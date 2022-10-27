Westminster’s Hannah Toth, Century’s Peyton Dill win Carroll County cross country titles

Clips and comments from the winner of the boys and girls races at the 2022 Carroll County cross country championships. (Anthony Maluso)

A crowd gathered atop the Carroll Carroll Community College sports complex saw Century’s Peyton Dill enter the woods leading the county cross country championships with challengers on his tail.

The next time they saw Dill, he was all alone.

Dill cruised to first place in the boys race on a day of dominance in which the county’s best runners showcased the abilities that have them thinking of more gold medals.

Century's Peyton Dill won the Carroll County boys cross country championship Wednesday. (Anthony Maluso)

Dill won the boys race in 16 minutes, 33.4 seconds, 57.8 seconds faster than second-place Jackson Steinbrenner of Winters Mill. Meanwhile, Westminster’s Hannah Toth won the girls race in 19:33.7, nearly two minutes ahead of her teammate, Audrey Houle.

Each also led their respective programs to first place in the team standings.

“I was kind of hoping we would win because I felt we had a real good shot with our varsity girls,” Toth said. “I think we all did really well, too. I think we all came in where we wanted to.”

Houle finished second in 22:11.3 as the Owls placed four runners in the top eight. Jordyn Haller was sixth (22:16.7) and Grace Hartlove finished eighth (22:31.4).

“That’s really exciting for me and I think our team has come a long way this season,” Houle said. “Everyone has really grown a lot. I never would’ve imagined finishing this way but I couldn’t be more excited.”

Maddy Gassman rounded out Westminster’s scorers finishing 14th (23:37.4). The Owls finished with 31 points followed by Liberty (50), Century (78), South Carroll (107), Manchester Valley (130), Winters Mill (148) and Francis Scott Key (170).

Toth admitted after the race she is “not too big a fan of midweek races,” but overall was pleased with her time.

“For this course, I’m not too mad about it,” she said. “I think I got a little comfortable at the end there when I was bad myself, but I’m not mad about it.

Houle said she was encouraged by supporters as she powered through to become conference runner-up.

“It was definitely a tough race, everyone went out really fast. I just had to adjust my normal strategy,” she said. “I normally wouldn’t go out so fast, but just try to hold on and keep [Toth] in my sight. ... My teammates really pushed me. Hearing them on the course cheering, all the support from my coaches and family.”

Westminster's Hannah Toth, right, won the Carroll County cross country championship on Wednesday as teammate Audrey Houle, left, finished second. (Anthony Maluso)

Century’s boys edged out Liberty with 42 points to the Lions’ 51. Rounding out the pack was Manchester Valley (93), Francis Scott Key (109), Winters Mill (113), Westminster (118) and South Carroll (171).

Backing Dill was freshman Thomas Sewell in sixth (17:59.5).

“We had a couple guys that were sick and you can only do what you can do. But as a team we ran pretty well,” Dill said. “Thomas, he came in second for us; he’s a freshman. He came out here, I don’t know what he had for lunch but he was flying. Good for him.”

Ryan Hartranft finished eighth for the Knights (18:08.5), Jarom Watts was 11th (18:19.1) and Samuel Heintz placed 16th (18:25.5).

For Dill, the county championship fulfilled a longtime goal of his.

“Feels good to come out here, finally come here and get a win,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to this forever. It’s cool to come out here and do it after looking forward to it for so long.”

The race was tight for a while until Dill decided it was time to make his move.

“We all opened together. We opened faster than I would’ve liked,” he said. “We went into the woods, I just tried to push it for as long as I could on the flats. We were able to pull away.”

Steinbrenner was hoping to give Dill more of a challenge, but was happy with how he ran considering the many obstacles he’s had to overcome this year.

“The lead pack got out pretty hard, I was hoping it would be a little more conservative. I started to reel them in around the 2-mile,” he said. “Second, that was pretty much the goal. I was kind of hoping I could’ve closed it with Peyton a little more, but I’m pretty pleased with it.

“Times aren’t great this season. I got COVID early on and then I ran into a tree at Liberty. I ran a decent time at my last true race I ran, but this was definitely a confidence booster at least where I finished.”

Rounding out the boys’ top five was Manchester Valley’s Carter Knox (17:37.8) and Liberty’s Tyler Edson (17:43.8) and Noah Petroski (17:51.8). In the girls race, Manchester Valley’s Elizabeth Szybalski was third (21:30.7) followed by Liberty’s Cora Broske (21:44.9) and Rebecca Gauthier (22:07.9).