 seed in their respective playoff regions. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

South Carroll is seeded second in 1A West II and has a first-round bye. The Cavaliers await the winner of No. 3 Boonsboro and No. 6 Brunswick. Liberty, which won the 2A state championship last year, is seeded fourth and hosts Catoctin at 5 p.m. Thursday.

First-round winners advance to the regional semifinals on Nov. 6 with regional finals scheduled for Nov. 8. The state quarterfinals, for which the eight regional champions will be reseeded, is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Advertisement

Football regional seeds

Class 3A West: 1. Oakdale, 2. Linganore, 3. Westminster, 4. Sherwood, 5. South Hagerstown, 6. Manchester Valley, 7. Rockville, 8. North Hagerstown.

Class 2A/1A West: 1. Winters Mill, 2. Middletown, 3. Liberty, 4. South Carroll, 5. Williamsport, 6. Century, 7. Francis Scott Key.

Volleyball regional seeds

Class 3A West I: 1. North Hagerstown, 2. Westminster, 3. Linganore, 4. Tuscarora, 5. Manchester Valley, 6. South Hagerstown, 7. Oakdale.

Class 2A West I: 1. Williamsport, 2. Walkersville, 3. Century, 4. Middletown, 5. Winters Mill, 6. Francis Scott Key.

Class 1A West II: 1. Smithsburg, 2. South Carroll, 3. Boonsboro, 4. Liberty, 5. Catoctin, 6. Brunswick.