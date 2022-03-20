Carroll County 2022 high school softball preview: Challengers lining up to take on South Carroll

A year ago, there was quite a log jam in the middle of the Carroll County softball standings, with many teams hovering around the .500 mark.

Then there was South Carroll.

The Cavaliers finished the abbreviated 2021 season 8-1 in the county and continued their strong play into the state playoffs, where they reached the Class 2A state semifinals.

They lose 2021 Carroll County Times Player of the Year Olivia Reardon but return a strong core headlined by junior pitcher Maddie Karns, who struck out 72 in 87 innings a year ago and recorded a .375 batting average.

There will be plenty of challengers aiming to break away from the pack and compete for a county title.

South Carroll pitcher Maddie Karns doubles in the second inning of the Cavaliers' 15-6 win over Sparrows Point on June 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)

Century and Westminster tied for second last season. The Knights return their own star in the circle in Hannah Zabik, who was 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA last year. Westminster has some holes to fill from last year’s strong senior class, but still has some pop in its lineup.

Francis Scott Key, Liberty and Manchester Valley are looking to move into the upper echelon of the county, with the Mavericks hoping to build off last year’s Class 3A East Region I championship.

Winters Mill was winless in 2021, but coach Felicia Knill returns for her sixth season leading the team after taking off last year for family matters.

Here is a look at the county teams.

Editor’s note: Not all teams returned requests for information.

Century

Coach: Kim Perdue, first season

Last season: 7-4, Class 2A West Region I semifinalists

Top returning players: Seniors Hannah Zabik (P, 5-1, 1.77 ERA), Daylah Huff (2B, .471 batting average) and Riley Schulze (LF, .398 batting average)

Newcomer to watch: Senior Megan Hollander

Coach’s outlook: “Very excited for this senior-led squad. Experience will play heavy with our season and we are anxious to get started. South Carroll is always an in-county rival and we are looking forward to playing them again. Happy to be back to a regular season and playoff picture.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Brad Gist, first season of second stint, seventh overall

Last season: 6-6, Class 2A West Region I semifinalists

Top returning players: Seniors Caitlyn Miller (2B) and Nicole Thomas (1B); junior Bri Dehoff (OF); and sophomores Joelle Staub (3B), Emma Taff (C) and Emma Tawney (SS)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Kendall Jackman (OF), Morgan Kenney (OF) and Jasmine Kline (P/UTL)

Coach’s outlook: “We’ll be young, scrappy, full of heart and desire. We’re going to win as many as we can.”

Manchester Valley shortstop Kasey Thomas gets in position to field a ground ball during a game against Westminster on May 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley

Coach: Michael Hernandez, 13th season

Last season: 6-7, Class 3A state quarterfinalists

Top returning players: Senior Jules Lynott (IF); juniors April Bitzel (IF), Caitlin Boden (IF) and Makenna Deane (P); sophomores Alex Carroll (C), Maddie Loudermilk (UTL); Brooke Sims (OF/P) and Kasey Thomas (OF)

Newcomers to watch: Ashlee Hipsley and Claire Smith

Coaches outlook: “MVHS will be fielding a young but dynamic team this upcoming season. Looking forward to an exciting year competing in the county.”

South Carroll

Coach: Kayla Holston, third season

2021 record: 11-2, Carroll County champions, Class 2A state semifinalists

Top returning players: Seniors Abby Hoare (1B, .300 batting average) and Hailey Wolfrey (SS, .432 avg.); juniors Maddie Karns (P, 72 strikeouts, .375 batting average) and Sam Rice (C, .333 batting average)

Newcomer to watch: Junior Sydney O’Clery (CF)

Coach’s outlook: “I anticipate that we will be as successful this season as we were last season. The talent that we lost in our graduating senior class last year we have gained with new upperclassmen this year. These girls never stop working and look forward to coming to practice every day to continue working on their skills and improving on what they need to work on. On the field, in the weight room or at home, they’re always trying to be the best softball players they can be. Looking forward to another great season.”

Westminster's Taylor Coyle sprints home to score a run during a game against Manchester Valley last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster

Coach: April Sexton, fourth season

Last season: 6-5, Class 3A East Region I finalists

Top returning players: Senior Taylor Coyle (SS, .300 batting average, 4 RBIs); junior Kaitlyn Barber (C/OF, .273 batting average, 7 RBIs); sophomore Kayla Garland (3B, .458 batting average, 1 HR, 9 RBIs)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Gina Sullivan (IF/OF); freshmen Brianna Jeeter (OF/C) and Bree Witter (P)

Coach’s outlook: “With seven players graduating last year, this will be the youngest team we have had for a while. It will be great to have a full season with the girls this year after the shortened 2021 campaign and lost 2020 season due to COVID. I am excited about our newcomers and think that if we put it all together, we can be competitive with anyone.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Felicia Knill, sixth season

Last season: 0-11, Class 2A West Region I quarterfinalists

Top returning player: Junior Waverly Moffett (3B)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Alondra Sidock (P)

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to compete this season. We have a great group of girls that are working hard.”