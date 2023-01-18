Manchester Valley goalie Charlotte Schurman named 2022 Carroll County Times field hockey Player of the Year

Manchester Valley goalie Charlotte Schurman is the 2022 Carroll County Times field hockey Player of the Year after leading the Mavericks to the Class 2A state championship game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

When Manchester Valley field hockey coach Denean Koontz was looking for a JV goalie, she noticed Charlotte Schurman, an inexperienced sophomore she thought could thrive in the role.

This fall, two years of experience later, Schurman led the Mavericks to the Class 2A state championship game.

“I think it was a pretty good season. I never expected to make it as far as we did, it never happened to us before, to our school,” Schurman said. “It was a group effort. My team and I, we all worked really hard for it and we worked hard every game. There wasn’t a single game where you can say we didn’t try our best. I’m just really proud of that. I think that’s really the goal, to walk away knowing you did your best, and I think I can say that about myself.”

Schurman, a senior starting on varsity for the first time, allowed just seven goals in the regular season and 10 total. She played her best when it mattered the most. In the 2A West Region I final against Century, she saved all four shots she faced in the overtime one-on-one situation. In the state semifinal against Kent Island, she stopped three of four penalty strokes and four of five one-on-one shots.

For her efforts, Schurman has been named the 2022 Carroll County Times field hockey Player of the Year.

“Throughout the regular season, she started getting comfortable, she started getting confidence, she started getting some experience and by playoff time she got on a roll,” Koontz said. “It was hard regular season because we had a strong defense and we limited a lot of teams’ shots, so she wasn’t getting quantity of saves, she was getting quality of saves. But once we hit [the] postseason, that’s when the shots started coming and I saw in the first game she really started to shine.”

Schurman didn’t start playing field hockey until her freshman year. Even then, it took her a while to find her niche.

“My friend actually told me she going to play, and I was going to try out for soccer but I was like, ‘I’m going to play field hockey, too,’” she said. “I came in here, started playing offense my freshman year, not good at it, then my sophomore year my JV team needed a goalie, so I said, ‘I’ll do it,’ because I was a goalie in soccer.

“And then here we are.”

Koontz said when looking for a goalie, she saw Schurman had the necessary skills — notably athleticism and work ethic.

“She’s coachable, she’s got all the intangibles you look for in a player,” Koontz said. “One of the most important attributes you look for in a goal is an athlete. We said we need to find an athlete and put them in the goal. That’s what we did. She had absolutely no training, no experience, but she was a worker. She was athletic and she was willing to learn.”

Schurman quickly grew a connection with her teammates and the sport itself.

“This is the best sport I’ve ever played, and I’ve played a lot of sports,” she said. “Just the people that play are amazing people, and this game has taught me more about life than I could’ve ever imagined. I just love playing.”

Coming into her first season as a varsity starter, Schurman used her JV experience as a “starting point” for acclimating herself to the role. From there, it was just a matter of facing and overcoming obstacles.

“I just had to tell myself to keep trying and don’t give up, ‘cause you always face some sort of challenge but it’s how you overcome that challenge and how you deal with it again,” she said. “Whenever I faced a challenge, I changed how I dealt with it if it wasn’t good. I got used to the challenges, so I knew how to handle them when they came at me.”

Westminster field hockey coach Laurie Naill, talking to her team during a game against Bel Air on Sept. 14, is the 2022 Carroll County Times field hockey Coach of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Coach of the Year

Laurie Naill, Westminster

Naill’s Owls finished the season 14-3 overall and 5-1 in county play to win the league. They shared the best record with Manchester Valley but beat the Mavericks, 3-2, in overtime.

Westminster won its first two playoff games by a combined score of 9-0 before bowing out in the Class 3A state semifinals to eventual champion Crofton, 6-3. Westminster was one of only two teams — along with Class 4A state champion Broadneck — to score more than one goal in a game against the Cardinals.

Naill built a dangerous offense around a pair of star forwards with talented supporting pieces who stepped up when needed.

Westminster’s Caroline Beakes, right, scored 13 goals and was the leading scorer for the county-champion Owls. (John Gillis/for Carroll County Times)

All-County first team

Caroline Beakes, Westminster, senior, forward

Beakes finished second in the county in regular season goals and was the leading scorer on the county champion Owls, totaling 13 goals to go with seven assists.

