For Carroll County’s two boys soccer teams still playing this week, state championships are a long time coming.
Century’s lone boys soccer state title came in 2003, the only other time the Knights have played in a final. The Knights (14-4) get another shot Thursday night at 7:30 when they take on La Plata in the Class 2A championship at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
Francis Scott Key’s most recent state crown took place in 1986, long before any of the current players were even born. Key coach Larry Haines hadn’t even arrived at his alma mater yet.
The Eagles (9-5-2) have a chance to end their long drought Friday at 5 p.m. in the 1A state final against Mountain Ridge.
Century is coming off its most thrilling win of the season — the Knights outlasted Oakdale, the reigning 2A state champs, in the semifinals after eight rounds of penalty kicks. Senior midfielder Jackson Glenn scored in the second half of regulation to tie the game at 1-1, and the Knights completed the comeback in PKs.
Glenn has 10 goals along with Kyle Kropfelder, a senior forward. Alex Grasso, a senior midfielder, leads the offense with 37 points (14 goals, nine assists). Ryan Rolfes, another senior forward has seven goals and 17 points. Kropfelder’s 11 assists lead the team.
Century’s offense is experienced and balanced, while the defense is anchored by seniors Bergamaschi and Stephen Hurst, in front of junior goalie Ethan Ricketts (65 saves). The Knights have seven shutouts with a mere two goals allowed since losing to Liberty 3-2 in overtime Oct. 15 for the Carroll County Athletic League championship.
La Plata (13-4-1) hasn’t won a state title yet, but the Warriors are back in the finals for the third time in school history. They defeated Parkside 2-0 in the semifinals last week, led by senior midfielder JD Santiago.
Meanwhile, Francis Scott Key is one win away from its first state championship in 33 years.
Junior forward Carter Shipley leads the Eagles with 10 goals, while seniors Jakub Mihulka (midfield) and Kolton Puckett (forward) have eight apiece. Griffin Garvis, a sophomore forward, has six goals and four assists. Mihulka’s six assists are a team high.
FSK’s defense pitched in for the team’s state semifinal win last Friday over International HS Langley Park. Shipley and Puckett each had goals, but the Eagles’ defense posted fourth shutout of the season and first since Sept. 23.
“Our defense is four really tight seniors who communicate really well,” senior defender Jacob Lamb said. “As Coach Larry put it earlier in the season, we put house money into this defense, we prevent the ball from going into the back of the net at all costs and we did it tonight.”
IHSLP came into the state semis with 81 goals in 18 games, and hadn’t been blanked since a season-opening 5-0 loss to Broadneck. Junior forward Jonathan Alvarado, who entered the game with a team-high 24 goals and 21 assists, had three shots in the first half but couldn’t get one off in the second.
“Our defense is the best,” Haines said. “Our four seniors, five including our keeper are unreal. To pitch a shutout in the state semifinal ... very dominant and I’m proud of these boys.”
Mountain Ridge (14-2) is back in the state finals for the first time since 2011, after reaching the semifinals last season. The Miners blanked Crisfield 3-0 in the semifinals last week, with goals from Logan Kiddy and Jacob Ritchie (he leads the team with 15 goals).
Mountain Ridge won state crowns in 2010 and 2011.
Justin Fitzgerald contributed to this article.