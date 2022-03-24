Carroll County 2022 boys lacrosse preview: Century enters with a target on its back and Westminster seeking revenge

Last season, Century made program history scoring its first county title. The reward, according to coach Jeremy Benson, “a target on our back.”

But the Knights return the firepower capable of withstanding the target. Erik Harrell, the Carroll County Times 2021 boys lacrosse Player of the Year, is back for the Knights, and so are a host of offensive threats who helped bring the team to new heights.

But the path to a repeat county title will be anything but a cakewalk. Westminster’s only county loss last season came to Century; the loss snapped a 40-game winning streak, which was the longest for a public school in the state’s history. The Owls advanced to the Class 3A East Region I final before being knocked out by Marriotts Ridge, 13-10.

Westminster brings back a lot of experience mixed with some newcomers. Coach Steve Defeo thinks that combination will make his team dangerous.

Winters Mill and Manchester Valley were in the back half of the standings a year ago, winning two and one games, respectively. However, each program bring a lot of experienced players back and could make a rapid rise.

South Carroll, Francis Scott Key and Liberty were middle-of-the-road teams last season, but all have a lot of holes in their lineups to fill due to graduation. However, the county as a whole isn’t short on talent.

Here is a team-by-team look at the county.

Century

Coach: Jeremy Benson, seventh season

Last season: 8-1

Top returning players: Seniors Erik Harrell (FO), Trent Hillis (A), Brent Wehland (M) and Connor Zombro (M); junior Andrew Marcinko (M).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors John Pavlick (D), Nick Prokic (D) and Jameson Smith (D); junior Nathan Sharpe (FO).

Coach’s outlook: “We won the county for the first time in school history last year. This year we have a target on our back. We scheduled a very tough schedule, in-county and around the state. We’re working to get better every day, learning as we go, to be the best we can once we get to the playoffs.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Connor Brown, first season

Last season: 2-4

Top returning players: Senior Keith LaPierre (G); sophomore Andrew Vogel (D).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Elijah Harris (M); junior Brady Rhodes (A); sophomore Graham Johns (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Francis Scott Key will only return four players from its varsity roster last season, but there is young talent at each position. Goalie Keith LaPierre will continue his defensive command with sophomores Andrew Vogel and Gary Bavetta anchoring the defense. Offensively, there is chemistry forming at the attack position led by junior Gabe Dell, while the midfield should be able to produce and create transition opportunities. The Eagles are looking forward to a competitive season.”

Liberty midfielder Jesse Jason comes up with a faceoff during a game last season against Francis Scott Key. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Steve Fabian, first season

Last season: 3-6

Top returning players: Seniors Jesse Jason (A) and Dylan Minnich (A).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Jack Mancha (G); freshmen Jake Heidtman (FO/M) and Riley Wicklein (M).

Coach’s team outlook: “We expect to be competitive as a young team that lost 19 seniors. Younger players are stepping into full-time roles and are quick to learn. Carroll is a tough lacrosse county. We expect to be competitive and a possible solid run at the title with continued growth from young players.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: John Piper, 12th season

Last season: 2-5

Top returning players: Seniors Tanner Alvarez (LSM), Kevin Connor (G), Trent Onkst (M) and Dillon Stack (D); juniors JT Calhoun (M), Marquis Morris (M) and Blake Ray (A); sophomore Grant Miller (M).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Jake Boog (A); sophomore Reid Bartles (D).

Coach’s outlook: “We are very young with a tough schedule while focusing on getting better every day. We are looking to compete and challenge with each team in our conference.”

South Carroll

Coach: Grady Breen, third season

Last season: 6-4

Top returning players: Ryan Cavanaugh (D), Braden Chaney (G) and Matt Williams (D).

Newcomers to watch: N/A.

Coach’s team outlook: “This group is really fun to coach, but we have a lot to work on. We could end up being half decent this year if we do the right things.”

Westminster

Coach: Steve Defeo, 12th season

Last season: 8-2

Key returners: Seniors Jacob Hogue (M), Zack Johnson (A), Matt Kunert (G), Alex Steers (M) and Jack Sabo (D); juniors Brady Covey (A) and Mason Fisher (M).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Colin Bainbridge (D), Keegan Dombrowski (D), Mike Simmons (D) and Jackson Zaranski (A); sophomore Austin Hardesty (A).

Coach’s outlook: “Very early in the season, we are still growing and developing as a team. We have a good number of returning players that have game experience and an influx of some younger players who will be needed to add depth to our team. We have a tough schedule, so we will be tested early and throughout the season. County matchups are always a challenge.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Darian Meador, fourth season

Last season: 2-7

Top returning players: Seniors Owen Boone (LSM/D), Jacob Hinkhaus (M), Braxtyn Koch (LSM), Trey Lapidario (D) and Tyler Sabad (M); juniors Kyle Anderson (A), Seth Meyers (G) and Jesse Tobias (A); sophomore Reed Postlethwait (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Camden Deming (M) and Scott Domboski (D); freshman Ryan Thomas (M).

Coach’s team outlook: “We have a good group of guys who are excited for the season, as well as some new faces on the coaching staff. With a strong county, everyone is going to be a tough opponent this year. We cannot overlook anyone.”