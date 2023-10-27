Carroll County Week 9 high school football preview: Winters Mill, Westminster ready to battle for county championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill's Nico Baez is brought to the ground by Westminster defenders after picking up positive yardage during a run in last year's game. Winters Mill and Westminster meet again tonight to determine the county champion. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Last year, three teams earned the right to call themselves county champions at the end of the season. When all games conclude Friday night, Carroll County will crown a singular, undisputed and undefeated county champion as Westminster and Winters Mill take center stage at 7:00p.m.

The Owls, one of the three co-champions from last season are coming off a road win in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown against Liberty. Coming into the matchup at 7-1 and undefeated in county play, Coach Chris Bassler may look for his team’s passing game to bounce back after being neutralized by rainy weather and sloppy conditions last week.

Advertisement

Winters Mill, the lone undefeated team in the county (8-0, 5-0) has won games in many ways this year. Coach Matt Miller has seen his team dominate with multiple wins by 20 or more points. The Falcons have also seen themselves in close, drawn out slugfests like the one-point victory over Francis Scott Key on Sept.14 and last week’s 10-7 win against Manchester Valley.

The Mavericks are all set to go themselves, looking to bounce back from that close loss against a tough Williamsport team. The Wildcats are no stranger to Carroll county, as the Washington county program already fell to Winters Mill earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Speaking of teams that are no strangers to each other, neighbors Century and Liberty conclude their regular seasons in their traditional rivalry game.

Finally, the county slate will finish up with Francis Scott Key and South Carroll, each looking to get in the win column one last time to gain momentum before the start of the playoffs.

Winters Mill (8-0, 5-0) at Westminster (7-1, 5-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Winters Mill beat Manchester Valley, 10-7; Westminster beat Liberty, 21-17

Players to watch: Winters Mill: Paris Lee, Nico Baez and Kamdyn Koch; Westminster: Kyrece Walker, Raquan Warfield and Casey Heisig.

Outlook: Months of work comes down to one game to decide a champion. Westminster was expected to be in the spot but Winters Mill caught some people off guard early. But the Falcons have made statements each and every week this season and proved any doubters wrong. But this is the ultimate test against the cross-town rival. Emotions will surely run high, but which team will be able to keep their composure and make the big plays when needed?

Century (1-9, 0-5) at Liberty (3-5, 2-3)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Century lost to South Carroll, 22-14, Liberty lost to Westminster, 21-17

Advertisement

Players to watch: Century: Ethan Long, Trey Helmick ; Liberty: Tristian West, Kevin Poole and Chase Miller

Outlook: With West emerging as one of the county’s top threats on the offensive side of the ball, look for coach Larry Luthe to get him the ball early and often. Records don’t matter in heated rivalries like this, so look for Century to play like this is their state championship, anything is possible in a game like this.

Francis Scott Key (1-7, 1-4) at South Carroll (2-6, 2-3)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: FSK lost to South Hagerstown 27-24; South Carroll beat Century, 22-14

Players to watch: FSK: Ben Stevens, Keyondre Grooms and Jake Dell; South Carroll: Jake Miller, Ian Straley and Caleb Evans

Outlook: Both teams are coming off tough battles last week and are all set for another as coaches David Cunningham Jr (FSK) and Mike Crumley (South Carroll) lead two of the most improved teams from the start of the season. Which squad can get a win and some extra momentum before the playoffs?

Advertisement

Williamsport (2-6) at Manchester Valley (4-4)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Williamsport lost to Mountain Ridge 45-8; Manchester Valley lost to Winters Mill, 10-7

Players to watch: Manchester Valley: Gene Magin, Kingston Camby and Braden Fritz.

Outlook: Both teams come into Friday’s game looking for more than just a win, Williamsport is looking for a stronger showing against a Carroll County school after getting blown out by Winters Mill back in September. Meanwhile for the Mavericks, a win puts them over .500 on the season, a major feat after suffering a week one blowout of their own.