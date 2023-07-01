Carroll County football teams use summer 7-on-7 scrimmages in variety of ways to prepare for upcoming season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South Carroll and Hereford players pursue a long ball during 7 on 7 high school football scrimmages at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, MD on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Team building, developing chemistry and of course, competition.

Some say the groundwork that goes into the big plays and important wins in the fall starts with 7-on-7′s in the summer. While there is not a state championship on the line, the league goes hand in hand with morning lifts and team conditioning as county teams use the time to prepare for the season.

For some teams, the summer has been about integrating new skill players with each other, installing plays and building that important bond between a quarterback and his offensive weapons. Other teams use the time to develop personal relationships, grow as a program and watch as new leaders rise and set a new standard with fall camp on the horizon.

Winters Mill hosted a 7-on-7 series throughout June that concluded Wednesday featuring all seven Carroll County public schools plus Hereford. With the series over, each county team provided an update of their progress and how this valuable time was used to prepare for the 2024 season.

A Century High School receiver carries the ball into the end zone during 7 on 7 high school football scrimmages at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, MD on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Century

Like many football teams across the country, the Knights offseason has been spent largely in the weight room. The fruits of that labor have been on display throughout the summer as coaches were able to see several young players come out stronger, more athletic and making plays all over the 7-on-7 fields.

“We’re a young team,” offensive coordinator Shawn Poulton said. “They’ve been putting in the effort in the weight room getting stronger and it has us excited for the season. We expect to compete every week, offensively and defensively we’re very excited. We think we’re on the up and up here at Century.”

A Manchester Valley player tries to evade getting tagged by a Francis Scott Key defender. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key

No longer a rookie, second-year head coach David Cunningham might have gained the most from this summer’s 7-on-7 sessions. The style of play helped Cunningham as he looks to install a new offensive system for the Eagles.

“Last year, we ran a wing-T style,” he said. “This year, we’re spreading everything out. So this helps us see how we’re able to attack the field in many different phases.”

The sessions have worked perfectly with Cunningham’s mission to build a strong team physically and mentally as they look to make a name for themselves this year.

“A lot of our attention has been about sticking together,” he said. “We’ve been in the weight room since December. Our main focus is getting stronger to compete with these great county teams in Carroll County. A lot of my younger guys are coming up, so we’re looking to shake the county up a little bit.”

A Liberty player moves the ball up the field against defense from Century. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty

The summer gave the Lions a chance to experience a much more mellow version of coach Larry Luthe.

“I’m not here to be super intense or yell at the kids,” he said. “They decided to come here, so we want to make it fun and positive.”

The relaxed atmosphere is not stopping the program from working on the little things to get better.

“It’s just an opportunity for everybody to get together,” Luthe said. “We’re not installing anything in depth offensively or defensively really. We want to get better training our eyes, training our reads on both sides of the ball.”

Manchester Valley

Coach Bernie Koontz not only spent the summer sessions fine tuning his passing game, but also looking for some new leadership to fill the void of graduated seniors. He left the sessions pleased at the players using the time during the offseason to find their voice.

“We had a good senior leadership group last year that were a good group of kids,” he said. “Right now we’re still looking for that next group of leaders, whether it’s seniors or juniors, leaders are people that are making the other people around you better and it’s important because the way your leadership goes is how things go for you during the season.”

South Carroll's Davy Snyder, right, looks to make a move against Westminster defender Landon Brightful during a 7-on-7 scrimmage Wednesday at Winters Mill. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

South Carroll

First-year coach Mike Crumley was flanked by his predecessor Mike Kraus as the Cavaliers took the field this summer.

Crumley was seen coaching on the field and on the side during sessions, noting the earlier the better when trying to grow as a program with a new leader.

“There’s value in having your receivers, quarterbacks, running backs and even the guys on the secondary being able to work together and just kind of mesh a little bit earlier on then if you’re only getting out there the very first time at the beginning of August,” he said. “Love to watch the team grow together.”

Westminster

Competition was the main focus for the Owls as the 7-on-7 sessions commenced. Led by veteran quarterback Kyrece Walker, Westminster was locked in this summer, working hard while also building a competitive spirit that will carry over for the program into the fall.

“This is about getting together as a team and competing,” coach Chris Bassler said. “This is great to get out here and compete against the county and really just try to keep taking those steps forward to be ready for the season. We want to set the tone early that every time we come out, we compete every play, every opportunity.”

Winters Mill's Ryder Armstrong leaps for an interception against Century during a 7-on-7 football scrimmage Wednesday. Teammate Arthur Womack looks on. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill

The Falcons purpose as they hosted the summer 7-on-7 sessions was simple: the program loved the opportunity to come together and spend time with each other.

Coaches watched intently, looking for several things as their players took the field this summer.

“We love the chance to see our kids every week,” offensive coordinator Michael Happy said. “Checking in on them, watching them compete has been great. I can’t say we put a ton of stock into winning 7-on-7, it’s really about the camaraderie. We tell our kids, come out, stay healthy and have fun.”