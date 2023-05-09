FSK, Manchester Valley softball, Liberty baseball earn top seeds for regional playoffs

Francis Scott Key's Jasmine Kline is greeted a home by teammates after hitting a solo home run during a game at Liberty on March 29. The Eagles earned a No. 1 in the upcoming regional playoffs. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key softball has parlayed its 17-2 overall record and unblemished mark in Carroll County play into the No. 1 seed in Class 1A North Region I as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its baseball and softball regional brackets Tuesday.

FSK is one of three area programs to earn No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, along with Manchester Valley softball and Liberty baseball

The Eagles earn a first round bye and will host a regional semifinal on Monday. They will play the winner of No. 4 South Carroll and No. 5 Pikesville.

The other half of the bracket includes Liberty as the third seed. The Lions will play at second-seeded Western Tech in the regional semifinals on Monday. The regional final is scheduled for May 17 at the highest remaining seed.

Century, a 2A state semifinalist last year, is the second seed in 2A West Region I. The Knights open their postseason hosting third seed Southern-AA in a regional semifinal Monday. Winters Mill is the fourth seed and plays at Northeast-AA in the semifinals.

Manchester Valley is the top seed in 3A East Region I. The Mavericks await the winner of No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Mt. Hebron in Monday’s semifinal. Westminster is the three seed in the bracket and hosts No. 6 Centennial in a regional quarterfinal Thursday. If the Owls win, they would next face No. 2 Marriotts Ridge in Monday’s regional semifinal.

From left, Liberty's Jonathan Hebert, Aaron Baid and Rylan Palie celebrate as they leave the field after Liberty shuts out host Westminster. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

In baseball, South Carroll is seeded second in 1A North Region I and hosts Western Tech in a regional semifinal Saturday. Francis Scott Key is seeded fourth and opens with a home game against No. 5 Loch Raven in the quarterfinals. A win would send the Eagles to Pikesville to play the top-seeded Panthers on Saturday.

Carroll County champion Liberty is the top seed in 2A West Region 1. The Lions host No. 4 Southern-AA in a regional semifinal on Saturday. The other semifinal features No. 2 Century hosting No. 3 Winters Mill.

In 3A East Region I, Manchester Valley is the three seed and hosts No. 6 Mt. Hebron in a regional quarterfinal Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional semifinal against No. 2 Marriotts Ridge. In the other half of the bracket, Westminster is seeded fifth and plays at Howard in the quarterfinals Thursday. Awaiting the winner is top-seeded Centennial, who will host a regional semifinal Saturday.

Softball regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Manchester Valley, 2. Marriotts Ridge, 3. Westminster, 4. Howard, 5. Mt. Hebron, 6. Centennial

2A West Region I: 1. Northeast-AA, 2. Century, 3. Southern-AA, 4. Winters Mill

1A North Region I: 1. Francis Scott Key, 2. Western Tech, 3. Liberty, 4. South Carroll, 5. Pikesville

Baseball regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Centennial, 2. Marriotts Ridge, 3. Manchester Valley, 4. Howard, 5. Westminster, 6. Mt. Hebron

2A West Region I: 1. Liberty, 2. Century, 3. Winters Mill, 4. Southern-AA

1A North Region I: 1. Pikesville, 2. South Carroll, 3. Western Tech, 4. Francis Scott Key, 5. Loch Raven