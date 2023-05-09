NOTICE

Carroll County High School Sports

FSK, Manchester Valley softball, Liberty baseball earn top seeds for regional playoffs

Francis Scott Key's Jasmine Kline is greeted a home by teammates after hitting a solo home run during a game at Liberty on March 29. The Eagles earned a No. 1 in the upcoming regional playoffs.

Francis Scott Key's Jasmine Kline is greeted a home by teammates after hitting a solo home run during a game at Liberty on March 29. The Eagles earned a No. 1 in the upcoming regional playoffs. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key softball has parlayed its 17-2 overall record and unblemished mark in Carroll County play into the No. 1 seed in Class 1A North Region I as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its baseball and softball regional brackets Tuesday.

FSK is one of three area programs to earn No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, along with Manchester Valley softball and Liberty baseball

The Eagles earn a first round bye and will host a regional semifinal on Monday. They will play the winner of No. 4 South Carroll and No. 5 Pikesville.

The other half of the bracket includes Liberty as the third seed. The Lions will play at second-seeded Western Tech in the regional semifinals on Monday. The regional final is scheduled for May 17 at the highest remaining seed.

Century, a 2A state semifinalist last year, is the second seed in 2A West Region I. The Knights open their postseason hosting third seed Southern-AA in a regional semifinal Monday. Winters Mill is the fourth seed and plays at Northeast-AA in the semifinals.

Manchester Valley is the top seed in 3A East Region I. The Mavericks await the winner of No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Mt. Hebron in Monday’s semifinal. Westminster is the three seed in the bracket and hosts No. 6 Centennial in a regional quarterfinal Thursday. If the Owls win, they would next face No. 2 Marriotts Ridge in Monday’s regional semifinal.

From left, Liberty's Jonathan Hebert, Aaron Baid and Rylan Palie celebrate as they leave the field after Liberty shuts out host Westminster.

From left, Liberty's Jonathan Hebert, Aaron Baid and Rylan Palie celebrate as they leave the field after Liberty shuts out host Westminster. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

In baseball, South Carroll is seeded second in 1A North Region I and hosts Western Tech in a regional semifinal Saturday. Francis Scott Key is seeded fourth and opens with a home game against No. 5 Loch Raven in the quarterfinals. A win would send the Eagles to Pikesville to play the top-seeded Panthers on Saturday.

Carroll County champion Liberty is the top seed in 2A West Region 1. The Lions host No. 4 Southern-AA in a regional semifinal on Saturday. The other semifinal features No. 2 Century hosting No. 3 Winters Mill.

In 3A East Region I, Manchester Valley is the three seed and hosts No. 6 Mt. Hebron in a regional quarterfinal Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional semifinal against No. 2 Marriotts Ridge. In the other half of the bracket, Westminster is seeded fifth and plays at Howard in the quarterfinals Thursday. Awaiting the winner is top-seeded Centennial, who will host a regional semifinal Saturday.

Softball regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Manchester Valley, 2. Marriotts Ridge, 3. Westminster, 4. Howard, 5. Mt. Hebron, 6. Centennial

2A West Region I: 1. Northeast-AA, 2. Century, 3. Southern-AA, 4. Winters Mill

1A North Region I: 1. Francis Scott Key, 2. Western Tech, 3. Liberty, 4. South Carroll, 5. Pikesville

Baseball regional seeds

3A East Region I: 1. Centennial, 2. Marriotts Ridge, 3. Manchester Valley, 4. Howard, 5. Westminster, 6. Mt. Hebron

2A West Region I: 1. Liberty, 2. Century, 3. Winters Mill, 4. Southern-AA

1A North Region I: 1. Pikesville, 2. South Carroll, 3. Western Tech, 4. Francis Scott Key, 5. Loch Raven

