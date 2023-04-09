Carroll County Times 2022-23 boys wrestling All-County: South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues adds to his legacy

Carroll County's 2022-23 boys Wrestler of the Year, AJ Rodrigues finished his career at South Carroll as a four-time county champion and earned his third MPSSAA state championship. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

AJ Rodrigues has built a career that will likely leave him among the greatest student-athletes in Carroll County history.

Coming off his senior football season, which ended in being named Offensive Player of the Year, the South Carroll star then turned his attention to the wrestling mats, where he continued a run of dominance.

Rodrigues has been named 2022-23 Wrestler of the Year — joining an exclusive list of athletes that have won player of the year awards in multiple sports within the same school year.

“We have a ton of great wrestlers, not just at SC, but across the county, so it feels good to win this and be named the best of them all,” he said.

Coming into the season, the senior didn’t know if wrestling or football would be in his future as he headed to college, but he didn’t care. His goal was to wrestle each match like it was his last and make an impact in the South Carroll wrestling room.

“I came into season thinking this was gonna be my last,” he said. “I really thought I was gonna commit and play football somewhere, but I came into the season looking forward to every single match because I knew trained hard.”

Rodrigues finished the season with a 47-2 record, winning his fourth Carroll County championship and his third Class 2A/1A state championship, he was also part of a tremendous senior class at South Carroll as the program repeated as dual state champions.

“I want to be remembered as someone who didn’t have to go to a private school to come out as the best. You could go to any school you want and succeed at a high level," South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues said. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“He works so hard,” coach Bryan Hamper said after South Carroll’s dual against Mount Saint Joseph in February. “It sets the tone for the rest of the wrestling room.”

It was in a dual against Mount Saint Joseph where the greatness of Rodrigues was on display the most, defeating Ben Smith, 2-1, in a triple overtime match at 156 pounds in what was one of the most highly anticipated duals in state history.

Rodrigues found the fun in wrestling again and credits Hamper, who was named interim coach midway through the season. The connection the two shared helped him make perhaps the most important decision of his young life. AJ decided to join South Carroll teammate Michael Pizzutto and commit to wrestle at The University of Maryland.

“Coach Hamper really helped me find my love for wrestling again this year,” Rodrigues said “He really put into perspective that my ceiling hasn’t been touched yet and I feel like in a college room I can get so much better at the sport.”

While his ceiling may not be reached, his high school career has come to an end. His accolades are unrivaled: A 147-4 record, three-time state champion, two-time regional champion, four-time county champion, Trojan Wars runner-up, two-time 1A state duals champ and NHSCA National Runner-up. Rodrigues is sure to go down as one of the greatest to ever do it. He takes pride in the fact that he didn’t join a powerhouse for his four years of high school — but instead he helped create one.

“I want to be remembered as someone who didn’t have to go to a private school to come out as the best,” he said. “You could go to any school you want and succeed at a high level.”

Manchester Valley head coach Dave Dodson, shown in this file photo, was named Carroll County Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Coach of the Year

Dave Dodson, Manchester Valley

With a lot of attention placed on South Carroll this season, Manchester Valley showcased an impressive collection of wrestlers in its own right with Dodson at the helm. Finishing in the top 10 of the final Baltimore Sun Wrestling rankings, Dodson’s group featured all-metro and first team all-county talent in 2022.

Dodson also has helped spearhead the growth of women’s wrestling county and statewide, with two undefeated 100-pound state champion Faith Day and two other state finalists.

“We come in everyday and try to put our best foot forward,” Dodson said after a dual against Winters Mill. “My job as their coach is to guide them to reach their full potential.”

All-County First Team

Grayson Barnhill, South Carroll, freshman, 106 pounds

Barnhill had a tremendous first varsity season with the Cavaliers, going 38-9 against some of the toughest competition in the state, finishing as 2A/1A state runner-up.

Evan Owen, South Carroll, sophomore, 113 pounds

Owen had another strong season, a key piece in the Cavaliers’ second straight dual state championship. He finished the year 44-5 and was a 2A/1A state finalist.

