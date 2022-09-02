Carroll County 2022 high school cross country preview: Liberty boys and girls look to continue dominance

There will be quite a bit of change in Carroll County cross country this season, but there will also be a lot of familiarity.
Liberty won both the boys and girls county titles last season, with each team also finishing as the Class 2A state runner-up. Both Lions squads are well-stocked for another run, with the boys looking for their seventh straight county title and the girls their fourth in a row.
The individual races are a bit more wide-open. The top-two finishers in the boys and girls county races have graduated, including Manchester Valley’s boys county champion Aiden Neal, who’s now running at North Carolina. Several challengers are looking to take his place, including Century’s Peyton Dill, who finished sixth at last year’s 2A state championships; Manchester Valley’s Carter Knox, who wants to keep the title with the program; and Winters Mill’s Jackson Steinbrenner, who was 14th at last year’s 2A state meet.
Here is a team-by-team look at the county (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):
Girls
Century
Coach: Chris Mead, 12th season
Last season: Second at Carroll County championships, sixth at 2A state championships
Top returners: Juniors Abrianna Nelson, Natalie Holcombe
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Marissa Sanchez, Charlotte Prunkle
Coach’s outlook: “The girls have a young, but motivated squad that is looking to build on their new and returning talent in order to place high come championship season. Though young, their camaraderie and positive attitudes spell big things for the future!”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Tracey Smith, fourth season
Last season: No team score
Top returners: Senior Halie Albright
Newcomers to watch: Senior Kassidy Brooks; sophomores Alina Artene, Morgan Kenney; freshman Madi Koterba
Coach’s outlook: “This is the first time FSK girls cross country has had a scoring team since the 2019 season. The girls have begun to gel as a team, encouraging each other to complete difficult runs and improve their performances at practice. Several newcomers to the team are expected to further improve the team’s performance as the season progresses.”
Liberty
Coach: Dan Jones, 33rd season
Last season: Carroll County champions, 2A state runner-up
Top returners: Senior Rebecca Gauthier; juniors Cora Broske, Olivia Maciejewski, Maya Potter; sophomore Abby Morse
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Giada Marrichi, Nicole Song
Coach’s outlook: “We lost a significant part of our varsity core from last year, but with the continued improvement from Gauthier, Broske and Morse and the addition of standout freshman Giada Marrichi we hope to defend our county title for the fourth straight year.”
South Carroll
Coach: Joseph Murray, fourth season
Last season: Fifth at Carroll County championships, eighth at 1A state championships
Top returners: Juniors Maddie Benfer, Molly Senisi
Newcomer to watch: Freshman Tessa Larson
Coach’s outlook: “The team is a very small one for the girls but should represent well.”
Westminster
Coach: Ryan DuLaney, 11th season
Last season: Third at Carroll County championships, 10th at 3A state championships
Top returners: Senior Hannah Toth; juniors Elsie-Kate Aukerman, Jordyn Haller; sophomores Maddy Gassman, Sophie Long
Newcomer to watch: Senior Audrey Houle
Coach’s outlook: “The Owls return a strong group of runners looking to build on last year’s successes. Led by Hannah Toth, who had a breakout track season, the team looks to be even more competitive.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Larissa Plummer, first season
Last season: Sixth at Carroll County championships
Top returners: Seniors Ava Demyanovich, Irene Shijo; sophomores Cyndi Phelps, Evelyn Roelke
Newcomers to watch: N/A
Coach’s outlook: “Although we have a rather small team this year, we are looking to come together and push each other to do better every meet. We are a fairly young team as well as being small so we have a lot of learning to do together on and off the course. I’m expecting the team to be fairly competitive while demonstrating proper sportsmanship throughout the season.”
Boys
Century
Coach: Chris Mead, 12th season
Last season: Third at Carroll County championships, seventh at 2A state championships
Top returners: Seniors Peyton Dill, Sam Heintz; junior Adam Mower; sophomores Ryan Hartranft, Evan Kowalewski
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Thomas Sewell, Jarom Watts
Coach’s outlook: “The boys team is looking to capitalize on successes from the spring and a big summer of hard work to compete at the highest levels this season. With strong leadership and a tight pack up front, they’re excited to put their hard work to the test.”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Ben Brown, second season
Last season: Sixth at Carroll County championships
Top returners: Senior Noah Fisher; sophomores Ben Hasty, Cody Volz
Coach’s outlook: “We return most of our team from last year and are looking to continue our growth from a year ago. Our goal is always to peak at the end of the season at the county, region and state levels with performances better than last year.”
Liberty
Coach: Dan Jones, 33rd season
Last season: Carroll County champions, 2A state runner-up
Top returners: Seniors Logan Cyford, Brendan Luck, Tyler Edson; juniors Ben Smith, Noah Petroski, Lucas Walthour; sophomore Stan Mesceda
Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Greg Schellberg, Eveyn Konyar, Scott Feaga
Coach’s outlook “We have the majority of last year’s state runner-up team back, and with the addition of Greg Schellberg and continued development of dual-sporter Tyler Edson, we feel confident we can win our seventh straight county championship and will challenge to recapture the state title.”
Manchester Valley
Coach: Jim MacDonald, seventh season
Last season: Second at Carroll County championships
Top returners: Senior Carter Knox; juniors Christian Childs, Jace Calhoun, Quinlan Casey; sophomore Gavin Boer
Newcomers to watch: N/A
Coach’s outlook: “We will greatly miss Aiden Neal who is now running for the University of North Carolina. We have a nice group of hard-working guys and we hope to run seven competitive runners every meet.”
South Carroll
Coach: Joseph Murray, fourth season
Last season: Seventh at Carroll County championships, 10th at 1A state championships
Top returners: Seniors Gabe Oetken, Jackson Vedemia; juniors Phil Lazo, Jacob Gooding, sophomore Benson Sommerfeldt
Newcomers to watch: N/A
Coach’s outlook: “The team is a good mix of freshmen all the way to seniors and is a large team this year.”
Westminster
Coach: Ryan DuLaney, 18th season
Last season: Fifth at Carroll County championships
Top returners: Seniors Jayden Craig, Alex Davis, Peyton Ellis; juniors Michael Fronheiser, Lukas Michael; sophomore Wyatt Sharp
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Rylan Bowers; Freshman Brayden Ash
Coach’s outlook: “We lost our top runner in Wyatt Vanlandingham, but return a strong core of varsity-tested runners. Lots of miles were logged this summer to help prepare the team to improve off of last year’s performance.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Dan Replogle, 15th season
Last season: Fourth at Carroll County championships
Top returners: Senior Aidan Henry, Derek Yuenger; juniors Parker Foster, Eddie Loudenclos, Daniel Russell, Jackson Steinbrenner
Newcomer to watch: Freshman Kaydon Hovermale
Coach’s outlook: “We hope to improve our place in the county meet and qualify as a team for the state meet.”