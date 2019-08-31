2019 Boys Soccer Preview Capsules

Outlook: Romero is back for one final season after finishing 2018 as one of the top scorers in Carroll, but the Falcons will be dealing with the loss of a perennial all-county keeper in Kappes. Denning (4 goals) and Mitzelfelt (4 goals, 3 assists) each chipped in on offense last year. “We’re having a lot of fun right now with the old leading the new,” Lenz said, “and we hope to continue that trend throughout the season.”