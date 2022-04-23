After lifting team to county title, Century junior Andrew Marcinko is 2021-22 Carroll County Times boys basketball Player of Year

Ask Century junior Andrew Marcinko about this past season or his upcoming senior year, you won’t hear the words, “Me,” or “I.”

Marcinko’s word of choice is, “We.”

“That’s what we try to focus on here at Century, ‘We before I,’” Marcinko said. “If you try to just focus on your individual goals, you’re going to get nowhere. Whereas if you’re a team, you’re going to push forward.”

That’s evident in his play.

Century junior Andrew Marcinko, the 2021-22 Carroll County Times boys basketball Player of the Year, averaged 20.4 points per game, grabbed 49 rebounds, dished out 50 assists and shot 45% from 3-point range. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Not only is Marcinko a proficient scorer, but he can also distribute the ball as well as anyone. Coach George Wunder said Marcinko “made a lot of the guys around him better,” as he handed out 50 assists.

His balanced play — he averaged 20.4 points per game, grabbed 49 rebounds and was lights-out from beyond the arc, making a school record 84 of his 185 3-pointers (45%) — was a key factor in Century winning the Carroll County championship. For his efforts, Century’s Andrew Marcinko has been named the 2021-22 Carroll County Times boys basketball Player of the Year.

“It was a really great year,” Marcinko said. “We were able to see everybody strive and get to their goals. Sadly, we came up short but we’re going to be back next year stronger and better than ever.”

Said Wunder: “Andrew came in as a junior this year and really helped being a floor leader on the court for us. Not only did he do most of the primary ball-handling for us, he was our leading scorer. He was an efficient scorer on the court, but made guys around him better, getting them open looks.”

Wunder believes Marincko was set for a breakout season a year ago when he was a sophomore, but a broken finger derailed his campaign.

Century junior Andrew Marcinko, the 2021-22 Carroll County Times boys basketball Player of the Year, was integral to the Knights' county championship season, averaging 20.4 points per game while making a school-record 84 3-pointers. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

His recovery went off without a hitch, and he was back playing AAU a few months later. The toughest part for Marcinko was missing a year of development.

“I didn’t really get to prove to everyone what I was able to do,” Marcinko said. “I wasn’t able to gauge myself to how could I could be. This year showed me what I can do and what I need to work on and improve for next year.”

Wunder said Marcinko’s constant improvement has been a staple throughout the years.

“He’s worked so hard on his game to improve all areas of his game over the past couple years,” Wunder said. “He just looked real confident and comfortable out there this year. That just grew and grew as the season went on for us.”

Marcinko said he began playing basketball in second grade with his older brother’s rec league teams. It was an instant love affair with the game and nothing has changed in that regard.

“I’m able to get away from everything,” Marcinko said of why he loves basketball. “I’m able to clear my mind and just go out there and play and put my hard work in.”

Wunder has watched Marcinko play for years through camps and youth leagues and noted Marcinko always played above his age group. Still, the coach admitted that he didn’t see Marcinko being in this spot as the county player of the year, “but I did expect him to grow into the player that he’s becoming.”

Marcinko said he’s undecided on playing in college but is looking forward to a special senior season. While Century graduates a talented senior class that was key to winning this year’s county championship, Marcinko believes he and his classmates can step up as team leaders, and underclassmen can fill the void on the court.

“Me and all the other guys are going to be able to take it,” he said of team leadership. “We got a lot of good sophomores stepping up into the roles of the seniors we lost.”

Gerstell's Caleb Franze was an All-MIAA selection, averaging 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

All-County first team

Caleb Franze, Gerstell, sophomore, guard: Franze was an All-MIAA selection, averaging 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game. His season high was 39 points against Archbishop Curley. He was quick to the hoop and proficient behind the arc, shooting 38% on 3-pointers this season.

John Pavlick, Century, senior, forward: Pavlick was a dominant force in the paint for the county champion Knights. He averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds a game, and was a factor on the defensive end keeping opponents away from the hoop. He shot 57% from the field.

Francis Scott Key senior Ryan Rill was the centerpiece of an Eagles team that won 17 games and claimed a Class 1A region title, the program’s first in 45 years. (Dylan Slagle)

Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key, senior, forward: Rill was the centerpiece of an Eagles team that won 17 games and claimed the Class 1A South Region I title, the program’s first in 45 years. He led the county in scoring with 22.3 points per game and was third in rebounding with 8.3. He also averaged 3.2 assists.

In three regional tournament games, Shane Stewart averaged 19.7 points to lift the fourth-seeded Lions to the Class 2A West Region I championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Shane Stewart, Liberty, senior, guard: In three regional tournament games, Stewart averaged 19.7 points to lift the fourth-seeded Lions to the Class 2A West Region I championship. For the season, Stewart averaged 19 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 3.5 assists per game. He also shot 34% on 3-pointers.

All-county second team

Tyler Downs, Liberty junior guard: Downs averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists a game for the regional champion Lions.

Tony Hicks, Gerstell junior guard: Hicks averaged13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game and was a 40% 3-point shooter.

Logan Milstreed, Francis Scott Key senior guard: Milstreed averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Karson Pavlik, South Carroll senior guard: Pavlik was a leader for the Cavaliers, averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Tyler Sabad, Winters Mill senior guard: Sabad led the Falcons with 10.9 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

All-County third team

Markel Brown, Manchester Valley, junior, forward: Brown led the Mavericks with 9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Chase Fowble, South Carroll, senior, guard: Fowble averaged 9.7 points while dishing out 4.5 assists per game.

Jaeden Heiser, Francis Scott Key, senior, guard: Heiser averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Dallas Johnson, Winters Mill, junior, guard: Johnson averaged 10.5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Elias Rimel, Liberty, senior, guard: Rimel averaged 8.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Honorable mention

Century: Brent Wehland; Francis Scott Key: Liam McGrath; Manchester Valley: Xavier Grogg; South Carroll: Tucker Eckert, Owen Scott; Winters Mill: Ben Weller, Jacob Hinkhaus.