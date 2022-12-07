Carroll County 2022-23 high school boys basketball preview: Player of the Year Andrew Marcinko back for senior season at Century

Century's Andrew Marcinko goes for the block on Liberty's Tyler Downs during last season's Class 2A West Region semifinal. Marcinko and Downs return this season to attempt to lead their teams to a county championship. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Century was the best boys basketball team in Carroll County last season, going 11-1 in county play to win the league title. Then the Knights ran into Liberty in a Class 2A West Region I semifinal. The Lions avenged two regular-season losses to their rival, winning 68-61 before going on to beat Southern for the regional title.

Liberty was one of two Carroll County teams that won regional titles. Francis Scott Key won the 1A South Region I crown before losing in the state quarterfinals.

The Eagles have a new face leading the program in Tyler Forster, a seven-year assistant and former Eagles player who takes over for Ryan Kimble after he stepped down to become school athletic director. He’ll have a young and inexperienced roster to work with, as most of the scoring from last year’s team graduated.

Century and Liberty each have holes in the lineup to fill, but strong pieces to build around. Century brings back Carroll County Times Player of the Year Andrew Marcinko, who averaged 20.4 points per game last season. Marcinko picked up where he left off in Tuesday’s season opener against Tuscarora, scoring 36 points and setting a school record with nine 3-pointers.

Liberty must replace first-team All-CCT selection Shane Stewart but will turn to second-team All-CCT pick Tyler Downs to take over as the go-to option. Downs averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game last year.

Gerstell Academy also has a returning first-team All-CCT performer back in junior Caleb Franze. He scored 20 points per game last season and has averaged 23.5 this year to lead the Falcons to a 3-1 record.

Century's Andrew Marcinko returns for his senior season after being named Carroll County Times boys basketball Player of the Year last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here’s a team-by-team look at the county:

Century

Coach: George Wunder, 21st season

Last season: 19-4 record, Carroll County champion, Class 2A West Region I semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Andrew Marcinko (G) and Jake Winkles (G); junior Ben Chenoweth (F)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Peyton Conrad (G) and Jackson Smith (G)

Coach’s outlook: “Although we lost key contributors from last season, we are excited to get back on the court with eight new players to our varsity team. We will be led by our seniors but will rely on everyone. Our goal is to be competitive in every game we play.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Tyler Forster, first season

Last season: 17-8, Class 1A South Region I champion, state quarterfinalist

Top returning player: Junior Jordan Fulmore (G)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Ben Stevens (G/F); sophomores Tyler Hanson (G/F) and Aiden LeFaivre (G/F)

Coach’s outlook: “After losing the majority of our roster from last year, we will look to gain experience throughout the year. We know there will be ups and downs. However, we will look to build on that and hope to finish the year on a strong note going into playoffs. We know the county games will be tough. There are a lot of talented teams in this area and are well-coached. We have to have a certain mentality going into these games because of that. We will look to compete and play FSK basketball.”

Gerstell Academy's Caleb Franze was a first-team All-Carroll County Times selection last season. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Gerstell Academy

Coach: Jeff Cheevers, second season

Last season: 5-20, lost in first round of MIAA B Conference playoffs

Top returning players: Seniors Tony Hicks (G) and Jayden Williams (G); junior Caleb Franze (F)

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We will be much improved this year. Last year, we were young and inexperienced and lost a lot of close games due to youth and depth. We return much of our scoring from last season and should have one of the best backcourts in the area. I anticipate that our team defense will be much improved this season, now that our players have a much better understanding of our philosophy and scheme. The kids have worked very hard since last season, displayed a great unselfish attitude and have been extremely coachable. When you have that combination, good things generally happen.”

Liberty's Michael Tombs, right, shoots a jump shot during a game last season against Century. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Brian Tombs, 11th season

Last season: 16-10, Class 2A West Region I champion, state quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Tyler Downs (G) and Michael Tombs (G)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Alex Thompson (F)

Coach’s outlook: “We return seven players from last year’s team that received quality minutes. We have a good balance of guys that can put the ball in the basket. Our team should be competitive with a good upside if we can jell quickly and use our depth. Could be a team that nine to 10 guys see the floor on a regular basis. We should be towards the top of our county. Century is always the team to beat, but I feel like we should be right there with them. A lot of turnover in the county this year and time will tell which team’s newcomers make the difference. Could be a competitive county night in and night out.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Chris Wunder, fourth season

Last season: 5-19, Class 3A East Region I semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Xavier Bowman (G) and Markel Brown (F); juniors Will Cuneo (G), Brendan Luddy (G) and Carter Strohman (G)

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We are excited about the upcoming season. Our players have worked hard in the offseason to expand their game. We have been working hard in practice on our team defense and offense so we can compete in every game this year.”

South Carroll's Owen Scott attempts a free throw during a game at Liberty on Jan. 11. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll

Coach: Jim Carnes, 32nd season

Last season: 10-13, Class 2A West Region I quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Caleb Blum, Nate Boore, Drake Hebron, Abe Puckett and Owen Scott

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We are very inexperienced but hard working and athletic. We hope to be competitive in Carroll County.”

Westminster

Coach: Stephen Byrnes, ninth season

Last season: 6-14, Class 3A East Region I quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Chance Byrnes (PG), Paddy Haynes (G) and Ashton Stewart (G); junior Kyle Hoot (F)

Newcomers to watch: Jah’sir Donald (F) and Micah Ozgar (G)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team this year but they play hard and compete. We look to build throughout the season and see where it takes us. This will be another year where the county has a lot of parity, should be an exciting season for Carroll County boys basketball.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Dave Wynne, third season

Last season: 13-10, Class 2A West Region I semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Logan Barrett (G), Dallas Johnson (G), Kandi Mkpasi (F) and Brandon Taylor (G); junior Owen Case (G)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Camden Deming (G), Silas Durham (G), Eddy Gay (F), Tommy Hinkhaus (F), Drew Jenkins (G), Kamdyn Koch (F) and Sam Wivell (G)

Coach’s outlook: “Winters Mill graduated a strong group of five seniors and looks forward to the development of the returning players, and mixed in with some key additions, looks to build off a 13- win season by developing consistency day in and day out. The county goes through Century again. Top to bottom, there are no easy games and Winters Mill looks forward to competing every night.”