Katelyn Boyer, Francis Scott Key, senior, forward-midfield

A four-year varsity starter, Boyer was a leader for the Eagles, who advanced to the 1A state semifinals. She finished with 13 goals, 15 assists and four defensive saves.

Francis Scott Key's Katelyn Boyer, scoring a goal against Catoctin in the playoffs, is a first-team All-County selection. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Lucy Davidson, Liberty, senior, forward

The Lions captain was their leading scorer with 12 goals and six assists; five of her goals came in county play. The three-year varsity starter was hard to stop coming down the field.

Amanda Herrold, Manchester Valley, freshman, forward

Herrold showed great speed playing on the left wing and used it often to bring the ball up the field. She led the Mavericks with 12 goals.

Jess Kent, Westminster, senior, forward

Kent was responsible for bringing the ball upfield for the Owls and setting up the offense. She finished with 11 goals and seven assists.

Francis Scott Key's Bella Mazan, right, is congratulated by teammate Drew Watkins after scoring a goal against South Carroll in a Class 1A semifinal in November. Both Watkins and Mazan are first-team All-County selections. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Bella Mazan, Francis Scott Key, freshman, forward

Mazan started all 15 games as a freshman and led the county in goals with 16, four of which were game-winners. She also had 11 assists.

Carmen Rutters, Westminster, senior, forward

When Rutters scored, the Owls won. She finished with 11 goals, scoring in all five of Westminster’s in-county wins, including two against Manchester Valley.

South Carroll's Alayna Enoff, right, had 12 goals and eight assists as a freshman for the Class 1A state runner-up Cavaliers. (John Gillis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, freshman, midfielder

Enoff led the midfield for the Cavaliers, moving the ball up the field. She finished with 12 goals and eight assists, and was strong defensively, too.

Jenna Evans, Liberty, senior, midfielder

Evans was a strong two-way player — a great defender on the back half of the field and a dangerous attacker who finished with six goals and three assists.

Ella Morris, Century, senior, midfielder

Morris controlled the pace of the game for the Knights and was strong on the defensive end clearing the ball and finding attacking teammates. She also scored four goals and had two assists.

Miranda Moshang, Westminster, senior, midfielder

Moshang played center midfield for the Owls, distributing the ball to the forwards as well as playing back on defense. She finished with six goals and six assists.

Ashley Mountcastle, a captain for the Class 2A state runner-up Mavericks, scored nine goals this season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Ashley Mountcastle, Manchester Valley, senior, midfielder

The captain of the Class 2A state runner-up Mavericks never left the field this season. She was a playmaker on offense, finishing with nine goals and four assists, and was a valuable defensive asset.

Annie Pruitt, Winters Mill, senior, midfielder

Pruitt controlled the midfield for the Falcons and was effective both offensively and defensively. She finished with three goals and three assists.

Sophie Baer, Manchester Valley, sophomore, defender

Baer was the anchor of a unit that allowed only seven regular-season goals. She was a corner defender and also came up on offensive corners.

Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key, junior, defender

Watkins’ defense was key during the team’s playoff run. She played on all corner units and had five defensive saves, and also scored eight goals to go with five assists.

Lily Sheaffer, South Carroll, senior, goalie

Called the “heart and soul” of her team by coach Kayla Holston, Sheaffer made 169 saves with an 86% save percentage for the 1A state runner-up.

All-County second team

Julia Bornyek, Century, junior, forward

Caitlyn Erlichman, Winters Mill, junior, forward

Audrey Lillycrop, South Carroll, sophomore, forward

Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, senior, forward

Mollie McGonigal, Liberty, sophomore, forward

Cici Coco, Winters Mill, sophomore, midfielder

Lauren Hawes, Century, senior, midfielder

Allie Largent, Manchester Valley, sophomore, midfielder

Caroline Laur, South Carroll, senior, midfielder

Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, senior, midfielder

Liz Syzbalski, Manchester Valley, sophomore, midfielder

Ava Walzcak, Liberty, sophomore, midfielder

Audrey Baugher, Francis Scott Key, freshman, defender

Caroline Foran, Manchester Valley, senior, defender

Makenna Sageman, South Carroll, junior, defender

Stevie Schultz, Westminster, freshman, defender

Brinley Tozer, Westminster, junior, defender

Madison Dehoff, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, goalie