Carroll County Week 7 high school football preview: No room for slippage as the county prepares for final stretch

Last week, South Carroll coach Mike Crumley was just a couple plays away from shocking the county.

After over 300 yards of total offense, a 17-point comeback and a game-tying 40 yard field goal, a scoreless overtime ultimately did in the Cavaliers as Winters Mill escaped with the win and its undefeated record intact.

Up next for the Cavaliers, homecoming Friday night at 7 p.m. as Liberty comes to town. Fresh off a win in West Virginia last week, coach Larry Luthe looks to spoil the joyous weekend in South Carroll.

Elsewhere in the county, Francis Scott Key and Century are both looking to play spoilers themselves as they travel this week to face two teams coming off blowout wins. The Eagles will travel to Manchester Valley while the Knights are all set for a Friday night matchup with Westminster.

Then there’s the Falcons, all set to prove doubters wrong after almost slipping up last week against the Cavaliers. Regardless of the ugly win, it was a win nonetheless. Winters Mill will host Montgomery County foe Springbrook to close out another action-packed week of Carroll County football.

Crumley spoke with the Carroll County Times this week to preview the Liberty game.

Here’s a look at his thoughts and the rest of the high school schedule this week.

Liberty (3-3, 2-1) at South Carroll (0-6, 0-3)

You saw a breakout game from running back Anthony Rodrigues (121 rushing yards) last week. What did it mean for your offense to see him get going?

Crumley: We have always known that Anthony is a fantastic athlete and student of the game. We’ve struggled a little bit across the offensive line but Anthony is the kind of running back that has the vision and can still navigate around the struggles. He did a great job to help us get that running game off the ground.

Despite the loss, you had Winters Mill on the ropes. What does a close loss in a game many expected to be a blowout do for your team?

Crumley: I’m hoping it’s going to be a turning point for our season. We as a young team have definitely made some mistakes in the early part of our schedule. But I think that coming out of the halftime, the team really showed a lot of grit and was able to put together that comeback to tie it up at the last second. There’s definitely more enthusiasm, more excitement in the players’ eyes now. We have a lot to build on.

On to this week against Liberty, what kind of challenge do they possess for your team?

Crumley: It’s the challenge of going against a nearby rival that consistently performs well. No matter what the records, every year these two teams play each other tough and close. We know it’s going to be a dogfight because the kids on both teams grew up together and know each other so well. Liberty is always a tough matchup.

“We will win this game if ...”

Crumley: We execute our game plan on both sides of the ball. When you’re not able to rely on any one athlete to take over the game or a smothering defense to dominate, then you have to be solid in all phases of the game. If we play up to our potential and execute, we will win this game.

Manchester Valley head football coach Bernie Koontz talks to his team before last week's game at Century. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key (1-5, 1-3) at Manchester Valley (3-3, 2-2)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: FSK lost to Westminster, 33-8; Manchester Valley beat Century, 31-6

Players to watch: FSK: Ben Stevens, Keyondre Grooms and Jake Dell; Manchester Valley: Gene Magin, Kingston Camby and Braden Fritz.

Outlook: With the Mavericks coming off a big win, can the momentum continue against an FSK team looking to regain their offensive magic from two weeks ago?

Westminster receiver Clayton Dorsey leads Carroll County in receiving yards. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Century (0-7, 0-3) at Westminster (5-1, 3-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Century lost to Manchester Valley, 31-6; Westminster beat FSK, 33-8

Players to watch: Century: Ethan Long, Trey Helmick; Westminster: Kyreece Walker and Clayton Dorsey

Outlook: Westminster’s offense seemingly returned to form after an uncharacteristic 19-point outing two weeks ago. With Ray Poulton’s status unknown after missing last week’s game with an injury, whoever is the starting quarterback for the Knights Friday (Poulton or Jake Dexter) will need to keep up with an explosive Owls team.

Winters Mill's Paris Lee is an impact player both offensively and defensive for Winters Mill. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Springbrook (1-6) at Winters Mill (6-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Springbrook beat Northwood, 7-0; Winters Mill beat South Carroll, 24-17 (OT)

Players to watch: Winters Mill: Caleb Crouch, Kamdyn Koch and Ahren Jones

Outlook: Yes, the Falcons won last week. But the bar has been raised and a win isn’t good enough anymore. Springbrook is riding high off their first win of the season last week, can they make it two in a row and shock one of Carroll County’s best?

Carroll County stat leaders

Rushing yards

1. Kyrece Walker (W), 701; 2. Isaiah Ferebee (MV), 505; 3. Trey Helmick (C), 458; 4. Caleb Crouch (WM), 404; 5. Keyondre Groomes (FSK), 345; 6. Kingston Canby (MV), 257; 7. Jadon Segree (W), 235; 8. Paris Lee (WM), 232; 9. Ben Stevens (FSK), 224; 10. Kevin Poole (L), 193.

Receiving yards

1. Clayton Dorsey (W), 389; 2. Tristan West (L), 353; 3. Michael Martin (L), 274; 4. James Herndon (MV), 232; 5. Brayden Yeager (SC), 202; 6. Colton Feister (FSK), 193; 7. David Akinobye (L), 189; 8. Ian Straley (SC), 169. 9. Braeden Haven (FSK), 166; 10. Isaiah Sprinkle (W), 151.

Liberty quarterback Chase Miller leads Carroll County in passing yards. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Passing yards

1. Chase Miller (L), 963; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 898; 3. Caleb Evans (SC), 693; 4. Ben Stevens (FSK) 648; 5. Gene Magin (MV), 617; 6. Caleb Crouch (WM), 358; 7. Ray Poulton (C), 265.

Tackles

1. Casey Heisig (W), 55; 2. Dominic Damico (C), 49; 3. Ben Stevens (FSK), 43; 4. Clayton Dorsey (W) 41; 5. Nico Marsicano (L), 41; 6. Jake Odelius (C), 40; 7. Jake Leannarda (FSK), 38; T8. JT Ferguson (C) 37; T8. Trey Helmick (C), 37; T10. Jah Donald (W), 36; T10. Paris Lee (WM), 36; T10. Andrew Vogel (FSK), 36.