South Carroll's JoJo Gigliotti was Class 2A/1A 120-pound state champion. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

JoJo Gigliotti, South Carroll, freshman, 120 pounds

Gigliotti is likely to be a cornerstone of South Carroll’s continued excellence in the future, coming off a 48-2 record and 2A/1A state championship.

Bradyn VanDervoort, Manchester Valley, freshman 126 pounds

The Carroll County champion went 47-7 this year finishing third place at states, his loss coming to undefeated Hereford state champion Owen Bell in the semifinals.

Chris Gaeng, Winters Mill, sophomore 126 pounds

Gaeng went 29-6 and finished as Carroll County runner-up behind Vandervoort. He won fifth place at states with a thrilling 5-4 decision.

Dylan Ohler, Liberty, sophomore, 132 pounds

Ohler won his second Carroll County championship this year and finished 36-7 overall. He won two matches at the state tournament.

Jack Bruffey, Gerstell Academy, sophomore, 134 pounds

Bruffey went 27-7 for the Falcons on the season and finished fifth place at the MIAA championships.

Gage Owen, South Carroll, senior, 138 pounds

Owen is committed to wrestle at American University. He went 47-1 this season, his only loss coming in the 2A/1A state championship match by one point.

South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto celebrates his win over Sparrows Point's Russell Fary in the final of the 2A/1A 145 weight class. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Michael Pizzuto, South Carroll, senior, 145 pounds

Committed to wrestle at the University of Maryland, Pizzuto claimed another state championship this season and finished 46-3.

Travis Green, Manchester Valley, senior, 152 pounds

Green went 52-1, his only defeat coming in the 2A/1A state semifinals. He finished third place at states for the second straight season.

Michael Binder, Gerstell Academy, senior, 157 pounds

Binder went 28-3 for the Falcons and closed his career with a third-place finish at the MIAA championships.

Braeden Vacca, Westminster, junior, 160 pounds

Vacca was county runner-up, including a sudden victory semifinal win to reach the finals. He finished sixth at the 4A/3A East Regional.

Manchester Valley's Jake Boog won his second straight state championship this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jake Boog, Manchester Valley, senior, 170 pounds

Boog was 50-2 in his final season with the Mavericks, earning his second straight 2A/1A state championship.

Rylan Moose, South Carroll, senior 182 pounds

Moose earned his first state championship, going 48-2 on the season and winning all four state tournament matches by pin.

South Carroll's Rylan Moose celebrates his win over Rising Sun's Mason Testerman in the final of the 2A/1A 182 weight class. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Manny Rodrigues, South Carroll, sophomore, 195 pounds

Rodrigues finished the year 42-4 and was a 2A/1A finalist, falling in the sudden victory period in the championship match.

Cru Boog, Manchester Valley, sophomore, 220 pounds

The Carroll County champion finished the season 40-4 but was upset at the 2A/1A West Regional.

Derek Martin, Manchester Valley, senior, 285 pounds

Martin won the Carroll County heavyweight championship and finished the year 39-5 and earned fourth place at states.

Randy Green, Westminster, senior, 285 pounds

Green went 45-5 and advanced to the semifinals at the 4A/3A state tournament before finishing fifth.

All-County second team

Lance Chapman, Manchester Valley, 106 pounds

Colton Wasmer, Winters Mill, 113 pounds

Pat Mattingly, Francis Scott Key, 120 pounds

Angelo Marchany, South Carroll, 132 pounds

Caleb Crouch, Winters Mill, 138 pounds

Blake Ray, Manchester Valley, 145 pounds

Anthony Rodrigues, South Carroll, 152 pounds

Bodey Griffin, Francis Scott Key, 160 pounds

Matt Pawley, Winters Mill, 170 pounds

Gunnar Grimm, Manchester Valley, 182 pounds

Dylan Rubin, Liberty, 195 pounds

Nick Ellis, Century, 220 pounds

Chisima Iziogo, Century, 285 pounds