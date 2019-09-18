Boys Soccer: Ostendorf lifts Liberty to 2OT win over rival South Carroll

Liberty (3-0, 1-0 CCAL) tied the game early in the second half when Mike Pellicciotti scored on a throw-in from Ben Hiebler, who heaved it toward the goal from the far sideline. The Lions fell behind late in the first half, when SC striker Carter Chesney got inside the box and used his head to arch the ball over the outstretched hands of goalie Anjan Singh.