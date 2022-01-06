Behind fast start, Century girls basketball cruises to 43-25 victory over Francis Scott Key

“We talked about it before the game we said we wanted to get the lead and never lose the lead,” Century coach Danielle Fieni said. “We scored the first two points of the game and we never let up. We talked in the locker room, ‘this is the best start we’ve had all season’. We always would start out a little slow and then just pick it up, but we started out from the beginning and I think that’s what really gave us that fast lead.”