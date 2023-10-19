Carroll Carroll high school football Week 8 preview: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown comes to Liberty

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty's Tristan West (17) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate Michael Martin (5) during a football game at South Carroll last Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Over the course of this season, the Ravens have been traveling to high school football games throughout the state, highlighting key matchups in several counties.

This week it’s Carroll County’s turn as the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown program makes a stop at Liberty for the Lions’ . matchup with Westminster set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

“It is an honor to have players who have reached the holy grail of football watching my team play on Friday,” Westminster senior lineman Jalen Jones said.

As part of the program, current Ravens players will be in attendance for a pregame visit with each team and will help with the opening coin toss. Ravens cheerleaders, mascot Poe and Baltimore’s Marching Ravens will also be in attendance, Ravens director of public relations Tom Volante said in a release.

Advertisement

The game will also be broadcast/streamed live on the Ravens YouTube channel.

Elsewhere in the county, Winters Mill will look to add a homecoming victory to its list of accomplishments as it hosts a Manchester Valley team looking for another win. The historic year for the Falcons continues as they moved to 7-0 last week, continuing the best season in school history.

Fresh off a homecoming victory themselves, South Carroll will be ready to go Friday as the Cavaliers look to build off their first win of the season. In their way is a Century squad ready to follow the Cavaliers and erase that zero in the win column.

Carroll County had traveled well this season, picking up wins in Fredrick County and against teams from Delaware and West Virginia on the season. Can coach David Cunningham Jr. put on a good showing as his Eagles face a hungry South Hagerstown team in a Carroll County vs, Washington County showdown?

Jones spoke with the Carroll County Times to preview the Westminster at Liberty game.

Here’s a look at his thoughts and the rest of week 8 schedule:

South Carroll's JoJo Gigliotti makes a tackle on Westminster's Isaiah Sprinkle during a game Sept. 15. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster (6-1, 4-0) at Liberty (3-4, 2-2)

His thoughts on the season so far:

Jones: The season has gone well. Some people may not see it because of our record but we still can be so much better if and when we clean up the little things.

Advertisement

On the team’s growth from last season and the beginning of this season:

Jones: Relationships are a little different from last year. With the seniors it was about trying to create that family environment. We playfully joke with each other, but at the same time, we’re all trying to lift other up through the good and the bad.

What is the biggest challenge Liberty presents?

Jones: How fast they come off the ball, that is probably going to be our biggest challenges this week, especially up front. We’re switching things around in practice to make sure that we’re actually ready for it Friday.

“We will win this game if ...”

Jones: We focus on the little things, don’t play tight. We want to play loose but still with the focus on what we need to do to get the job done.

Advertisement

South Carroll's Anthony Rodrigues, right, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Ian Straley against Liberty. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll (1-6, 1-3) at Century (0-8, 0-4)

Last week: South Carroll beat Liberty, 28-27 in overtime; Century lost to Westminster, 28-3

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Key players: South Carroll: Ian Straley, Caleb Evans, Jake Miller; Century: Ethan Long, Trey Helmick.

Outlook: Coming off a thrilling win last week, South Carroll can’t afford to overlook Century this week. One slip up and the Cavaliers could go from winning their first game, to getting beat by the Knights and giving them their first win of 2023.

FSK quarterback Ben Stevens passes the ball during a game against Liberty. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

South Hagerstown (4-3) at Francis Scott Key (1-6)

Last week: South Hagerstown beat Williamsport, 43-14; FSK lost to Manchester Valley, 21-14

Game time: Friday 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Key players: FSK: Keyondre Grooms, Jacob Dell, Ben Stevens.

Outlook: The Eagles have a tough task ahead of them as they look to defeat the Rebels at home. South Hagerstown has already defeated a Carroll County team (Century) in 2023 and average 33 points per game.

Winters Mill head coach Matt Miler addresses his team following the Falcons' 7-6 victory over Francis Scott Key. (Timothy Dashiell)

Manchester Valley (4-2, 3-2) at Winters Mill (7-0, 4-0)

Last week: Manchester Valley beat FSK, 21-14; Winters Mill beat Springbrook, 37-8

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Key players: Manchester Valley: Kingston Canby, Gene Magin and Nick LoPreato; Winters Mill: Caleb Crouch, Paris Lee and Ahren Jones

Outlook: After picking up an impressive out-of-county win last week, can the Falcons keep the momentums going and send the homecoming crowd home happy? Or will the Mavericks pull off the upset and win their third straight game?

Advertisement

Carroll County stat leaders

Rushing yards

1. Kyrece Walker (W), 807; 2. Isaiah Ferebee (MV), 651; 3. Caleb Crouch (WM), 535; 4. Trey Helmick (C), 458; 5. Keyondre Groomes (FSK), 345; 6. Raquon Warfield (W), 335; 7. Kevin Poole (L), 268; 8. Paris Lee (WM), 262; 9. Kingston Canby (MV), 257; 10. Jadon Segree (W), 235.

Receiving yards

1. Tristan West (L), 457; 2. Clayton Dorsey (W), 393; 3. James Herndon (MV), 342; 4. Michael Martin (L), 301; 5. Ian Straley (SC), 250; 6. Brayden Yeager (SC), 233; 7. David Akinobye (L), 219; 8. Colton Feister (FSK), 193; 9. Jake Miller (SC), 170; 10. Braeden Haven (FSK), 166.

Passing yards

1. Chase Miller (L), 1,141; 2. Caleb Evans (SC), 908; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 903; 4. Gene Magin (MV), 746; 5. Ben Stevens (FSK) 648; 6. Caleb Crouch (WM), 447; 7. Ray Poulton (C), 265.

Advertisement

Tackles

1. Casey Heisig (W), 66; 2. Jackson Shekore (SC), 51; T3. Dominic Damico (C), 49; T3. James Graham (SC), 49; T3. Landon Hamper (SC), 49; T3. Nico Marsicano (L), 49; 7. Clayton Dorsey (W), 47; T8. Neil LoPreato (MV), 44; T8. Janero Marchany (SC), 44; 10. Ben Stevens (FSK), 43.