Westminster senior midfielder James Gogol named 2022 Carroll County Times boys soccer Player of the Year

James Gogol has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember.

“When can you sign up for rec soccer?” Gogol, now a senior at Westminster, said when asked how old he was when he started playing. “I started playing as young as I could.”

From a young age, Gogol knew he wanted to spend his time growing up on the soccer field. His tireless work ethic paid off with a stellar high school career.

Gogol closed out his time at Westminster with a phenomenal senior campaign, scoring 17 goals and assisting on seven others to lead the Owls to an 11-2-1 record. For his accomplishments, he has been named the 2022 Carroll County Times boys soccer Player of the Year.

Westminster senior midfielder James Gogol is the 2022 Carroll County Times boys soccer Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“I just feel that most of us boys have been playing together since we were 7,” Gogol said of his team. “Us having that connection with each other allowed us to work well together as a team. ... We really connected [and moved the ball] and it worked out. We played really well. I’m proud of us.”

Gogol calls himself a leader by example. He prides himself on his work ethic, hoping that, and his overall passion for the game, rubs off on his teammates. On the field, his versatility makes him a difficult player to stop.

“I consider myself a dual threat,” Gogol said. “I can dribble the ball if I need to, but I can also pass the ball really well. Defenders don’t really know how to defend me.”

The sport was always a big part of his family, and Gogol’s father, Mark, was a big influence on his son developing a love for the game.

“I grew up watching him play in indoor leagues,” Gogol said of his father. “I got to go watch him play, he was also a coach when I was younger. It helped me move forward and he was always there cheering me on. Really grew my love for the game.”

That love never dissipated.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing the game,” Gogel said. “There’s just something about playing with friends, or even with people you don’t know, and just being able to move the ball around and just play the game. The world’s most beautiful game.”

Westminster senior James Gogol had 17 goals and seven assists this season. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Growing up with a father involved in the sport benefitted his development. He said his father was always there to talk about the game, give pointers and to help work out.

“It really helped my game a lot because we could bounce ideas off each other of what the team could do better, what I could do better and what I need to work on,” Gogol said. “He had drills in mind and it just helped me develop.”

Gogol, though, will be the first to tell you that he couldn’t accomplish all he did without his teammates. Not only was Westminster senior class a highly skilled group, they shared a bond that was crucial to their success.

“We’re all good players in my opinion, but even good players who play with people they have no connection with don’t look very good,” Gogol said. “You could put a team together of all the best players in the world and they probably wouldn’t be good because they don’t like each other. Since we had that connection, we played really well.”

The season didn’t end the way Gogol and the Owls hoped. They lost their final regular-season game to Liberty to finish second in the county and were eliminated by Marriotts Ridge in the 3A East Region I semifinals.

Still, Gogol has no regrets.

“It was such a positive experience,” he said. “We went 11-2-1. I was super proud of the team. We played really well together and I just had a fun season while doing it. What more could you really ask for?”

Liberty boys soccer coach Dave Abarbanel, pictured in March 2021, is the Carroll County Times boys soccer Coach of the Year. (Brian Krista)

Coach of the Year

Dave Abarbanel, Liberty

Abarbanel’s Lions roared through Carroll County this season, going 6-0 en route to the county championship.

The biggest victory came late in the season against Westminster, which turned out to be a winner-take-all match for the county title. After a postponement because of field conditions, Liberty beat the Owls, 1-0.

They went 11-3 overall and were the top seed in Class 2A West Region I, but were upset by Century in the final.

Westminster's Jimmy Gogol, center, celebrates a goal against Hereford with Grayson Bradley, left, and Joshua Lindenstruth, right. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

All-County first team

Logan Haines, Manchester Valley, senior, forward

Haines split time before forward and center back this season but excelled up top, scoring 11 goals and handing out three assists.

Josh Lindenstruth, Westminster, senior, forward

Lindenstruth was part of a highly skilled attacking group for the Owls. He finished the year with six goals, including two game-winners, and three assists.

Winters Mill junior forward Reed Postlethwait, who had eight goals and four assists this season, is a first-team All-County selection. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, junior, forward

Postlethwait was the top scoring option for the Falcons and a challenge to stop one-on-one. He had eight goals and four assists this season.

Travis Smith, Gerstell, junior, forward

Smith was the No. 1 scoring option for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference champions and led Carroll County in the regular season with 16 goals.

Ashton Stewart, Westminster, senior, forward

Despite missing three games to injury, Stewart finished with 10 goals, including two game-winners, and three assists. He had a hat trick against Perry Hall.

Austin Wadlington, Liberty, senior, forward

Called his team’s “most dangerous player” by Abarbanel, Wadlington played on the wing and tallied six goals and three assists this season.

Liberty senior midfielder Sam Allen, left, who scored eight goals and had seven assists for the county champion Lions, is a first-team All-County selection. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Sam Allen, Liberty, senior, midfielder

A three-year starter for the Lions and a strong two-way player, Allen was a leader for the county champion Lions, finishing with eight goals and seven assists.

Xavier Bowman, Manchester Valley, senior, midfielder

A captain for the Mavericks, Bowman had a team-high 28 points on 10 goals and eight assists. Five of his goals came in county matches.

Kirkland Kilroy, Gerstell, senior, midfielder

Kilroy controlled each Falcons game from his midfield position and was a leader for the MIAA C Conference champions.

Century senior midfielder Cooper Santos, who had eight goals and four assists this season, is a first-team All-County selection. (Colin Murphy / Carroll County Times)

Cooper Santos, Century, senior, midfielder

Santos led the regional champion Knights with eight goals and four assists, playing a tough nonconference schedule that included five teams that reached the state semifinals.

Austen Veach, Liberty, sophomore, midfielder

Veach was a set-piece specialist for Liberty. He scored a team-high 13 goals and added three assists, despite missing three games with an injury.

Stephen Cox, South Carroll, senior, defender

A senior captain for the Cavaliers, Cox led the back line that kept South Carroll in just about every game, only surrendering three or more goals in four of 18 games.

Gerstell senior defender Braeden Dillon, center, who scored the only goal in the Falcons' MIAA C Conference championship game victory, is a first-team All-County selection. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Braedan Dillon, Gerstell, senior, defender

Dillon led a stout back line for the Falcons and also scored three goals, including the only tally in the MIAA C Conference championship game.

Ryan Hiebler, Liberty, senior, defender

Hiebler was the defensive leader of a unit that only gave up two goals in county regular-season play. His long throw-ins led to several goals as he finished with eight assists.

Logan Pugliese, South Carroll, senior, goalkeeper

Pugliese had an 85.3 save percentage, only allowing 21 goals in 18 games. He also had four shutouts.

All-County second team

Nabeel Ashley, Francis Scott Key, senior, forward

Justin Asiedu, Century, sophomore, forward

Jordan Devincent, Liberty, senior, forward

Riley Kilroy, Gerstell, junior, forward

Nick McGhin, Century, sophomore, forward

Maddox Shuman, Winters Mill, sophomore, forward

Landon Baker, Century, senior, midfielder

JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, senior, midfielder

James Weber, Gerstell, senior, midfielder

Evan Austin, Francis Scott Key, senior, defender

Camden Deming, Winters Mill, junior, defender

Quinn Favorite, Manchester Valley, junior, defender

Jack Heefner, Westminster, senior, defender

Aiden Luckenbaugh, Century, junior, defender

Garrett Rodoff, Liberty, senior, goalkeeper

Drew Sindicic, Gerstell, junior, goalkeeper