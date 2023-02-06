South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues named 2022 Carroll County Times football Offensive Player of the Year

South Carroll senior AJ Rodrigues rushed 199 times for 1,514 yards and 22 touchdowns, leading the Cavaliers to a share of the county championship and a spot in the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals. Rodrigues is the 2022 Carroll County Times football Offensive Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll two-sport standout AJ Rodrigues didn’t know if football was going to be in his future. The senior, also a state-champion wrestler, has opportunities to pursue either sport in college, though he has yet to make a public commitment.

Without knowing if his senior football season would be the end of the line, he made it a point to make it count.

“I loved every second of the season, I really took it in,” Rodrigues said. “It was my senior year and I really didn’t know if this was really going to be my last season or not, so I did what I could to make this season the best season I could make it. We didn’t make it to the state finals, but I loved playing with my brothers every single day.”

The running back carried the ball 199 times for 1,514 yards and 22 touchdowns and also threw a 61-yard touchdown pass. For his efforts, Rodrigues is the 2022 Carroll County Times football Offensive Player of the Year.

South Carroll finished the year 9-2, was Carroll County tri-champs along with Liberty and Westminster and advanced to the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals. Along the way, there were many games and moments when the Cavaliers needed a play, and usually it was Rodrigues who made it.

“It’s always fun being in those high-adrenaline moments, but we really level up as the occasion comes,” he said. “If we need to level up, we’ll level up as a team and put the points on the board. The Winters Mill game, we were tied in the fourth quarter with three minutes left and we drove down the field and scored. Westminster, we were tied, drove down the field and scored. We level up as the game gets tougher.”

Even when times are tough, coach Mike Krause and offensive coordinator Mike Crumley knew Rodrigues could be counted on to turn a game around at any given moment.

“My favorite play was probably watching my freshman brother [Anthony] score against FSK. Being on the field with both my little brothers, one’s a sophomore [Manny], one’s a freshman, that’s pretty cool. You don’t see that very often," AJ Rodrigues said. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I have a good relationship with my offensive coordinator and my offensive line, they trust me,” Rodrigues said. “Coach Crumley is a good offensive coordinator. He trusts that if he puts the ball in my hands we can score. He kept giving to me in the fourth quarter, because he trusts I could get a first down or a touchdown.”

Rodrigues feels his two sports go hand-in-hand in helping him become a better athlete in both.

“Wrestling I feel like made me a lot better football player,” he said. “Wrestling is a very high-contact sport just like football. I feel I can take hits well because I’m wrestling; I can hit people well because I wrestle. I can move well because of all the movements I can do in wrestling. I have good knees; I have good hips. Those are all vital parts of being a good football player and wrestling really helped me with that.”

He estimates he’s been playing football for 11 years, falling in love with the game due in part to the team aspect.

“You can’t win on your own, you have to win with your team,” he said. “Wrestling, there’s individual aspects to it, but football, if one player messes up, the play’s ruined. You have to work together as a team to win the game, which I love. It grows a great connection with you and your teammates.”

South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues was a key component in the Cavaliers' share of the county championship and run to the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Rodrigues shares a close bond with his teammates, acknowledging their importance to his success, specifically his offensive line.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am,” he said. “I’m really close with all of them, I really love all of them. I treat them well. After games, I’ll get them donuts because they treat me well. They keep me protected, get me all the yards and touchdowns. They’re the ones doing all the dirty work, they make me look good.”

Rodrigues enjoyed a lot of standout moments — he mentioned a 60-yard touchdown run to start the Westminster game as one of the best — but his favorite moment of the season wasn’t his own.

“My favorite play was probably watching my freshman brother [Anthony] score against FSK,” he said. “Being on the field with both my little brothers, one’s a sophomore [Manny], one’s a freshman, that’s pretty cool. You don’t see that very often.”

Liberty football coach Larry Luthe walks the sideline during a game against Boys' Latin on Sept. 9. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Coach of the Year

Larry Luthe, Liberty

Entering the season, not many penciled in the Lions as a league title contender. But Liberty proved to be a force in the league.

The Lions became the first team in two seasons to beat South Carroll in the regular season. They rallied from being down 19-7 in the first quarter and 34-28 in the fourth to win, 35-34.

Liberty lost to Westminster in overtime to finish as county tri-champions with the Cavaliers and Owls and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A/1A playoffs.

Westminster dual-threat quarterback Kyrece Walker eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing and passing. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

All-County first team

Jack Pellicciotti, Liberty, senior, quarterback

Pellicciotti closed his high school career with 2,236 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 400 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kyrece Walker, Westminster, junior, quarterback

Walker had a breakout season as a dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 1,856 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Seth Jacobs, Liberty, junior, running back

Jacobs finished the year with 849 yards and 13 touchdown. His best game was a 162-yard, four-touchdown effort against South Carroll.

Liberty's Sam Evans scores a touchdown against Westminster on Oct. 21. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sam Evans, Liberty, senior, wide receiver

Evans was the top target for Pellicciotti, catching a team-high 51 passes for 1,105 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Mason Fisher, Westminster, senior wide receiver

Fisher was the big-play target on the outside for the Owls. He caught 44 passes for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Westminster's Mason Fisher, center, breaks through a host of South River defenders during the season opener. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

Carson Struble, Liberty, senior, wide receiver

Struble proved to be a dangerous weapon for the Lions offense. He caught 44 passes for 636 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson Strzelczyk, South Carroll, senior, wide receiver

Strzelczyk was the top option on the outside for the Cavaliers, catching 31 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson Zaranski, Westminster, senior, wide receiver

Zaranski was a reliable target for Walker and the Owls. He caught 40 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

Liberty center Tanner Herring prepares to snap the ball during a game against Winters Mill on Sept. 20. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Randy Green, Westminster, senior, offensive line

The guard was a stalwart on an Owls line that led the offense to 4,140 yards, an average of 345 per game.

Tanner Herring, Liberty, senior, offensive line

Herring played center for the Lions, paving the way for an offense that amassed nearly 4,000 total yards.

Trent Long, Liberty, junior, offensive line

With Long anchoring the line at left tackle, Liberty averaged 359 total yards per game. He proved equally capable of opening rushing lanes and pass blocking.

Kandi Mkpasi, Winters Mill, senior, offensive line

Mkpasi was a load for opposing defenses to try to work around as the anchor on the Falcons’ line.

South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues is raised into the air by teammate Ben Simmens after a touchdown against Manchester Valley on Sept. 22. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Ben Simmens, South Carroll, senior, offensive line

Simmens helped the Cavaliers’ line pave the way for 2,308 rushing yards.

Connor Strauss, Liberty, senior, offensive line

Strauss was the Lions’ right tackle and a key part of a group that controlled the line of scrimmage for one of the county tri-champs.

Ben Pitta, Manchester Valley, senior, all-purpose

Pitta was the top ball carrier for the Mavericks, rushing 113 times for 457 yards.

Winters Mill running back Luke Snyder runs past Westminster defenders during a game on Oct. 28. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Luke Snyder Winters Mill, senior, all-purpose

Snyder did a little bit of everything for the Falcons. He was among the team leaders in receiving, rushing and kick returning.

Kamdyn Koch, Winters Mill, junior, punter

Koch went 14-for-18 on extra point attempts and averaged 34.4 yards on 38 punts.

Owen Harris, Westminster, senior, kicker

Harris hit 50 of 51 extra point tries and also went 3-for-6 on field goal attempts.