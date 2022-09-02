Carroll County 2022 high school cross country preview: Liberty boys and girls look to continue dominance

Liberty runners make their way down a hill during last year's Class 2A state championship race at Hereford High School. The Liberty boys are looking to win their seventh straight Carroll County title, while the Liberty girls are seeking their fourth in a row. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

There will be quite a bit of change in Carroll County cross country this season, but there will also be a lot of familiarity.

Liberty won both the boys and girls county titles last season, with each team also finishing as the Class 2A state runner-up. Both Lions squads are well-stocked for another run, with the boys looking for their seventh straight county title and the girls their fourth in a row.

The individual races are a bit more wide-open. The top-two finishers in the boys and girls county races have graduated, including Manchester Valley’s boys county champion Aiden Neal, who’s now running at North Carolina. Several challengers are looking to take his place, including Century’s Peyton Dill, who finished sixth at last year’s 2A state championships; Manchester Valley’s Carter Knox, who wants to keep the title with the program; and Winters Mill’s Jackson Steinbrenner, who was 14th at last year’s 2A state meet.

Here is a team-by-team look at the county (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Girls

Century

Coach: Chris Mead, 12th season

Last season: Second at Carroll County championships, sixth at 2A state championships

Top returners: Juniors Abrianna Nelson, Natalie Holcombe

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Marissa Sanchez, Charlotte Prunkle

Coach’s outlook: “The girls have a young, but motivated squad that is looking to build on their new and returning talent in order to place high come championship season. Though young, their camaraderie and positive attitudes spell big things for the future!”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Tracey Smith, fourth season

Last season: No team score

Top returners: Senior Halie Albright

Newcomers to watch: Senior Kassidy Brooks; sophomores Alina Artene, Morgan Kenney; freshman Madi Koterba

Coach’s outlook: “This is the first time FSK girls cross country has had a scoring team since the 2019 season. The girls have begun to gel as a team, encouraging each other to complete difficult runs and improve their performances at practice. Several newcomers to the team are expected to further improve the team’s performance as the season progresses.”

Liberty

Coach: Dan Jones, 33rd season

Last season: Carroll County champions, 2A state runner-up

Top returners: Senior Rebecca Gauthier; juniors Cora Broske, Olivia Maciejewski, Maya Potter; sophomore Abby Morse

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Giada Marrichi, Nicole Song

Coach’s outlook: “We lost a significant part of our varsity core from last year, but with the continued improvement from Gauthier, Broske and Morse and the addition of standout freshman Giada Marrichi we hope to defend our county title for the fourth straight year.”

South Carroll

Coach: Joseph Murray, fourth season

Last season: Fifth at Carroll County championships, eighth at 1A state championships

Top returners: Juniors Maddie Benfer, Molly Senisi

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Tessa Larson

Coach’s outlook: “The team is a very small one for the girls but should represent well.”

Westminster

Coach: Ryan DuLaney, 11th season

Last season: Third at Carroll County championships, 10th at 3A state championships

Top returners: Senior Hannah Toth; juniors Elsie-Kate Aukerman, Jordyn Haller; sophomores Maddy Gassman, Sophie Long

Newcomer to watch: Senior Audrey Houle

Coach’s outlook: “The Owls return a strong group of runners looking to build on last year’s successes. Led by Hannah Toth, who had a breakout track season, the team looks to be even more competitive.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Larissa Plummer, first season

Last season: Sixth at Carroll County championships

Top returners: Seniors Ava Demyanovich, Irene Shijo; sophomores Cyndi Phelps, Evelyn Roelke

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “Although we have a rather small team this year, we are looking to come together and push each other to do better every meet. We are a fairly young team as well as being small so we have a lot of learning to do together on and off the course. I’m expecting the team to be fairly competitive while demonstrating proper sportsmanship throughout the season.”

The Liberty boys cross country team finished as Class 2A state runner-up last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys

Century

Coach: Chris Mead, 12th season

Last season: Third at Carroll County championships, seventh at 2A state championships

Top returners: Seniors Peyton Dill, Sam Heintz; junior Adam Mower; sophomores Ryan Hartranft, Evan Kowalewski

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Thomas Sewell, Jarom Watts

Coach’s outlook: “The boys team is looking to capitalize on successes from the spring and a big summer of hard work to compete at the highest levels this season. With strong leadership and a tight pack up front, they’re excited to put their hard work to the test.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Ben Brown, second season

Last season: Sixth at Carroll County championships

Top returners: Senior Noah Fisher; sophomores Ben Hasty, Cody Volz

Coach’s outlook: “We return most of our team from last year and are looking to continue our growth from a year ago. Our goal is always to peak at the end of the season at the county, region and state levels with performances better than last year.”

Liberty

Coach: Dan Jones, 33rd season

Last season: Carroll County champions, 2A state runner-up

Top returners: Seniors Logan Cyford, Brendan Luck, Tyler Edson; juniors Ben Smith, Noah Petroski, Lucas Walthour; sophomore Stan Mesceda

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Greg Schellberg, Eveyn Konyar, Scott Feaga

Coach’s outlook “We have the majority of last year’s state runner-up team back, and with the addition of Greg Schellberg and continued development of dual-sporter Tyler Edson, we feel confident we can win our seventh straight county championship and will challenge to recapture the state title.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Jim MacDonald, seventh season

Last season: Second at Carroll County championships

Top returners: Senior Carter Knox; juniors Christian Childs, Jace Calhoun, Quinlan Casey; sophomore Gavin Boer

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We will greatly miss Aiden Neal who is now running for the University of North Carolina. We have a nice group of hard-working guys and we hope to run seven competitive runners every meet.”

South Carroll

Coach: Joseph Murray, fourth season

Last season: Seventh at Carroll County championships, 10th at 1A state championships

Top returners: Seniors Gabe Oetken, Jackson Vedemia; juniors Phil Lazo, Jacob Gooding, sophomore Benson Sommerfeldt

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “The team is a good mix of freshmen all the way to seniors and is a large team this year.”

Westminster

Coach: Ryan DuLaney, 18th season

Last season: Fifth at Carroll County championships

Top returners: Seniors Jayden Craig, Alex Davis, Peyton Ellis; juniors Michael Fronheiser, Lukas Michael; sophomore Wyatt Sharp

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Rylan Bowers; Freshman Brayden Ash

Coach’s outlook: “We lost our top runner in Wyatt Vanlandingham, but return a strong core of varsity-tested runners. Lots of miles were logged this summer to help prepare the team to improve off of last year’s performance.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Dan Replogle, 15th season

Last season: Fourth at Carroll County championships

Top returners: Senior Aidan Henry, Derek Yuenger; juniors Parker Foster, Eddie Loudenclos, Daniel Russell, Jackson Steinbrenner

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Kaydon Hovermale

Coach’s outlook: “We hope to improve our place in the county meet and qualify as a team for the state meet.”