Carroll County 2023 high school field hockey preview: Several teams looking to finish championship quest

Manchester Valley field hockey coach Denean Koontz gives instruction to her players during a practice last season.

Last year, Carroll County produced two state field hockey runners-up and two more semifinalists, but the top prize eluded all.

Manchester Valley and South Carroll made the Class 2A and 1A finals, respectively, while Westminster lost to eventual state champion Crofton in the 3A semifinals and Francis Scott Key was taken out by the Cavaliers in a 1A semifinal.

While a number of last year’s top players have moved on, the county is still full of talent and it wouldn’t be surprising to see several teams again make deep runs, and this time end the season with the championship trophy.

A trio of freshman played big roles for their teams last year and come back as experienced sophomores.

Amanda Herrold headlines Manchester Valley’s returners. She was a first team All-County pick last season after leading her team with 12 goals.

South Carroll’s Alayna Enoff matched Herrold with 12 goals and also added eight assists to go with strong defensive play in the midfield.

Meanwhile, Francis Scott Key’s Bella Mazan led the county in goals as a freshman with 16. She also had 11 assists. Four of her goals were game-winners.

Westminster won the county championship a year ago but graduated four first team All-County players. But the cupboard is never bare for Laurie Naill’s group and the Owls are expected to have new faces step up to keep them among the county’s best.

Century and Liberty each are looking to rebuild their rosters in efforts to get back to the top of the county. Each will lean on second team All-County picks for leadership, the Knights’ Julia Bornyek and the Lions’ Mollie McGonigal who scored six goals as a sophomore last year.

Winters Mill returns some scoring punch in several players who tallied four or more goals last year. Cici Coco had five for the Falcons.

Here is a team-by-team look around the county:

Century

Coaches: Rosalia Cappadora, third season

Last season: 7-5-1, regional finalist

Top returners: Senior Jessica Bornyek and junior Natalie Opatovsky.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Isabella Garcia-Wasson and Azhuh Ponte.

Coach’s outlook: “We lost some key seniors, and replacing them will be tough. Through determination and grit, the returning players have the ability to play well.”

Francis Scott Key's Drew Watkins, right, defends a shot from South Carroll during last season's Class 1A state semifinal.

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Becky Bachtel, first season, second stint as head coach

Last season: 11-4, state semifinalist

Top returner: Senior Drew Watkins.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “I have high hopes that these girls will gel and continue playing high levels of hockey. Carroll County hockey is by far some of the best in the state. Each team is a threat.”

Liberty

Coach: Brenda Strohmer, 13th season

Last season: 7-8, regional finalist

Top returners Juniors Mollie McGonigal, Gwen Yeager and Elena Cucci; and sophomore Maria Haney.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Amelia Mustico; freshmen Claire Kim, Hannah Schmitz and Victoria Schmitz.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team with only five returning from last year’s team. I believe we will be competitive with a strong run in playoffs.”

Manchester Valley attacker Amanda Herrold is back after scoring a team-high 12 goals as a freshman last year.

Manchester Valley

Coach: Denean Koontz (30th season)

Last season: 12-3-1, Class 2A runner-up

Top returners: Senior Layla Lagunas; juniors Allie Largent and Sophie Baer; and sophomore Amanda Herrold.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Barbara Guest; freshman Taylor Fique

Coach’s outlook: “We are working hard every day to improve and find a system that best suits our personnel. We are looking to use a nucleus of returning players combined with newcomers to compete in a tough schedule.”

South Carroll's Cailin Yankle passes during last season's Class 1A state championship game.

South Carroll

Coach: Kayla Holston, third season

Last season: 10-7, Class 1A runner-up

Top returning players: Seniors Cailin Yankle and Makenna Sageman; junior Audrey Lillycrop; and sophomore Alayna Enoff.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Caelin Lopes and sophomore Megan Maynard.

Coaches outlook: “I expect to have another strong season this year again. We have a lot of talent returning from last season, and more talent joining our team from JV last year as well.”

Westminster's Riley Ebersole, right, moves the ball against Crofton's Willow Siebold in last season's Class 3A semifinal.

Westminster

Coach: Laurie Naill, sixth season

Last season: 14-3, Class 3A state semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Brinley Tozer and Riley Ebersole; sophomores Stevie Schultz and Vivian Dunn.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coaches outlook: “We’ve been working hard during the offseason to refine our strategies, strengthen our roster and aim for an even more successful season this year.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Christine Bradley, eighth season

Last season: 5-8, regional semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Caitlyn Erlichman, Kaitlin Clements and Sara Gardner, junior Cici Coco.

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Morgan Tolle and Bente Van Der Meijden.

Coaches outlook: “We had a lot of close games last season and just need that little extra push to get us on top. Our scoring has greatly improved and it will be exciting to see how the season unfolds.”