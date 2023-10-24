Carroll County field hockey playoff seeding: Manchester Valley looks for another run; several rematches set for opening round

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty's Hannah Schmitz, right, blocks a shot on goal from Manchester Valley's Amanda Herrold during a game on Sept. 21. Herrold's Mavericks are the top seed in Class 2A West Region II while Schmitz's Lions is the four seed in 1A West Region I. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the field hockey playoff seedings and opening-round matchups for the regional tournaments Tuesday. Undefeated county champion Manchester Valley is well rested with supremely high confidence looking to build off this year’s county title and make a run in Class 2A.

The Mavericks lost last year’s state championship game, 2-0, to Glenelg. They haven’t lost since.

Advertisement

A majority of the eyes in the county will be on the Class 1A bracket where Francis Scott Key, South Carroll, Liberty and Century all call home. Each team has the potential to make a deep run, but there’s only room for one at the top as the four are set to take on each other in battles that will separate the good from the great on the way to the state tournament.

Here’s a look at the playoff seeding for each school:

Advertisement

Century

The Knights finished 6-5 on the season, earning the No. 3 seed in Class 1A West Region I. They will travel to South Carroll for a regional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Francis Scott Key

The Eagles finished 9-3 in the regular season, earning the top seed in Class 1A West Region I. They will host Liberty in a regional semifinal.

Liberty

Coach Brenda Strohmer is all set to lead the Lions into the playoffs. The program’s 4-8 record earned them the No. 4 seed in Class 1A West Region I and a trip to Francis Scott Key.

Manchester Valley

With the bulk of the county battling it out in Class 1A, the 12-0 county champion Mavericks will be looking to make noise as the No. 1 seed in Class 2A West Region II. They will take on Winters Mill in the regional semifinals.

South Carroll

Coming off a strong 9-3 regular season, the Cavilers earned the No. 2 seed in the crowded Class 1A West Region I. They will host Century to open the playoffs at 5:30 Thursday.

Westminster

The 6-6 Owls finished with the top seed in Class 3A North Region II, earning them a bye and trip to the regional finals, where they await either Franklin or Catonsville.

Winters Mill

The Falcons will open the playoffs in the regional semifinals as they travel to Manchester Valley. Winters Mill earned the No. 4 seed in Class 2A West Region II after a 4-8 finish in the regular season.

Regional seeds

Class 1A West Region I: 1. Francis Scott Key, 2. South Carroll, 3. Century, 4. Liberty

Advertisement

Class 2A West Region II: 1. Manchester Valley, 2. Damascus, 3. Poolesville, 4. Winters Mill

Class 3A North Region II: 1. Westminster, 2. Catonsville, 3. Franklin