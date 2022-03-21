Carroll County 2022 high school baseball preview: New faces looking to emerge as county’s leaders

Century first baseman Kyle Grimsley, making a diving play against Glenelg on June 12, is one of only two 2021 first-team All-Carroll County Times players back for this season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

A year ago, Century, Liberty and South Carroll baseball separated themselves from the rest of Carroll County. But among the three, there was very little separation. Century and Liberty shared the county title with South Carroll a half-game behind.

In the postseason, Century edged out South Carroll, 6-5, in the Class 2A West Region I tournament on the way to the title and a state semifinal appearance. Liberty also picked up a win in the 2A West Regional tournament over Oakland Mills before falling in the state semifinals to Glenelg.

Westminster finished fourth in the county at 4-5. They earned a first-round bye in the 3A East Region I tournament before falling in the semifinals to Marriotts Ridge.

Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the county with each earning three county wins. Both suffered setbacks in the first round of the 2A West Region I tournament.

Manchester Valley finished 2-8 in the county a year ago and was eliminated in the first round of the 3A East Region I playoffs.

This season will feature a lot of new faces across the county, especially on the mound. All five pitchers named to the All-Carroll County Times first team last season have graduated. In total, 13 of 15 first team picks and the Player of the Year, Century’s Hunter Rose, were seniors, leaving the door wide open for a new crop of talent to lead the county.

This year’s county race will likely be determined by whose returning players show the most growth and whose underclassmen develop into everyday leaders.

Here is a team-by-team look at Carroll County.

Century

Coach: Chris Poe, fourth season

Last season: 10-3, co-county champion, 2A West Region I champion

Top returning players: Seniors RJ Branch (C), Kyle Grimsley (1B/P), Brayden McGraw (CF) and Blake Speiden (SS/P).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Bryson Prietz (P).

Coaches outlook: “Practice, play hard and get better every day. We have three goals at the beginning of the season, county champs, regional champs and state champs.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Justin Keith, first season

Last season: 3-7

Top returning players: Seniors Jacob Ingle (OF/P) and Kyle Snyder (OF/P).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “We have a relatively younger team, a mixture of all grades, with a lot of potential in all areas of the game. We also have a lot of flexibility for our players’ positions.”

Liberty

Coach: Travis Inch, third season

Last season: 8-3, co-county champions

Top returning players: Dominic Diblaski (P/3B), Quinn Petroski (OF) and Ryan Smith (P/OF/1B).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “Will be very competitive with a lot of moving pieces.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Shawn Hampt, 13th season

Last season: 2-9

Top returning players: Hank Brown, Ben Coleman, Blain College, Jared Giffi and Gene Magin.

Newcomers to watch: Will Irwin.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid group of young men with a strong work ethic and solid team culture. We will play one pitch at a time. We will compete in every single game. It’s going to be fun to watch this group.”

South Carroll

Coach: Brian Zawacki, ninth season

Last season: 8-4

Top returning players: Seniors Logan Miller (CF) and Brayden Stutzman (P).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Braden Cordrey (P).

Coach’s outlook: “We have experience age-wise but not necessarily experience playing varsity baseball with the COVID year and the abbreviated season last year. As always, we try to be competitive in every game. Our kids want to win the county, win the region and win the state. But we got to play one game at a time. Century is always our big rival, being right down the street, 8 miles away. Liberty will be tough. In the county, everyone has always been very competitive and I don’t see that changing this year.”

Westminster

Coach: Mark Winebrunner, 11th season

Last season: 4-6

Top returning players: Seniors Robbie Bouthner (RF), Josh LoPiccolo (OF) and Konnor Walker (P/1B); juniors Peyton Gooding (IF/P) and Adam Price (P/1B); sophomore Clayton Dorsey (SS/P).

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Will Mollman (IF).

Coach’s outlook: “The team should be fairly strong defensively which will be very important with a pitching staff that has not logged many varsity innings with the exception of Konnor Walker. If so, we can have a competitive season.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Andrew Davis, first season

Last season: 3-11

Top returning players: Seniors Ryan Peacock (2B, .350 average) and Brady Tejada (CF); junior Brandon Taylor (SS, .333 average).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Coen Harvey (P/LF); freshmen Ryan Fabela (1B/P), Aidan Koerbel (3B/SS/P).

Coach’s outlook: “We have a good mix of veterans and newcomers who will make a big impact on this team. We’re looking to be very competitive and turn some heads in the county.”