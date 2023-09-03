Carroll County 2023 high school boys soccer preview: County race is up for grabs with many teams restocking rosters

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County boys soccer was full of balance in 2022 and this season should be more of the same.

Liberty won last year’s county title thanks to a 1-0 win over Westminster in a winners-take-all-game for the championship.

However, the Lions were upset by neighboring rival Century in a regional final.

Heavy graduation losses hit most county teams, with 12 of the 15 All-Carroll County Times first team picks were seniors. Liberty has one of the top returners in junior Austen Veach. He scored a team-high 13 goals and added three assists, despite missing three games with an injury.

Also back is Winters Mill’s Reed Postlethwait after scoring eight goals with four assists last season.

One team that does have a strong returning group is Gerstell. The Falcons won last season’s MIAA C Conference championship and earned promotion to the B Conference this year.

The Falcons return Travis Smith, who scored 16 goals last season and goalie Andrew Sindicic who anchored the team’s title run.

There is also a lot of turnover in the coaching ranks this season with four of the eight teams having new coaches. Century, Francis Scott Key, Gerstell and Liberty will all have new bosses this season.

Here is a look at each county team:

Century

Coach: Stephen Hurst, first season

Last season: 10-9, state quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Senior Aiden Luckenbaugh; juniors Justin Asiedu, Jackson Barioto and Nick McGhin.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “Our team needs solid team chemistry to be successful.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Andy Hicks, first season

Last season: 2-9-1

Top returning players: Seniors Parker Stevens, Ethan Hurst and Ray Whittington; and junior Evan Myers.

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Parker Flythe, Charlie Study and Cooper Saham.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a fairly young team with a tremendous amount of talent and the desire to be successful is definitely there. This year we are looking at making a statement within the county and league.”

Gerstell goal keeper Andrew Sindicic makes a diving save during last season's MIAA C Conference championship game. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

Gerstell Academy

Coach: AJ Berry, first season

Last season: 16-0-1, MIAA C Conference champion

Top returning players: Seniors Travis Smith, Andrew Sindicic and Ryan Morrison.

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Amari Bowman

Coach’s outlook: “We have a great group of young men that are coming off winning the MIAA C Conference Championship last year and are looking to challenge ourselves in the B Conference this fall.”

Liberty midfielder Austen Veach returns after scoring a team-high 13 goals with three assists last season. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Donnie Kwedar, first season

Last season: 12-2, regional finalist

Top returning players: Grant Bernstein, Lucas Britos, Gredy Chavez, Connor Clapper, Brady Fitzpatrick, Nate Frey, Jake Heidtman, Austen Veach and Grant White.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: Veach is one of the county’s top goal scorers and will be one to watch in the race for Player of the Year. But the supporting cast around him has many new faces as the Lions look for a repeat conference championship.

Manchester Valley

Coach: John Woodley, fourth season

Last season: 8-6-1, regional quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Quinn Favorite, Grant Miller and Dayton Siegler.

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Alex Martinez and Brady Bonney; sophomore Ben Phillips.

Coach;s outlook: “The 2023 Mavericks have another ultra-tough out-of-county schedule with Middletown, Oakdale, C. Milton Wright, North Harford and 2022 3A state champion Tuscarora. Regardless of the schedule, the Mavericks will be very competitive in every game they play.”

South Carroll

Coach: Ed Wharton, fifth season

Last season: 7-9, state quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Cohen Blevins and Ben Solomon; junior Cannon Hunter.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “The players are showing great enthusiasm and team chemistry. Carroll County is always a competitive soccer region with multiple teams that can make a run at states. It should be a challenging season again this year.”

Westminster's Gunnar Christensen, right, fights for the ball during a game against Hereford last season. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Westminster

Coach: Jim Reigel, third season

Last season: 11-3-1, regional semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Owen Street and Gunnar Christensen.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Anthony McPeak.

Coach’s outlook: “With the graduation of a strong senior class from last year as well as the departure of three underclass starters, we are going to enter the 2023 season with voids to fill. A cohesive rising junior class joining last year’s returning players, I anticipate a united team atmosphere striving to play a team game.”

Winters Mill forward Reed Postlethwait is one of three 2022 first-team All-County boys soccer selections returning in 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill

Coach: Ryan Lenz, seventh season

Last season: 4-8-1, regional semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Reed Postlethwait and Camden Denning; junior Maddox Shuman.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We found ourselves on the wrong side of a number of close heartbreaks last year, and are definitely using that as motivation for this upcoming season. Most of our seniors have been up on varsity since freshman or sophomore year, so we will lean heavily upon them for their experience and leadership throughout both the good times and the bad.”