Carroll County high school football playoff preview: Liberty, FSK meet in first round; stat leaders through regular season

Liberty defenders Nicolas Marsicano, left, and Colin Murphy pounce on the ball after a fumble by Westminster during a game Oct. 21. The Lions are the second seed in Class 2A/1A West and host Francis Scott Key in the first round of the playoffs. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of the high school football first-round playoff games in Carroll County this week:

No. 7 Francis Scott Key (1-8) at No. 2 Liberty (6-3)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Bracket: Class 2A/1A West Region first round

Coaches: David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key); Larry Luthe (Liberty)

Last week: Francis Scott Key lost to South Carroll, 52-12; Liberty beat Century, 35-0

Key players: Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (890 passing yards, 303 rushing yards, 4 total TDs), RB Kaleb Booker (315 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards, 3 total TDs), LB Dawit Rutter (49 tackles); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (1,628 passing yards, 332 rushing yards, 27 total TDs), WR Carson Struble (34 receptions, 482 yards, 5 TDs), DL Luke Collins (45 tackles, 5 sacks).

Outlook: This is the only matchup of county teams in the first round of the playoffs. Liberty beat the Eagles, 35-7, in Week 4 and went on to earn a share of the county championship with South Carroll and Westminster. They bounced back nicely from a disappointing loss to Westminster in Week 8 that cost them a chance at the outright title, shutting out archrival Century last week. The Lions are strong in most areas of play, with a good passing game, good rushing game, solid special teams and a defense that will keep them in every game. They have all the makings of a team that can make a lengthy playoff run.

This year has been rough for the Eagles. A young team to begin with got hit with several key injuries that took their toll. While the offense has rebounded in recent weeks after struggling in the first half of the season, the defense has slumped of late. Over the past four games, FSK is giving up an average of 49.2 points.

The Manchester Valley football team takes the field for their game against Century on Oct. 7. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

No. 5 Manchester Valley (5-4) at No. 4 Franklin (6-3)

Game time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Bracket: Class 3A North first round

Coaches: Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley); Anthony Burgos (Franklin)

Last week: Manchester Valley beat Poolesville, 26-21; Franklin beat Woodlawn, 42-6.

Key players: Manchester Valley: QB Jake Boog (92-for-168, 1,502 yards, 11 TDs), WR Blake Ray (18 receptions, 462 yards, 4 TDs), DE Markel Brown (57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks); Franklin: QB Billy Hartman (38-of-91, 507 yards, 7 TDs), WR Khalil Bilal (23 receptions, 424 yards, 4 TDs), RB/LB Devin Rollins (300 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 55 tackles).

Outlook: This year’s Mavericks have been a carbon copy of last year’s squad, closing the regular season with four straight wins. Last year also included a first-round playoff win. It remains to be seen if the pattern will continue.

Franklin earned the home game as a result of its six wins, but they came against a group of teams that combined for just 15 victories. Its best outing might’ve been a 7-0 loss to Dundalk, last year’s 4A/3A state runner-up whose only loss came to Westminster.

Winters Mill center Jackson Richmond and the offensive line wait for the snap on a play against Westminster on Oct. 28. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

No. 6 Winters Mill (3-5) at No. 3 Williamsport (6-3)

Game time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Bracket: Class 2A/1A West first round

Coaches: Matthew Miller (Winters Mill); Tim Small (Williamsport)

Last week: Winters Mill lost to Westminster, 28-10; Williamsport beat Pikesville, 40-0

Key players: Winters Mill: QB Caleb Crouch (62-for-87, 691 yards, 5 TDs), RB Shawn Restivo (74 carries, 381 yards, 3 TDs), LB Will Litz (58 tackles, 4 tackles for loss); Williamsport: RB Cole Rourke (142 carries, 787 yards, 10 TDs), MLB Cayden Palamar (96 tackles, 4 tackles for loss).

Outlook: The Falcons have been a roller-coaster ride this season. They lost four of their final five games, but during that stretch was a last-minute loss to South Carroll. Winters Mill also took an early lead last week against Westminster and was within four points at halftime.

Williamsport opened 4-1 before going 2-2 to close out the regular season. Included in the Wildcats’ opening run was a 27-7 win over Manchester Valley in Week 1.

Westminster's Kyrece Walker, right, follows the block of lineman Jalen Jones on a running play during a game against Winters Mill on Oct. 28. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

No. 7 Aberdeen (0-9) at No. 2 Westminster (8-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Bracket: Class 3A North first round

Coaches: Kelvin Harris (Aberdeen); Chris Bassler (Westminster)

Last week: Aberdeen lost to C. Milton Wright, 28-0; Westminster beat Winters Mill, 28-10

Key players: Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (720 rushing yards, 1,505 passing yards, 24 total TDs); WR Mason Fisher (37 receptions, 705 yards, 10 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (90 tackles, 3 sacks); Aberdeen: DT Peter Oliveros-Estrada, QB Kelsyn Harris.

Outlook: Outside of a small speed bump in the first half last week against Winters Mill, the Owls enter the playoffs firing on all cylinders. They’ve won six straight games and have scored 21 or more points in the last five. In addition to beating Liberty in overtime to earn a share of the county title, Westminster is the only team to defeat Dundalk this season.

Aberdeen has had a rough year. The Eagles haven’t won a game and have scored just 27 points all season. They’ve been shut out five times, including the final two games of the regular season.

Westminster wide receiver Mason Fisher, center, finished the regular season with the most receiving yards in Carroll County. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pellicciotti (L), 1,628 yards; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 1,505 yards; 3. Jake Boog (MV), 1,502 yards; 4. Ben Stevens (FSK), 890 yards; 5. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 850 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 1,305 yards; 2. Seth Jacobs (L), 784 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 720 yards; 4. Ben Pitta (MV), 457 yards; 5. Tre Helmick (C), 420 yards; 6. Shawn Restivo (WM), 381 yards; 7. Casey Clarke (C), 337 yards; 8. Jack Pellicciotti (L), 332 yards; 9. Kaleb Booker (FSK), 315 yards; 10. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 305 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Mason Fisher (W), 705 yards; 2. Sam Evans (L), 693 yards; 3. Carson Struble (L), 482 yards; 4. Blake Ray (MV), 462 yards; 5. Jackson Zaranski (W) 402.

Tackle leaders

1. Andy Schneider (W), 90; 2. Caleb Blum (SC), 76; 3. Nate Boore (SC), 75; 4. Colin Perrier (C), 69; 5. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 68; 6. Nico Marsicano (L), 66; 7. Will Litz (WM), 58; 8. Markel Brown (MV), 57; 9. Ben Simmens (SC), 54; 10. Clayton Dorsey (W), 51.