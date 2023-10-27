Manchester Valley boys, Century girls win Carroll County cross country championships; Knights sweep individual honors

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The start of the Carroll county boys cross country championships, Thursday October 26, 2023 at Carroll Community College. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley’s Logan Amis was walking away from the crowd after finishing second at Thursday’s Carroll County cross country championships while some mystery still existed about the team champion.

A teammate enthusiastically ran over to Amis: “Hey Logan. We won!”

“We won?!” Amis questioned.

For the first time in program history, Manchester Valley boys won the county championship.

“We were the No. 2 seed coming into the meet,” Mavericks coach Jim MacDonald said. “The guys got together and realized they could win the meet if they all ran fantastically, which they did.”

Amis finished second in 17 minutes, 12.96 seconds, 28 seconds behind Century’s Ryan Hartranft. He pulled away down the stretch from Liberty’s Noah Petroski, who took third in 17:18.05 — a critical placing in the team race.

“It was really hot out and this isn’t the easiest course to run on,” Amis said. “I knew those guys were going to go out hard, so I took the race on my own. I think I paced it well. I got some guys in the woods and then I closed the gap to finish the race.”

Amis led a strong pack that included Gavin Boer (17:32.88) and Christian Childs (17:38.61) in sixth and seventh, respectively. Jace Calhoun (15th, 18:31.25) and Quinlan Casey (18th, 18:48.82) rounded out the Mavericks’ scorers.

Every place was critical as the Mavericks totaled 48 points, just ahead of Liberty’s 50. Century (67) Winters Mill (87) and Westminster (106) rounded out the top five.

“I’m so happy for our team. We’ve never won counties in school history, so this is a great day,” Amis said. “We knew the odds were against us, but we looked at the guys on Liberty, and we knew it was a possibility. So we all ran our hardest.”

While the Mavericks enjoyed the boys team title, the rest of the day was dominated by Century.

Hartranft led beginning to end but built separation from Petroski and Amis in the woods behind the Carroll Community College stadium. He finished in 16:44.96.

“I’m super proud of our team. We’ve been thinking about this race and it was a good course,” he said. “I’m glad we could all work together.

Hartranft shaved more than a minute off his time from the same race last year and moved up from eighth place to champion.

“Last year I was sick and I didn’t really feel good. This year I wanted to avenge myself from last year,” he said.

Hartranft is the second straight Century boy to win the county championship, following in the footsteps of Peyton Dill from last season.

“Our team has changed a bit over the past year, but we’ve been working hard to get back to the level we were,” Hartranft said. “I’m glad I could follow in the footsteps of Peyton. He helped me so much.”

Liberty’s Gregory Schellberg (fourth, 17:24.69) and Winters Mill’s Jackson Steinbrenner (17:31.63) rounded out the top five individuals.

About two minutes in to the girls race it stopped being a question of who was going to win the race and became a question of how much would Century freshman Taylor Colson win by.

“I think it was great. It was hot, but perfect weather, not too cold. The hill was tough, but other than that, it was a great course,” Colson said. “I definitely want to start out in the front and stay in the front of the pack. But I’m proud of how this course was laid out.

Colson blazed around the course to finish in 20:27.15, nearly a minute and a half ahead of her second-place teammate Emily Mitroka (21:55.06). Natalie Holcombe took third (22:05.14) to close out a Century sweep of the top three places.

“Century is an amazing team with amazing opportunities and an amazing community,” Colson said. “I love them. ... This is amazing. We’ve been working so hard at practice, couldn’t as for any more than this.”

Powered by the top three finishers, Century cruised to the team title, finishing with 22 points. Century closed out its scoring with Elizabeth Mitroka finishing sixth (23:08.57) and Charlotte Prunkl taking 10th (23:17.98).

“This is awesome,” Emily Mitroka said. “We’ve been putting in so much work, to see it actually happen, especially on a really hard course, on a hot day, after school, blah, its just awesome we can see such a positive transition from practice to here.”

Behind the Knights, Liberty (71), Manchester Valley (80), Westminster (91) and Winters Mill (95) rounded out the top five teams.

After the Century trio crossed, Winters Mill’s Cyndi Phelps finished fourth (22:31.72) and Liberty’s Maya Potter took fifth (22:58.68).